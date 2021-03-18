 Skip to content
(Mother Jones)   Super wealthy Hamptonites clash amongst themselves over an offshore wind farm going up in front of their beachyards. Difficulty: The wind farm will be 35 miles offshore where they can't even see it   (motherjones.com) divider line
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Punchline to old joke: "I can still see them with my binoculars from my rooftop!"
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just think about how boring of a place the world would be without NIMBY assholes.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Punchline to old joke: "I can still see them with my binoculars from my rooftop!"


At 35 miles you still wouldn't even see a blade tip at maximum height.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The curvature of the earth is insignificant compared to the power of a rich person's ego.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Garbage people.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've spent enough time in the Hamptons that I can tell you this is exactly the response that is expected.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George Carlin - NIMBY (Not in my back yard) (Dealing with homelessness)
Youtube YjONsL4thQQ
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: The curvature of the earth is insignificant compared to the power of a rich person's ego.


"Now witness the power of this fully liquid and irrational Entitlement Star. Fire at will, comptroller."
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Only now, at the end, do you understand. Your feeble logic is no match for the power of the Entitlement Side! You have paid the price for your lack of wealth!"
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've prefaced that last one with "If you will not be bought, you will be destroyed!"...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be a shame if someone vented their backup generator exhaust hoses into the living room. A mighty damned shame.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fanbladesaresharp: OtherLittleGuy: Punchline to old joke: "I can still see them with my binoculars from my rooftop!"

At 35 miles you still wouldn't even see a blade tip at maximum height.


The wind farm will be constantly kicking up blown sand on their beaches, though, which would be pretty miserable for the residents.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But they could fire up their private yacht and be close enough to see the wind farm a hour later, so I understand.

/no, I don't.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Albert911emt: The curvature of the earth is insignificant compared to the power of a rich person's ego.

"Now witness the power of this fully liquid and irrational Entitlement Star. Fire at will, comptroller."


I was wondering if someone would get the reference.  Well done.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark 'em
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flat Earthers will be able to see it.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fanbladesaresharp: At 35 miles you still wouldn't even see a blade tip at maximum height.


What if the windmill is 35 miles tall?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but they'll KNOW it's there.

Telling rich people they can't have something or telling them their opinion doesn't matter is like telling them the wine they served with dinner is swill or that they're wearing last season's fashion.

It makes them SO mad.
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus rich people are pathetic coonts.

destroy a small town and flatten vast amounts of coastal environment to build their mansion complexes, then claim a 30 foot underground cable they will literally never see or even know is there once it is done will 'destroy the environment' and that it should be dug in an 'empty' beach area down the coast, thus disrupting the actual un-spoilt environment.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they're mad about a cable that will be buried 30' underground.

i assume they afraid the construction crews will find their interconnected network of underground plushophelia dungeons.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's wait until a few of their beachside mansions have been swamped under sea level rise and they come demanding reparation.

And then the civilized world tells them to go collectively fark themselves.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should burry the cable directly under the house of the rich asshole that complained the most.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cleek: they're mad about a cable that will be buried 30' underground.

i assume they afraid the construction crews will find their interconnected network of underground plushophelia dungeons.


Yeah, they're not zoned for that...
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet they're Democrats.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/who need enemies when you've got friends like this, ayyyyyy it's a-me, edie-o
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have done this around the country on other coastal install locations and inland (usually on mountains near ski areas). It turns out poor people don't live in the ideal locations for wind turbines.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is absolute Onion material. I have been officially gaslit into oblivion. Get me on the last train to Old Crow.

One of the first petitions opposing the cable in 2018 was signed by the actor Edie Falco, Daniel Neidich, a former business partner of the Trump administration treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, and Barbara Kavovit, who appeared in Real Housewives of New York and is now running for mayor of New York City with the campaign slogan "It will take a builder to rebuild New York City and I'm the woman to do it". Also on board was Faith Popcorn, a futurist who has predicted that "mechanized hugging booths" will replace pay phones in cities and that people will be able to custom-design pets with pieces of their own DNA.
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Punchline to old joke: "I can still see them with my binoculars from my rooftop!"


The under-butlers valet can see them with from the private jet window on their way in from Paris with the pastries every morning!!
We couldn't get wind farms off of MA until Ted Kennedy died, he didn't want to see them from the Kennedy compound off Cape Cod either.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but they can see them while they're on their yachts, so they do have a point. Life just isn't fair if you're an entitled twat. It just isn't.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: fanbladesaresharp: OtherLittleGuy: Punchline to old joke: "I can still see them with my binoculars from my rooftop!"
At 35 miles you still wouldn't even see a blade tip at maximum height.
The wind farm will be constantly kicking up blown sand on their beaches, though, which would be pretty miserable for the residents.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Sad.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article is straight out of the onion,but it's the guardian. The "hamptons is a rural community" bit. Holy shiat.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: and Barbara Kavovit, who appeared in Real Housewives of New York and is now running for mayor of New York City with the campaign slogan "It will take a builder to rebuild New York City and I'm the woman to do it".


dumb. "Barb The Builder" is sitting right there!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: Faith Popcorn, a futurist who has predicted that "mechanized hugging booths" will replace pay phones in cities and that people will be able to custom-design pets with pieces of their own DNA.


