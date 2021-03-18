 Skip to content
(11 Alive)   Robert Aaron Long's first court appearance canceled on news that he's already had one really bad day this week and why heap any more grief on the poor guy?   (11alive.com) divider line
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were these places actual local rub-n-tugs?  Or did he just assume all Asian massage parlors give happy endings?
/obviously, this is tragic no matter what
//I'm just curious
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. The middle image is kinda blurry. Is he sporting a little man bun in that picture? Wow. I didn't think it would be possible to despise this kid more than I already do. I'll never again underestimate my capacity for contempt!
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't go to court today. Batin'.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this time, no other details have been provided surrounding the cancelation. When 11Alive contacted Cherokee Magistrate Court to find out why, a clerk said the information was unavailable because all records in the case have been sealed.

Well isn't that interesting.  Law talking folks, does this mean there's  bigger investigation going on?  Or that there's something they don't want going public during discovery (judge patronized same "massage" parlor, maybe)?  Or what?
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: At this time, no other details have been provided surrounding the cancelation. When 11Alive contacted Cherokee Magistrate Court to find out why, a clerk said the information was unavailable because all records in the case have been sealed.

Well isn't that interesting.  Law talking folks, does this mean there's  bigger investigation going on?  Or that there's something they don't want going public during discovery (judge patronized same "massage" parlor, maybe)?  Or what?


Or, you know, his lawyer just got the case yesterday and has no idea what in the fark is going on.  Not everything is a Tom Clancy novel requiring a poster board and 13 miles of red string - canceled court dates are not that rare.  it isn't like they let him go, just pushed back a court date.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
rekoil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Were these places actual local rub-n-tugs?  Or did he just assume all Asian massage parlors give happy endings?
/obviously, this is tragic no matter what
//I'm just curious


Does it matter? Sex work doesn't deserve a death penalty.
// Or any penalty, at all.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Benevolent Misanthrope: At this time, no other details have been provided surrounding the cancelation. When 11Alive contacted Cherokee Magistrate Court to find out why, a clerk said the information was unavailable because all records in the case have been sealed.

Well isn't that interesting.  Law talking folks, does this mean there's  bigger investigation going on?  Or that there's something they don't want going public during discovery (judge patronized same "massage" parlor, maybe)?  Or what?

Or, you know, his lawyer just got the case yesterday and has no idea what in the fark is going on.  Not everything is a Tom Clancy novel requiring a poster board and 13 miles of red string - canceled court dates are not that rare.  it isn't like they let him go, just pushed back a court date.


It's a little unusual to have a first appearance cancelled (they normally have to be done within 48 hours of arrest). But I can see the attorney wanting a bit of time to regroup.

BTW-Redbeard has to do this in two counties (Fulton and Cherokee), so they may have put it off to coordinate the two.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x633]


The Onion is a national treasure.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Benevolent Misanthrope: At this time, no other details have been provided surrounding the cancelation. When 11Alive contacted Cherokee Magistrate Court to find out why, a clerk said the information was unavailable because all records in the case have been sealed.

Well isn't that interesting.  Law talking folks, does this mean there's  bigger investigation going on?  Or that there's something they don't want going public during discovery (judge patronized same "massage" parlor, maybe)?  Or what?

Or, you know, his lawyer just got the case yesterday and has no idea what in the fark is going on.  Not everything is a Tom Clancy novel requiring a poster board and 13 miles of red string - canceled court dates are not that rare.  it isn't like they let him go, just pushed back a court date.


Nope, the court wouldn't seal the record just because a defendant requested it, there has to be a legally justified reason to seal it, in this case it was likely "to avoid tainting the local jury pool due to media exposure".
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The gofundme is taking in so much money he can afford a better attorney by tomorrow.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: At this time, no other details have been provided surrounding the cancelation. When 11Alive contacted Cherokee Magistrate Court to find out why, a clerk said the information was unavailable because all records in the case have been sealed.

Well isn't that interesting.  Law talking folks, does this mean there's  bigger investigation going on?  Or that there's something they don't want going public during discovery (judge patronized same "massage" parlor, maybe)?  Or what?


Still an ongoing investigation
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

rekoil: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Were these places actual local rub-n-tugs?  Or did he just assume all Asian massage parlors give happy endings?
/obviously, this is tragic no matter what
//I'm just curious

Does it matter? Sex work doesn't deserve a death penalty.
// Or any penalty, at all.


