 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boston.com)   The Massachusetts quarantine order which was not being enforced will no longer be enforced   (boston.com) divider line
2
    More: PSA, English-language films, Vaccination, State, Vaccine, American films, Gov. Charlie Baker's office, state's travel order, state travelers  
•       •       •

97 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2021 at 4:50 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We're so close to being okay, but Massachusetts is really jumping the gun on ending restrictions. We've leveled out at a case rate just below our peak last year, and I have no clue if we're going to get vaccines out fast enough to prevent another surge because they can't keep restaurants at lower capacity for another freaking month.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It was the honor system in every state....so basically "the strict quarantine rules" were all a bunch of BS.
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.