toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So no, I don't have a time machine, which is probably a good thing considering the confusion that a single hour's worth of displacement from Daylight Savings Time caused.  I blame Thursdays instead.  I never could get the hang of Thursdays.

In better news, we've chosen the title for this year's anthology!  It'll be:

Need Help Soonish: The 2021 Fark Fiction Anthology

We're refining the theme now and coming up with cover art ideas.  Stay tuned on that front!  In the meantime, we're at ~57K words in submissions, which is pretty good so far.  Things tend to slow down a bit past the initial flurry in the first few weeks before picking back up right before the deadline, although we do get submissions in throughout the entire time we're open.

The Unsolicited Bad Writing Prompt of the Week!

"Hold on, what?  Someone's at the door," Zoe said, bewildered. "Who the hell knocks on my front door during a lockdown?" She clicked mute on Zoom and turned her camera off, her square on the group call immediately going black.
"Must be girl scout cookies, they keep coming by here." Toby said.  He was using one of his annoying video filters again and looked like a cat of some kind.
"Is it Girl Scout cookie time again?" Brendan asked.  "Jeez, I just bought-"
"Look, can we focus on the agenda?" Robin asked.  She looked tired and discouraged. "Action item four-"
"What the?  Now my doorbell's ringing," Andie said.  "Be right back." She clicked mute, but didn't turn off her camera as she stood up from her kitchen table.
"Action item four on the agenda-" Robin said.  She paused.  "Oh, what the hell?  Now my doorbell?"
On the group call, the remaining callers still connected saw . . .
 
blahpers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"And then the war has two sides: those who answered the doorbell, and those who didn't.

"...You know what?  Don't answer the doorbell.  Promise me you won't answer the doorbell!"

/couldn't resist
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I may or may not have written the first 4 pages to a Star Wars Expanded Universe novel. It annoys me when a writer is writing about a conversation and uses too many third person pronouns...so I fixed that...probably making it entirely unreadable.

/ example of what annoys me: Mipsy and Mopsy were gobsmacked by the aerial antics of the anthropoidal aardvark arabesqueing across the aviary. Mipsy said to Mopsy, "Oh...I am quite gobsmacked by the aerial antics of Andrew the Aardvark as he arabesques across the aviary." She replied, "Oh yes. It's quite amazing and astounding that Andrew has such adroit control of his aerial acrobatics.".

// In this case, it's fairly obvious that it is Mopsy is talking to Mipsy but it's not 100% certain. Perhaps, their friend Molly interjected in their conversation. We may never know
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The other day I sat down to write a rough draft for my Fark story. It's a love story about Spice...

Anyway, for the past few year freelancing for a smallville newspaper, I wrote the article on a deadline and on my laptop, with no rough draft. So the other night I was typing away at an outline, and after a few minutes, I thought "What am I thinking?" Then I grabbed my notebook and started hand writing my outline. It flowed out so much faster.

I'm glad I remembered what works for me. Your mileage may vary.
 
