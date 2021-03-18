 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Horologist)   Nice watch...with video goodness   (hypebeast.com) divider line
34
    More: Cool, Sapphire, Watch, twin triple-axis tourbillon, Mystery' watches, watch industry default, long tradition of watches, outright statement pieces, Tourbillon Arlequino  
•       •       •

1082 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2021 at 2:50 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That could very well be the gaudiest watch I've ever seen.  And I was there for the Swatch years!

Melania would probably wear it and say, "Ees byooteefool!"
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
JFC. That watch looks like a 12 year-old girls myspace page from 2005
 
Stantz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hideous
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm just trying to picture Hor Island.  I'm guessing it's exceptionally ugly.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
For when you your Halloween costume is Candy Crush Saga.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
that is ugly, like no accounting for taste kinda ugly over the top look at me look at me look at me kind-a ugly.
it pales in comparison to so so many jeweled pieces of wearable artwork to see on Antiques Road Show that use but a fraction of gems as it.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No, that isn't a "nice watch", subby. It's ugly as fark.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
To (mis)quote Terry Pratchett:
"She was wearing a ring too gaudy and too huge to be anything but real."

/at least I think it was Sir Pratchett
 
cwheelie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's like unicorn vomit
 
PunGent
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Stantz: Hideous


This.  Subby has ... odd ... taste.

/or none whatsoever
 
sleep lack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

/10 bucks.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why is the tag for this anything other than either asinine or stupid
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There's a long tradition of watches that hide their main timekeeping indication from view dating back hundreds of years; from 'Secret' watches, which often cover their dial entirely under gem-set lids to 'Mystery' watches which set out to give the impression that they have no movement inside to outright statement pieces like Beat Haldimann's H9 Reduction, which took a fully functioning haute horlogerie wristwatch and fitted it with an entirely opaque black sapphire crystal to permanently obscure its dial and hands.

FFS. You had one job, watch!
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilfry14 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Looks like something an 8 year old girl would buy at Claire's in the mall.
 
weapon13
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That thing is absolutely hideous.. I need eyebleach...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Neither fashion nor function. Just what someone with 2 million to blow needs.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Uh ... no? But it is more proof that income taxes aren't too high.
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What time is it? Checks watch...
I have no idea.
 
RiverRat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image 425x425]


I can tell exactly as much time with your offering as I can with that watch.

Yours is prettier too.
 
Truthman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Two million bucks and it looks like a candy bracelet.
More money=less taste
 
RiverRat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ABQGOD: What time is it? Checks watch...
I have no idea.


It's Fark O'Clock
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I have one of those watches but I dropped it in my car and can't seem to find it.

media-cdn.tripadvisor.comView Full Size
 
geggy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ugly but that'll buy you a motel.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
it really does look like a couple handfuls of glass beads.  the whirling middle is fun.  dunno if it's 1.8m fun.
more to the point,

Marcos P: [Fark user image 425x425],

that is the ceramic Christmas tree that sat on the family room shelf my whole childhood.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Meh, I've got a better one in my wife's jewelry box:

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
weapon13
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: I have one of those watches but I dropped it in my car and can't seem to find it.

[media-cdn.tripadvisor.com image 550x367]


Found it! No, wait.... Sorry, that's just the hubcap.... Found it!... Oh wait, sorry, just the window...
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The last watch I've ever purchased.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crzybtch [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It reminds me of overpriced purses.  When I see a woman carrying one, I do not look at her with admiration.

I think the person is some kind of idiot for spending that kind of money on a friggin purse.

handbagclinic.co.ukView Full Size

You spent $30,000 dollars on this ugly piece of shiat???
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
DB28 XP Meteorite > Mystery Tourbillon Arlequino
 
Slypork
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ABQGOD: What time is it? Checks watch...
I have no idea.


Does anybody really no what time it is?
 
frankb00th
‘’ less than a minute ago  

geggy: Ugly but that'll buy you a motel.

[64.media.tumblr.com image 320x240]


You beat me to it
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.