(Medium)   Preeminent epidemiologist of his generation showed how the pandemic was hardest on the poor and recommended government health care to prevent future outbreaks...in 1918   (whet.medium.com) divider line
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've given up hope that America will ever adopt a national health care plan.  When states are willing to pay millions to keep their citizens off the meager one we already have, there is no common ground that could be attained.  Even the ACA was a Republican plan right up until a Democrat stepped up and said "OK, lets work on passing this".  Republicans are literally willing to torpedo their own ideas if it means success would have to come from working with democrats.  You can't reason with people like that.

The only way we get anything close is if Cali and NY finally get sick of waiting and start something at the state level.  Even that will only work until a republican administration comes along and outlaws states from offering public options in the name of 'fair market competition'.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This pandemic is harder on the poor in an a way that is not related to the virus.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Billy Liar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sydenstricker?  Sounds like one of them Reds, lookin' for "reform".  Lemmetellya, as soon as we get done over in France, we oughta turn on them Bolshies there in Russia and tell them to keep their ideas to themselves....Keepin the have-nots in their place has worked so far, I don't see why it wouldn't keep workin'
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you think America is a rough place for poor people today, just imagine how much worse it must have been back then.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
One issuance that all residents were to wear "flu" masks or face misdemeanor charges was obeyed "almost to the letter," wrote the Arizona Republican.
Violators of the compulsory mask order would be arrested, leading to a $100 fine or a 30-day jail sentence.
"So long as the influenza epidemic lives in Phoenix, the influenza mask will be at its side."

$100 fine for not wearing a mask in pre AC Phoenix in 1918.

The Dog Ate My Homework: If you think America is a rough place for poor people today, just imagine how much worse it must have been back then.


We almost had a revolution in the 30s, which is why FDR invited Socialists and Communists to help craft programs to save Capitalism.

Notice how it didn't actually fix things. Capitalists eventually won back power and are rolling back pro worker programs.
 
BigMax
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Infectious diseases = if the poor do not get vaccinated or medical care, the disease will not go away and may mutate around a vaccine. And no country can avoid this by hiding behind its borders. If a disease can spread across the world from one infected person in (presumably) Wuhan, China, a mutation can spread around the world from 1 person in the poorest country in the World (Liberia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mozambique, wherever).

There is no solely national solution to this problem.
 
Jonnadiah
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: I've given up hope that America will ever adopt a national health care plan.  When states are willing to pay millions to keep their citizens off the meager one we already have, there is no common ground that could be attained.  Even the ACA was a Republican plan right up until a Democrat stepped up and said "OK, lets work on passing this".  Republicans are literally willing to torpedo their own ideas if it means success would have to come from working with democrats.  You can't reason with people like that.

The only way we get anything close is if Cali and NY finally get sick of waiting and start something at the state level.  Even that will only work until a republican administration comes along and outlaws states from offering public options in the name of 'fair market competition'.


The UK has fully socialized health care and a higher death rate than the US, as do roughly a dozen other European Welfare States, so I really don't think M4A will change anything vis pandemics.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The most realistic part of Idiocracy is how even in 500 years you can be arrested for not paying at the hospital.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
