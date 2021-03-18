 Skip to content
 
(CTV News)   GTA: GTA   (toronto.ctvnews.ca)
24
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hey cousin, it's me Roman. Let go curling!
 
6nome
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Context headline of the year contender.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Headline is sublime
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Having a "high-end vehicle" and parking it in your driveway. I'll never understand people.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"using a steering wheel club"


HAHAHAHAHAHAHA... Oh wow.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The project focused on the thefts of Lexus, Toyota and Honda sport utility vehicles (SUVs) throughout the Greater Toronto Area

Those are high end????
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Use a Club.  Lol!!
 
Dodo David
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Somewhere, Memphis Raines is smiling.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"seized more than $4.5 million worth of high-end vehicles"

"The project focused on the thefts of Lexus, Toyota and Honda SUVs"


The author must be rocking a 92 Sunfire if he thinks those are high end.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They mention "high end vehicles" then list "Lexus, Toyota and Honda".  When I hear high end vehicle I think Bugatti or Lamborghini.  As a stretch you could say Mercedes or Land Rover.  Lexus, Toyota and Honda are more on the low/mid range end.
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It was video games that sent them down the path of crime.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "seized more than $4.5 million worth of high-end vehicles"

"The project focused on the thefts of Lexus, Toyota and Honda SUVs"


The author must be rocking a 92 Sunfire if he thinks those are high end.


Lexus and Toyota SUVs can approach 6 figures. That's "high end" as far as the vast majority of the population is concerned.
 
Zaltec
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Having a "high-end vehicle" and parking it in your driveway. I'll never understand people.


When a garage in Toronto costs over $700k, you keep your Lexus in the driveway.

https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/dilapidate​d​-garage-hits-the-toronto-housing-marke​t-for-729-000-1.5332018

/it sold in 3 days
//yeah, I know the value was the property
///still...
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They eventually get parted out for all their technicals
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Boo_Guy: "seized more than $4.5 million worth of high-end vehicles"

"The project focused on the thefts of Lexus, Toyota and Honda SUVs"


The author must be rocking a 92 Sunfire if he thinks those are high end.

Lexus and Toyota SUVs can approach 6 figures. That's "high end" as far as the vast majority of the population is concerned.


6 figures Canadian though.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Any word on yee-yee assed haircuts?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: They eventually get parted out for all their technicals


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So, a McLaren F1 and an '09 Corolla?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's still a 1000 vehicles,  be easy to spot that many cars parked somewhere even in Toronto
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Tr0mBoNe: They eventually get parted out for all their technicals

[Fark user image 425x601]


That is spectacular
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Boo_Guy: "seized more than $4.5 million worth of high-end vehicles"

"The project focused on the thefts of Lexus, Toyota and Honda SUVs"


The author must be rocking a 92 Sunfire if he thinks those are high end.

Lexus and Toyota SUVs can approach 6 figures. That's "high end" as far as the vast majority of the population is concerned.


Be that as it may not a lot of people are thinking Toyota or Honda SUVs when high end vehicles get mentioned.

Those brands are appliances on wheels to most.
 
Al Czervik
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I bet one of the radio stations is just Rush songs on a loop.
 
