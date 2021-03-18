 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Get your war on   (foxnews.com)
57
    More: Murica, North Korea, Kim Jong-il, South Korea, U.S. forces, Kim Il-sung, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Korea, Korean Peninsula  
•       •       •

cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We hold drills. NK complains. There will be no war.

How do I know this? Because its been the same damn story for decades.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not clicking on a link from FN, what are they bleating about now?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss the Get Your War On Cartoons from the W. era.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a second, I thought Fox "news" was declaring war on vaccinations.
 
duke3522
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tarl3k: Not clicking on a link from FN, what are they bleating about now?


The little NORK dwarf hasn't gotten a love letter from Uncle Joe yet?
 
Bob's Your Uncle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Biden Defense secretary"... not US Defense Secretary?

Rebel scum.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is all part of the healing we have been promised. Just let it go morans.

/Go usa
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that the motto of US forces in Korea?
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duke3522: Tarl3k: Not clicking on a link from FN, what are they bleating about now?

The little NORK dwarf hasn't gotten a love letter from Uncle Joe yet?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I truly feel empathy for the people of north korea. Talk about slow burn collateral damage.
 
Sgt Otter [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tarl3k: Not clicking on a link from FN, what are they bleating about now?


U.S. Forces Korea conducts the same training exercises they've been doing for 70 years, the DPRK responds with the same saber rattling press release they've been doing for 70 years, nothing happens.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sgt Otter: Tarl3k: Not clicking on a link from FN, what are they bleating about now?

U.S. Forces Korea conducts the same training exercises they've been doing for 70 years, the DPRK responds with the same saber rattling press release they've been doing for 70 years, nothing happens.


But Trump did something different and actually met the guy. That means everything's better, right? Can we open a Chik-Fil-A there now?
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tarl3k: Not clicking on a link from FN, what are they bleating about now?


I'm going to guess something some about brown people.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: [Fark user image image 425x116]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevecore
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fox News: OMG. AFTER YEARS OF PEACE AND TRUMP MAKING NK OUR biatch, BIDEN JUST GOT US IN A WAR AND MADE OUR MILITARY COMPLETELY USELESS AGAINST THEM!!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image image 425x239]


Woah, I had the same blow up doll. Creepy at first but then, you get comfortable with it. Now, I can't even reach half-mast without picturing its face.

What?
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

stevecore: Fox News: OMG. AFTER YEARS OF PEACE AND TRUMP MAKING NK OUR biatch, BIDEN JUST GOT US IN A WAR AND MADE OUR MILITARY COMPLETELY USELESS AGAINST THEM!!


I give you 2 to 1 odds that subby is actually what passes for a Fark kook "lefty" too.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"No, We're terribly sorry Dear Leader. We have no idea how each of your houses was specifically targeted, nor why that errant nuke obliterated your capitol. As is customary, we'll be sending 5 tons of aid supplies and 25 bushels of Grain..."
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Alien Robot:
Fark user imageView Full Size
Trump was at war with too many Americans, American cities, and US government agencies to list.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: [Fark user image image 425x473]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
king of vegas
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Sgt Otter: Tarl3k: Not clicking on a link from FN, what are they bleating about now?

U.S. Forces Korea conducts the same training exercises they've been doing for 70 years, the DPRK responds with the same saber rattling press release they've been doing for 70 years, nothing happens.

But Trump did something different and actually met the guy. That means everything's better, right? Can we open a Chik-Fil-A there now?


you misspelled sucked the guy off
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sabreace22: [Fark user image 425x136]


North Korea does have the capability to put a nuclear bomb in a US city in 30 minutes. It does nobody any good to trivialize that.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: [Fark user image image 425x473]


Though he was responsible for more deaths than the others.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Alien Robot:[Fark user image image 850x946]Trump was at war with too many Americans, American cities, and US government agencies to list.