Just to point out that the asshole drove by pretty much every strip club & hooker in Atlanta to shoot 8 people in 3 different massage parlors, 6 of whom were Asian-American.

The "sex addiction" story doesn't seem to be panning out quite so much as the "racist asshole being protected by the cops because the cops were anxious to deny that their town had a bigoted mass murderer in it."
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Hubris Boy: Wait. The middle image is kinda blurry. Is he sporting a little man bun in that picture? Wow. I didn't think it would be possible to despise this kid more than I already do. I'll never again underestimate my capacity for contempt!


MrsOLG was horrified at the manbun.

They say he didn't have much of a social presence on the web, no postings that would tell how extreme he was. Anyone check if he had a Pornhub account and/or his browser history?
 
NEDM
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I hope they're giving him the full suicide watch treatment.  You know, banging on his door every hour and shining a flashlight in his eyes to make sure he hasn't killed himself.

Wouldn't want him to die before his trial, you know.
 
6nome
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: The gofundme is taking in so much money he can afford a better attorney by tomorrow.


That's odd. What kind of people would support a muderer? Is he affiliated with some kind of group
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maybe someone was being traded back and forth and someone got stuck. You know, like dogs do? And they couldn't separate them. Ya know, it's not they (probably not) have garden hoses in the cell blocks.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Now they're canceling arraignments?! I've had enough of this cancel culture!
 
Okieboy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well he always was a spoiled little shiat.

/oops Robert not Robin
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Myk-House of El: [64.media.tumblr.com image 755x387]

Oblig...


Fark user imageView Full Size

comedy-intl.mtvnimages.comView Full Size


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
darkknightnews.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He needs a new cellmate:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: Myk-House of El: [64.media.tumblr.com image 755x387]

Oblig...


[Fark user image 740x370]
[comedy-intl.mtvnimages.com image 850x478]

[i.ytimg.com image 320x180]  [darkknightnews.com image 566x549]


boner
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NEDM: I hope they're giving him the full suicide watch treatment.  You know, banging on his door every hour and shining a flashlight in his eyes to make sure he hasn't killed himself.

Wouldn't want him to die before his trial, you know.


There are counties in the Metro where that is fatal, too (Looking at you, Cobb)
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

rekoil: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Were these places actual local rub-n-tugs?  Or did he just assume all Asian massage parlors give happy endings?
/obviously, this is tragic no matter what
//I'm just curious

Does it matter? Sex work doesn't deserve a death penalty.
// Or any penalty, at all.


If they were rub & tugs, it's extremely weird that a newly married couple was at one of the spas.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Records sealed
FBI informant?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

phalamir: Benevolent Misanthrope: At this time, no other details have been provided surrounding the cancelation. When 11Alive contacted Cherokee Magistrate Court to find out why, a clerk said the information was unavailable because all records in the case have been sealed.

Well isn't that interesting.  Law talking folks, does this mean there's  bigger investigation going on?  Or that there's something they don't want going public during discovery (judge patronized same "massage" parlor, maybe)?  Or what?

Or, you know, his lawyer just got the case yesterday and has no idea what in the fark is going on.  Not everything is a Tom Clancy novel requiring a poster board and 13 miles of red string - canceled court dates are not that rare.  it isn't like they let him go, just pushed back a court date.


It's not like he's going to get bail.  Unless his attorney pulls off a mentally ill defense (which is ultra rare), he's never going to get out and he's likely to get the death penalty unless he pleads guilty and gets a life in prison with no parole sentence.

The only thing it's delaying is him going to the Atlanta Detention Center as he's bounced between jurisdictions for his trials.

/You don't ever want to go to the Atlanta Detention Center.
//Good riddance
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

phalamir: Benevolent Misanthrope: At this time, no other details have been provided surrounding the cancelation. When 11Alive contacted Cherokee Magistrate Court to find out why, a clerk said the information was unavailable because all records in the case have been sealed.

Well isn't that interesting.  Law talking folks, does this mean there's  bigger investigation going on?  Or that there's something they don't want going public during discovery (judge patronized same "massage" parlor, maybe)?  Or what?

Or, you know, his lawyer just got the case yesterday and has no idea what in the fark is going on.  Not everything is a Tom Clancy novel requiring a poster board and 13 miles of red string - canceled court dates are not that rare.  it isn't like they let him go, just pushed back a court date.


