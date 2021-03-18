 Skip to content
 
(Metro)   Hapless 'burglar' has to wait three hours for police to arrest him after he gets his head stuck in railings   (metro.co.uk) divider line
morg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The suspect is hapless. I repeat, hapless.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Guess he felt a little fenced in.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I would have tea-bagged him before calling the police, but that's just me.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He bungled his burglary
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And here I am thinking they'd abolished the pillory.

Leave him there for a week. Punishment served.
 
khatores
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

morg: The suspect is hapless. I repeat, hapless.


At least he wasn't pantsless.
 
flemardo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Guess he should have stole some haps.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They finally invented a yob-proof fence!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm sure we're all relieved to know the suspect is finally behind bars.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oops!
 
