 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(We Are Central PA)   If you are driving on the PA Turnpike, enjoy your over 100-mile detour this week   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
42
    More: PSA, Pennsylvania Turnpike, following suggested detour routes, Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Thursday, New Stanton, Message boards, 86-mile stretch of the turnpike, North Midway Service Plaza, Bedford County  
•       •       •

1198 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2021 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's Infrastructure Week. Stop whining.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better off just spending the night in either Breezewood or New Stanton.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Better off just spending the night in either Breezewood or New Stanton.


Didn't that guy build a monorail in those towns?
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: Mrtraveler01: Better off just spending the night in either Breezewood or New Stanton.

Didn't that guy build a monorail in those towns?


Will they also be replacing the ring on my pudding tab?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Better off just spending the night in either Breezewood or New Stanton.


Given a choice between the two.........just kill yourself. Seriously.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, yes, that's the section of the PA turnpike where they warn drivers last gas station for next 86 miles or something like that. Once lost a water pump 2 miles before the eastern end of that stretch, was SO glad it blew up before the exit and not a few miles down the road as I was able to limp it down the ramp to a hotel and have it towed to a garage the next morning.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Better off just spending the night in either Breezewood or New Stanton.


Or simply google for the shorter detour routes.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Mrtraveler01: Better off just spending the night in either Breezewood or New Stanton.

Or simply google for the shorter detour routes.


Yeah, you aint from around those parts... good luck with some of the mountain passess there. Route 30 is none too friendly with larger trucks making that run.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only if you follow "official" detour signs.  Use a map app to find something shorter.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're driving a car at that time just get on 30 and be done with it. The problem is with trucks, who have to deal with roads like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


That's why the detours are so convoluted.

There are places on US 30 that are so disorientingly steep that as you're going downhill and looking ahead it appears that the next climb is almost vertical. Bypassing that area was the impetus for the building of the Turnpike to begin with.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oukewldave: Only if you follow "official" detour signs.  Use a map app to find something shorter.


Good luck with that =)
 
IDisME
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big deal.  One extra hour travel time.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Better off just spending the night in either Breezewood or New Stanton.


Says someone who has never been to Breezewood or New Stanton.
 
MrBeetle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... if you are in those rest areas after 10pm, they make you stay the weekend?  (Last line of the article)
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's another:

Fark user imageView Full Size


If you're a truck driver and this is your planned route you'd best have your insurance paid up.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: Mrtraveler01: Better off just spending the night in either Breezewood or New Stanton.

Or simply google for the shorter detour routes.


Oh honey, honey no. There are no shorter detours on that side of the state. It's good it's only for a short time bc detouring that area will have you all over the place and out of your way.

/just came back to PA for OH last weekend
//that stretch is hella long
///glad I didn't extend my trip
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBeetle: So... if you are in those rest areas after 10pm, they make you stay the weekend?  (Last line of the article)


If you're there at 11PM you must stay until 6AM when the on-ramps will be reopened including those from the rest stops. That will basically only apply to truckers who are using them for their sleep stop (and perhaps an RVer or two), everyone else will get shoo'd out by the highway patrol and told that they need to go.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SVC_conservative: lindalouwho: Mrtraveler01: Better off just spending the night in either Breezewood or New Stanton.

Or simply google for the shorter detour routes.

Yeah, you aint from around those parts... good luck with some of the mountain passess there. Route 30 is none too friendly with larger trucks making that run.


I am from around these parts, and cars will have no problem.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBeetle: So... if you are in those rest areas after 10pm, they make you stay the weekend?  (Last line of the article)


No, just overnight. Those rest areas are past the last detour exits and you can't change direction and go back on the Turnpike so you're trapped there.

That is, I suppose they could open up the Sideling Hill switchover at the rest area since it serves both directions, but I doubt they would.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/Phil Keoghan unavailable for comment
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: Here's another:

[Fark user image 364x408]

If you're a truck driver and this is your planned route you'd best have your insurance paid up.


Yeah, the family and I drove from Texas to Maine and back last summer, and driving through that area was a lot of 18-wheelers with smoking brakes going downhill. Wasn't sure whether to go around them or stay behind them.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GloomCookie613: lindalouwho: Mrtraveler01: Better off just spending the night in either Breezewood or New Stanton.

Or simply google for the shorter detour routes.