How aboutvsealing the records the day after being charged?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

6nome: LarryDan43: The gofundme is taking in so much money he can afford a better attorney by tomorrow.

That's odd. What kind of people would support a muderer? Is he affiliated with some kind of group


Trump voters, they're upset that he was called out for being a racist.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Malenfant: rekoil: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Were these places actual local rub-n-tugs?  Or did he just assume all Asian massage parlors give happy endings?
/obviously, this is tragic no matter what
//I'm just curious

Does it matter? Sex work doesn't deserve a death penalty.
// Or any penalty, at all.

If they were rub & tugs, it's extremely weird that a newly married couple was at one of the spas.


Ha! No it's not. Not in Atlanta.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: The "sex addiction" story doesn't seem to be panning out quite so much as the "racist asshole being protected by the cops because the cops were anxious to deny that their town had a bigoted mass murderer in it."


The only thing the police have done to protect his is to bring him in alive.  He's going to rot in prison.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: The gofundme is taking in so much money he can afford a better attorney by tomorrow.


IDK
Six of the eight victims are Asian women

The kind of men who would donate to this seem to like Asian women
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

phalamir: Benevolent Misanthrope: At this time, no other details have been provided surrounding the cancelation. When 11Alive contacted Cherokee Magistrate Court to find out why, a clerk said the information was unavailable because all records in the case have been sealed.

Well isn't that interesting.  Law talking folks, does this mean there's  bigger investigation going on?  Or that there's something they don't want going public during discovery (judge patronized same "massage" parlor, maybe)?  Or what?

Or, you know, his lawyer just got the case yesterday and has no idea what in the fark is going on.  Not everything is a Tom Clancy novel requiring a poster board and 13 miles of red string - canceled court dates are not that rare.  it isn't like they let him go, just pushed back a court date.


OK.  Just checking.  Not a law talking gal, so have no idea.

But it would be more fun if this blew the whole lid off a whole huge "pizzagate"-ish scandal in the Atlanta area, centered around Baptists, judges and massage parlors.  I mean, with those deviant motherf*ckers, it's not out of the realm of possibility.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Malenfant: rekoil: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Were these places actual local rub-n-tugs?  Or did he just assume all Asian massage parlors give happy endings?
/obviously, this is tragic no matter what
//I'm just curious

Does it matter? Sex work doesn't deserve a death penalty.
// Or any penalty, at all.

If they were rub & tugs, it's extremely weird that a newly married couple was at one of the spas.


Her arm gets tired sometimes.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Malenfant: rekoil: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Were these places actual local rub-n-tugs?  Or did he just assume all Asian massage parlors give happy endings?
/obviously, this is tragic no matter what
//I'm just curious

Does it matter? Sex work doesn't deserve a death penalty.
// Or any penalty, at all.

If they were rub & tugs, it's extremely weird that a newly married couple was at one of the spas.

Ha! No it's not. Not in Atlanta.


Having had a "his & hers" spa day with the wife, some years back? No, it's not weird at all, especially if that was meant to be a honeymoon present.

What's more bothersome is the automatic implication that all three locations were sex worker locations because we somehow equate "massage parlor" with "surreptitious handjob hut."
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

6nome: LarryDan43: The gofundme is taking in so much money he can afford a better attorney by tomorrow.

That's odd. What kind of people would support a muderer? Is he affiliated with some kind of group


GOP
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

phalamir: Benevolent Misanthrope: At this time, no other details have been provided surrounding the cancelation. When 11Alive contacted Cherokee Magistrate Court to find out why, a clerk said the information was unavailable because all records in the case have been sealed.

Well isn't that interesting.  Law talking folks, does this mean there's  bigger investigation going on?  Or that there's something they don't want going public during discovery (judge patronized same "massage" parlor, maybe)?  Or what?

Or, you know, his lawyer just got the case yesterday and has no idea what in the fark is going on.  Not everything is a Tom Clancy novel requiring a poster board and 13 miles of red string - canceled court dates are not that rare.  it isn't like they let him go, just pushed back a court date.


If Betty White just had a bad day, then why is the case sealed?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: It's not like he's going to get bail.  Unless his attorney pulls off a mentally ill defense (which is ultra rare), he's never going to get out and he's likely to get the death penalty unless he pleads guilty and gets a life in prison with no parole sentence.


