(The Onion)   Florida finally finds a way to vaccinate those who don't take COVID very seriously   (theonion.com) divider line
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
DeSantis added that if Sunshine Staters wished to cover the small puncture wound left by their accidental injection, they should be able to find plenty of loose Band-Aids washing ashore nearby.

And to think some people think there's no upside to medical waste-strewn beaches.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Jab them in the rear," seems inappropriate, but does come to mind.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Make the vaccine topical, then slather it on young Burmese Pythons for sale.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ha!
 
Myria [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Strike a deal with heroin cartels to cut their heroin with COVID vaccine!
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
*90's Jersey Shore Intensifies*
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Go Whitefish!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Find a way to administer it via cheap beer and could probably have most of Floriduh (and lots of other states) covered within a week.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Myria: Strike a deal with heroin cartels to cut their heroin with COVID vaccine!


Yeah, this article is just sad.

/junkies not caring what they use to inject with is not a new thing
//I wonder if countries that provide needles/safe-sites have better results in terms of intravenous drug use diseases
///I might visit the Portuguese experience some day
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Find a way to administer it via cheap beer and could probably have most of Floriduh (and lots of other states) covered within a week.


Huh, you know where I stand on alcohol, but your idea might also solve for the vaccine cold-storage issue!

/;)
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Find a way to administer it via cheap beer and could probably have most of Floriduh (and lots of other states) covered within a week.

Huh, you know where I stand on alcohol, but your idea might also solve for the vaccine cold-storage issue!

/;)


I'm guessing that this vaccine (like most) can't be administered orally, and that's a damn shame, because it would make things so much easier.

It would be like a Bugs Bunny cartoon, where Bugs sets up a FREE BEER stand and gets Elmer Fudd to get vaccinated with something that makes him not want to shoot wabbits. And if somebody could develop an oral vaccine that combats stupid? Game changer.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We will give it to drug addicts for free but my mom (75) has to have a month waiting list.

Nice.

( I know....... its a joke)
 