That's what I was going to say. He was at war with the "swamp" pitting Americans versus other Americans. Calling Nazis good guys. Capitol rotunda stuff...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: [Fark user image image 425x473]


Bending over for North Korea, Russia, ISIS, and Al Qaeda is a kind of peace. I'm sure we'll follow the same enlightened footsteps as the SPQR & Persia.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Sabreace22: [Fark user image 425x136]

North Korea does have the capability to put a nuclear bomb in a US city in 30 minutes. It does nobody any good to trivialize that.


Nah, ain't losing any sleep. It would be intercepted and the norks would all be killed.
 
minorshan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

valenumr: I truly feel empathy for the people of north korea. Talk about slow burn collateral damage.


Man, it goes down to brainwashing and that's a difficult bridge to cross.

Videos of stories of N.Korean refugees seeing plastic bottles from China for the first time and keeping them kind they're magic as they escape makes me feel enough.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Mmm Peace Talks .... so good

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Mmm Peace Talks .... so good

[Fark user image image 425x238]


Jealous?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh, just DPRK being themselves again.

/clown greenlight, bro
 
VOCSL5
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dragon Ball Parody: VeGTA - Animation - Renegade For Life | Team Four Star
Youtube kYa3DVzf63A
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: [Fark user image 425x473]


lol, starting right off with the Gulf of Sidra encounter.

So presumably you agree with Gaddafi that this

Fark user imageView Full Size


... is an "enclosed bay" that Libya was free to claim in its entirety, and that FONOPs in internationally-recognized waters would be super-dee-duper illegal.

I guess we don't need to ask what you think about China's island-building campaign, then.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Not clicking on a link from FN, what are they bleating about now?


President Biden isn't sending Dear Leader love poems like the last guy did.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We should have finished the job in 54.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
NK likes to wave their Dongs around (capitalized, because that's seriously the name of the missiles), but they know that if they actually start a war, they're going to get run over by 15 countries, and China's going to pull a "whoops, sorry, wasn't looking in that direction".

Being constantly "on the verge of war" is how they keep their people in line, oppressed, and basically enslaved. Actually declare it, and they're gone in a week.
 
soupafi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Alien Robot:[Fark user image 850x946]Trump was at war with too many Americans, American cities, and US government agencies to list.


Well, he did lob a missile at the Iran guy
 
soupafi
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

trerro: NK likes to wave their Dongs around (capitalized, because that's seriously the name of the missiles), but they know that if they actually start a war, they're going to get run over by 15 countries, and China's going to pull a "whoops, sorry, wasn't looking in that direction".

Being constantly "on the verge of war" is how they keep their people in line, oppressed, and basically enslaved. Actually declare it, and they're gone in a week.


THIS. NK needs something, so they have a temper tantrum and get what they want. We will be fine.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: We should have finished the job in 54.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
flamesfan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: [Fark user image 425x473]


Trump pandemic response killed more people than most wars. He didn't need the military to kill people.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: We should have finished the job in 54.


Not sure if you remember how the last few years of that conflict looked.
 
valenumr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

flamesfan: Alien Robot: [Fark user image 425x473]

Trump pandemic response killed more people than most wars. He didn't need the military to kill people.


Zing!
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
#DontMindIfIDo
 
valenumr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

flamesfan: Alien Robot: [Fark user image 425x473]

Trump pandemic response killed more people than most wars. He didn't need the military to kill people.


fark man, at least he could have given us rakes.
 
VOCSL5
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

VOCSL5: [YouTube video: Dragon Ball Parody: VeGTA - Animation - Renegade For Life | Team Four Star]


Oh, and the original:
Renegade for Life: Grand Theft Auto V
Youtube c7qI5mWZ_XQ
 
0z79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I looked at the comments... ever read something so over-the-top, pants-on-head stupid that you go bobble-headed? Like, your neck is a loose spring and someone just flicked you in the forehead.
 
g.fro
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So, no change since 1953. Is this news?
 