Oh honey, honey no. There are no shorter detours on that side of the state. It's good it's only for a short time bc detouring that area will have you all over the place and out of your way.

/just came back to PA for OH last weekend
//that stretch is hella long
///glad I didn't extend my trip


Pffft even tfa says there are shorter detours, but they're not using them because those roads (and trucks) can't handle the load
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: SVC_conservative: lindalouwho: Mrtraveler01: Better off just spending the night in either Breezewood or New Stanton.

Or simply google for the shorter detour routes.

Yeah, you aint from around those parts... good luck with some of the mountain passess there. Route 30 is none too friendly with larger trucks making that run.

I am from around these parts, and cars will have no problem.


That's good, because the cars aren't the problem. Adolf Oliver Nipples is correct, the grade is terrible for trucks. Trucks are the primary driver to New Stanton, especially the various shipping depots there. And yes, I drive that way frequently.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a 100 mile detour for an 86 mile road closure doesn't seem terrible.

or is this the Pennsylvania version of PCH 1?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the PA turnpike heading in eastbound from Ohio has some of the best visuals I've ever seen.  mountains, vallies, tunnels, hills, farmland.  It's an eye orgy
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I ever find myself on the PA Turnpike, I'll know I'm fkkn LOST.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I wonder if taking I70->I68->US40->US119 might be shorter than going all the way up to Altoona on I99.

The given detour they are using (at least heading west), I doubt most will take the tail-end back to New Stanton.  Most would probably be better served staying on US22 to Monroeville and getting back on there.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: the PA turnpike heading in eastbound from Ohio has some of the best visuals I've ever seen.  mountains, vallies, tunnels, hills, farmland.  It's an eye orgy


I totally agree.  Entering Pittsburgh from the Ft Pitt Tunnels at night is one of the most beautiful urban displays you'll ever see, as well.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

abmoraz: ltdanman44: the PA turnpike heading in eastbound from Ohio has some of the best visuals I've ever seen.  mountains, vallies, tunnels, hills, farmland.  It's an eye orgy

I totally agree.  Entering Pittsburgh from the Ft Pitt Tunnels at night is one of the most beautiful urban displays you'll ever see, as well.


And then...

Doom Bunny Ending HD Music and Background
Youtube E-yQhjGHxPY
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: the PA turnpike heading in eastbound from Ohio has some of the best visuals I've ever seen.  mountains, vallies, tunnels, hills, farmland.  It's an eye orgy


The PA pike sure wakes you up after crossing Ohio..  Boring!!

I miss the old 2 lane all the way PA pike, where you openly questioned how the fark they were not paying YOU to drive on that POS. In a car it was horrible.  In a truck -even with air ride, air ride cab, and good air ride seats with fore and aft dampening - you still ended up with a sore neck because of the truck and the bogies fighting each other over the speed bumps, wumbles, potholes and general lunar surface qualities of that shiate trail. I think the old PA pike was the inspiration for bobbleheads.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
this closure is odd.  the bridge is at MP 144 just west of the Bedford I-99/US220 exit at MP 146.  why close the route between Bedford and Breezewood?  Somerset is at MP 110 and PA 31 is not a terrible route down the Plateau.

it's a 7 hour closure in the middle of the night on Sunday - I-80 will be hopping!
 
asciibaron
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

abmoraz: I wonder if taking I70->I68->US40->US119 might be shorter than going all the way up to Altoona on I99.


that avoids the I-66 toll!
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: the PA turnpike heading in eastbound from Ohio has some of the best visuals I've ever seen.  mountains, vallies, tunnels, hills, farmland.  It's an eye orgy


And then you hit The Straightaway, 13 miles of gently undulating hills and curves so minute you barely notice them, from the Blue Mountain tunnel to Carlisle. Highway hypnosis was discovered there, and since its construction in 1939 (on a railroad right-of-way, no need for turns without climbs) engineers have placed curves in random places on other interstate highways to prevent it.

/Turnpike history fan here
//Do the Abandoned Turnpike if you get the chance
 
asciibaron
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: Here's another:

[Fark user image 364x408]

If you're a truck driver and this is your planned route you'd best have your insurance paid up.


that's why PA 31 is the better route.
 
Slypork
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: Here's another:

[Fark user image 364x408]

If you're a truck driver and this is your planned route you'd best have your insurance paid up.