You have a lot more faith in the Criminal Justice System than I do
 
rekoil [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Malenfant: rekoil: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Were these places actual local rub-n-tugs?  Or did he just assume all Asian massage parlors give happy endings?
/obviously, this is tragic no matter what
//I'm just curious

Does it matter? Sex work doesn't deserve a death penalty.
// Or any penalty, at all.

If they were rub & tugs, it's extremely weird that a newly married couple was at one of the spas.


You'd be surprised at some of the things that lots of married couples do together.
 
Trik
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I look at that guy and am reminded of the episode of BtVS where Tara's family comes to take her home.

Wish I could recall what exactly Xander said to the brother.
Had something to do with his "manly beard".
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Benevolent Misanthrope: At this time, no other details have been provided surrounding the cancelation. When 11Alive contacted Cherokee Magistrate Court to find out why, a clerk said the information was unavailable because all records in the case have been sealed.

Well isn't that interesting.  Law talking folks, does this mean there's  bigger investigation going on?  Or that there's something they don't want going public during discovery (judge patronized same "massage" parlor, maybe)?  Or what?

Still an ongoing investigation


I thought the Sheriff said he was just having a "bad day".
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Hubris Boy: Wait. The middle image is kinda blurry. Is he sporting a little man bun in that picture? Wow. I didn't think it would be possible to despise this kid more than I already do. I'll never again underestimate my capacity for contempt!


Typical Far Right haircut.  Gotta virtue signal the Proud Boys somehow.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Interesting.  He has the Richard Spencer cut.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've played it over and over and I'm still missing the part where it says something about going in a killing spree of Asian women.
Daniel Powter - Bad Day (Official Music Video) | Warner Vault
Youtube gH476CxJxfg
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
All I'm saying is Massage Envy is a nationally known massage clinic or whatever with many stores in Atlanta. There are other spa type of places all over the city and surrounding suburbs. These places were no Massage Envy's.

But if you go to a massage parlor located in a strip mall, that's next to other massage parlors and liquor stores and stripper xxx clubs, it might be a spank shop but that's just me.

Grandma's Boy - Apartment Eviction
Youtube W5i3g0RDp_g
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

robodog: phalamir: Benevolent Misanthrope: At this time, no other details have been provided surrounding the cancelation. When 11Alive contacted Cherokee Magistrate Court to find out why, a clerk said the information was unavailable because all records in the case have been sealed.

Well isn't that interesting.  Law talking folks, does this mean there's  bigger investigation going on?  Or that there's something they don't want going public during discovery (judge patronized same "massage" parlor, maybe)?  Or what?

Or, you know, his lawyer just got the case yesterday and has no idea what in the fark is going on.  Not everything is a Tom Clancy novel requiring a poster board and 13 miles of red string - canceled court dates are not that rare.  it isn't like they let him go, just pushed back a court date.

Nope, the court wouldn't seal the record just because a defendant requested it, there has to be a legally justified reason to seal it, in this case it was likely "to avoid tainting the local jury pool due to media exposure".


To protect the guilty.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

robodog: 6nome: LarryDan43: The gofundme is taking in so much money he can afford a better attorney by tomorrow.

That's odd. What kind of people would support a muderer? Is he affiliated with some kind of group

Trump voters, they're upset that he was called out for being a racist.


Those rubes are so easy to fleece. I really need to come up with a gofundme idea. Can't be illegal or ruin someone elses life though. That's the hard part.
 
Trik
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Hubris Boy: Wait. The middle image is kinda blurry. Is he sporting a little man bun in that picture? Wow. I didn't think it would be possible to despise this kid more than I already do. I'll never again underestimate my capacity for contempt!

Typical Far Right haircut.  Gotta virtue signal the Proud Boys somehow.


I bet this has nothing to do with the right.
This guy was probably a frequent flyer at those places and had been cut off across the board for acting out in some way. So he lashed out as a man baby.
 
sleze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x633]


Holy shiat, the Onion wins the Internet for the day.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Trik: backhand.slap.of.reason: Hubris Boy: Wait. The middle image is kinda blurry. Is he sporting a little man bun in that picture? Wow. I didn't think it would be possible to despise this kid more than I already do. I'll never again underestimate my capacity for contempt!

Typical Far Right haircut.  Gotta virtue signal the Proud Boys somehow.

I bet this has nothing to do with the right.
This guy was probably a frequent flyer at those places and had been cut off across the board for acting out in some way. So he lashed out as a man baby.


Probably.  I mean, I have no proof of either, but this is certainly more comforting than the other idea.
 