I have a feeling that I'm going to regret googling more about her.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: Also on board was Faith Popcorn, a futurist who has predicted that "mechanized hugging booths" will replace pay phones in cities and that people will be able to custom-design pets with pieces of their own DNA.


Of my god, I haven't heard that name in years. I was wondering if she was still grifting. She's like a psychic--totally full of shiat.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, so many guys here are so easily manipulated if something like this riles you up to the point of someone even mentioning these people should be killed.
The joke is that so many up-thread commenters really believe people are concerned about the windmills specifically.

/still think it's a needed project, just commenting about the reactions
//the petition was about the cable being laid in "their" beach
///do they even own the beach in that area? Some states have clauses on that
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://faithpopcorn.com/the-popcorn-​r​eport/

oh ffs. f*ck everything.

seriously, where is the 100km asteroid when you need it... IT'S TIME - WE COMPLETELY LOST THE PLOT AND DON'T DESERVE ONE MORE MOMENT OF EXISTENCE
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need that bit of ocean 35 miles offshore for an Arts Center.

The Bookshop Trailer #1 (2018) | Movieclips Indie
Youtube wCBww5YPfO0
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

question_dj: This article is straight out of the onion,but it's the guardian. The "hamptons is a rural community" bit. Holy shiat.


I'm in a "rural community" in Placer County and am currently standing on a $300m lakefront property for work. We're only rural because we're unincoporated.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But it'll ruin the sea! Will nobody think of the mega-yachtsmen?

At least it's not in the Sound. Or is it?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: BigNumber12: fanbladesaresharp: OtherLittleGuy: Punchline to old joke: "I can still see them with my binoculars from my rooftop!"
At 35 miles you still wouldn't even see a blade tip at maximum height.
The wind farm will be constantly kicking up blown sand on their beaches, though, which would be pretty miserable for the residents.

[Fark user image 474x296]
Sad.


I can't find the image I wanted so here's a very naughty potato-y thing

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: Let's wait until a few of their beachside mansions have been swamped under sea level rise and they come demanding reparation.

And then the civilized world tells them to go collectively fark themselves.


Look at us, back to agreeing again!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Punchline to old joke: "I can still see them with my binoculars from my rooftop!"


Sarah Palin can see the wind mills from her upstairs bathroom.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: fanbladesaresharp: At 35 miles you still wouldn't even see a blade tip at maximum height.

What if the windmill is 35 miles tall?


Infidel!!
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The prospect of this underground extension cable, which would help provide power to about 70,000 Long Island homes, has enraged a cadre of Wainscott property owners, including Ronald Lauder, of cosmetic company Estée Lauder money, who have congregated in a group named Citizens for the Preservation of Wainscott. Gouri Edlich, chair of the group, has criticized the wind farm's developer, the Danish company Ørsted, for being "heartless" and "tone deaf" and claimed that Van Scoyoc has "simply turned over our beach and our rural community to this multinational developer."

Ok, let's compromise. Instead of an underground power cable, we'll just run an oil pipeline through their houses, because why not. Fark these assholes.

/I can't see the wind turbines and I can't see the power cable, but just knowing they're there bothers me!
 
jjorsett
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Difficulty: The wind farm will be 35 miles offshore where they can't even see it

But they'll know they're there. The psychological damage will be devastating. It'll be like the awareness that your neighbor has a Dukes Of Hazard poster in the garage.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
when i was a kid, the park where we had our Scouts camp every year was bought to be turned into a golf course.  the wooded, hilly park with a rope on a tree out over the creek that was at the bottom of a ravine where we caught crawdads and had shale-ball fights.  our new park was just as dry, barren, flat and treeless as a, well, as a golf course.  so i can deeply sympathize with these good folks whose summer homes' private beaches are in danger of having a wire buried out of sight nearby.
maybe they can raise money to Save the Private Beaches by pawning a watch...
 
Geotpf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I hate NIMBYers, especially ones who hate things for the sheer sake of hating them, as in this case.  Plus, way to meet the stereotype of a bunch of "Upper Class Twit"s (if we were in Monty Python's Britain).
 
guestguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Geotpf: I hate NIMBYers, especially ones who hate things for the sheer sake of hating them, as in this case.  Plus, way to meet the stereotype of a bunch of "Upper Class Twit"s (if we were in Monty Python's Britain).


i.imgur.comView Full Size


Can't mention that without at least one clip...
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Just think about how boring of a place the world would be without NIMBY assholes the human ego.
 
