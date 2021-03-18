 Skip to content
(WDRB Louisville)   From the looks of things, rioting in the Capitol is probably not the only bad decision this man has ever made - with "oh man, I hate being sober" mugshot   (wdrb.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mike Orangeeass? Did he change his name for Trump?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
At this point, anybody involved in the domestic terrorism that day who hasn't been apprehended should be automatically charged with the federal equivalent of eluding police/impeding an investigation/etc. They know they're being searched for by this point, there's no way they don't.

Friends and family who don't turn them in should be charged as accomplices.

Or, maybe, make an announcement that there's a short (1-week) grace period remaining to turn yourself in and face only the charges stemming from that day. After that, every possible charge related to evading capture gets added and stays on.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How much damage did he do to the cafeteria when he finally got there?
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

rudemix: How much damage did he do to the cafeteria when he finally got there?


pudding shortage continues
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It wasn't a f*cking riot.  It was a terrorist attack.
 
Pucca
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTFA: At least a dozen other Kentucky residents have been arrested in connection with the riot.

Why did I think there would be more from Kentucky? There probably is and they haven't been found yet.
 
Salmon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is there a look?

/there's a look, isn't there.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Michael Orangias

Mike Orange Ass..  if ever there was a name for a Trumper.
 
ArkPanda
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He doesn't even have a face tattoo. Lame.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

rudemix: How much damage did he do to the cafeteria when he finally got there?


They said one of the dead MAGAts was trampled. Today we found out she stood between this guy and the buffet.
 
studman68
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is the look of a man not accustomed to answering for his actions.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: At this point, anybody involved in the domestic terrorism that day who hasn't been apprehended should be automatically charged with the federal equivalent of eluding police/impeding an investigation/etc. They know they're being searched for by this point, there's no way they don't.

Friends and family who don't turn them in should be charged as accomplices.

Or, maybe, make an announcement that there's a short (1-week) grace period remaining to turn yourself in and face only the charges stemming from that day. After that, every possible charge related to evading capture gets added and stays on.


Uh....

This is a test right?

Let's see how authoritarian we can get when we loath the defendant?

D.C. prosecutor's office is swamped as it is. Genuinely hard to prep so many cases for trial as it is. Cool your jets. It's not like these guys could tolerate hiding out in a foreign country. They'll be around.
 
freetomato
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That nasty beard is not helping. It looks like a thatch of unruly pubic hair.
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: It wasn't a f*cking riot.  It was a terrorist attack.


it was closet homosexuals storming the Capitol looking to give oral

/get it write
 
MBFGeek
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Salmon: Is there a look?

/there's a look, isn't there.


You're not wrong
 
MBFGeek
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: Benevolent Misanthrope: It wasn't a f*cking riot.  It was a terrorist attack.

it was closet homosexuals storming the Capitol looking to give oral

/get it write


Not sure how to react to this

/It's just a wide stance
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sadbeard the Pirate. Arrrrrr.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Keep em coming.  Put them in one of those private prisons.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

freetomato: That nasty beard is not helping. It looks like a thatch of unruly pubic hair.


Looks like he's trying to grow his own Elizabethan ruff collar.
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: It wasn't a f*cking riot.  It was a terrorist attack.


really? bunch of overweight beards doing next to nothing. not very terroristy.
 
chaotey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

special20: Michael Orangias

Mike Orange Ass..  if ever there was a name for a Trumper.


Obviously, we are in The Bad Place (tm) and the demons that taunt us are no longer even trying to conceal it.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Benevolent Misanthrope: It wasn't a f*cking riot.  It was a terrorist attack.

really? bunch of overweight beards doing next to nothing. not very terroristy.


6 dead is not next to nothing.  I pity you.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Benevolent Misanthrope: It wasn't a f*cking riot.  It was a terrorist attack.

really? bunch of overweight beards doing next to nothing. not very terroristy.


image.cnbcfm.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: It wasn't a f*cking riot.  It was a terrorist attack.


Yeah.

A f*cking riot would be an orgy.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: sinko swimo: Benevolent Misanthrope: It wasn't a f*cking riot.  It was a terrorist attack.

really? bunch of overweight beards doing next to nothing. not very terroristy.

6 dead is not next to nothing.  I pity you.


Actually it's 7 dead. 5 dead during the insurrection, 2 cops committed suicide afterwards..
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lambskincoat: Mike Orangeeass? Did he change his name for Trump?


Probably didn't even get any free sushi.
 