Especially if you have certain cargo

Harry Chapin - Thirty Thousand Pounds of Bananas
Youtube OGldNpngDws
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

abmoraz: I wonder if taking I70->I68->US40->US119 might be shorter than going all the way up to Altoona on I99.

The given detour they are using (at least heading west), I doubt most will take the tail-end back to New Stanton.  Most would probably be better served staying on US22 to Monroeville and getting back on there.


It appears that  going I68 west is a quite bit longer.  According to Google maps, just the stretch from Frostburg, MD to New Stanton (via US40 and US 119) is 83 or so miles.  It's 25 miles from Breezewood to Hancock, and another 45+ miles from Hancock to Frostburg.

If I were in a car, I'd just go US 30 to Greensburg  and then south.  Or, if you're taking the Turnpike west to OH, just do as was suggested above and go up to Altoona and follow US22 to Monroeville.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: I
There are places on US 30 that are so disorientingly steep that as you're going downhill and looking ahead it appears that the next climb is almost vertical. Bypassing that area was the impetus for the building of the Turnpike to begin with.


US 30 looks like that east of Breezewood - Big Mtn and Tuscarora Mtn.  between Breezewood and Somerset, Bald Knob has a slight pucker factor, but PA 31 is the better route.  3 Mile Hill at Laurelville on PA 31 is not a big deal. 

if it had to deal with this, i'd drop down 119 to Mt. Pleasant, hit PA 31 all the way to US 30 just west of Bedford and then jump back on at Breezewood (or the flip if heading west).

i wonder if the Doughboy is still in the town square in Mt Pleasant, it's been almost 35 years since i've been there.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If customers remain in those service plazas after 11 p.m. on March 20, they will be required to stay until the road reopens.

Stuck inside of Midway with the Pittsburgh blues again.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: Here's another:

[Fark user image 364x408]

If you're a truck driver and this is your planned route you'd best have your insurance paid up.


I grew up on Rte. 30 in NE Somerset County, and that stretch of 30 is now burned into my firmware.

Fark user imageView Full Size


For those not familiar with the area, this was a (now-vanished) tourist trap up at the top of the ridge, where 30 eastbound starts the serious drop down.

Behind the Ship is a near-vertical cliff.  30 (only one lane each way) continues out of frame to the left and starts an interesting descent, with cliff going up on the left and cliff going down on the right.  It goes down for a mile or so and then does a hairpin turn to the right, with a near-vertical cliff face rising up in front of you at the hairpin.  There are more stretches like that before you get back down to 'stable territory', but this is the worst.

As an illustration, back in the 18th century, they used to run a shot tower there, dropping the molten metal from the top of the ridge into the catch pool down at the hairpin.  It was steep enough that they had no trouble hitting the pool.

That part of 30 can indeed be negotiated safely by semi-trailers - slowly!  But at night, or with inclement weather (rain, snow, ice, fog) it is definitely quite dangerous.  And routing Turnpike-level amounts of traffic over this two-lane road would be insane under the best conditions.  I have memories of following a truck up that climb in a dense fog, at night, and hoping we weren't about to go over the edge.  *That* trip was made at less than 20 mph.

Back in my college days, I loved that road.  If the weather was good, and there was no traffic, I delighted in taking it at speed - in either direction - for the sheer joy in handling.  But it's not safe, or a high-capacity road.

Come to think of it, back before I had my driver's license, my sister was riding with a friend of hers, and they managed to sail off the road and leave the car hung up in the trees on one of the *level* stretches in there down below the Ship.

Ah, the folly of youth!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MrBeetle: So... if you are in those rest areas after 10pm, they make you stay the weekend?  (Last line of the article)


that's germany
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I actually saw a semi use one of those Runaway Truck ramps. Lots of sand and gravel all over & smoke from the tire fire, but the ramp did its job.

On the other hand, I've seen the aftermath of three truckers who weren't so lucky.  One missed the ramp and flipped, the other two were in the median with a long set of skid marks behind them.

Had a four-mile trip turn into 50 because a log truck fell over at an intersection.  No other roads in the area. I probably should have just gone home, it would have been much easier.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

IDisME: Big deal.  One extra hour travel time.


100 miles in an hour?!  I take it you haven't driven that area, that's a 2 hour detour.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.