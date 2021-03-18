 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2 hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Aztec Camera, Julian Cope, Elvis Costello, and Public Image Limited. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like pastFORWARD #201. Starts 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
ooh...Aztec Camera, now there's a name I've not heard in a long time.
And...my favorite Elvis Costello song isn't even on any of his albums:
The Dirty Dozen Brass Band - That's How You Get Killed Before (ft.Elvis Costello)
Youtube UWdYyOW5MRs
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
dj_bigbird:
my favorite Elvis Costello song isn't even on any of his albums:

i gotta admit mine is probably from the collaboration he did with burt bacharach:

This house is empty now - Burt Bacharach & Elvis Costello
Youtube xID7AxShew0


but today's would be a very, very close second.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hellooooo.
Just back from painting a kitchen so a bit achey.
& thank you to my anonymous benefactor for the month of TF :o)
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pista: Hellooooo.
Just back from painting a kitchen so a bit achey.
& thank you to my anonymous benefactor for the month of TF :o)


A: I think we have the same anonymous benefactor. I mostly just post on fark in these threads, and I keep getting "renewed".

B: I finally got the email from you in my hotmail acct. 11 hours after you sent it lol

C: Love ya Pista!
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I got one too! Nicest thing that's happened to me in a while =]
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pista: & thank you to my anonymous benefactor for the month of TF :o)


djslowdive: A: I think we have the same anonymous benefactor. I mostly just post on fark in these threads, and I keep getting "renewed".


ultraluzer: I got one too! Nicest thing that's happened to me in a while =]


it's because you lot are so awesome, i'm sure. and charming and witty.

/not said benefactor
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hello all! Last day on the job, looking forward to being an unemployed freelancer again. Bring on the happy tunes dj awesomesauce!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: & thank you to my anonymous benefactor for the month of TF :o)

djslowdive: A: I think we have the same anonymous benefactor. I mostly just post on fark in these threads, and I keep getting "renewed".

ultraluzer: I got one too! Nicest thing that's happened to me in a while =]

it's because you lot are so awesome, i'm sure. and charming and witty.

/not said benefactor


"looks behind my shoulder" You can't possibly be thinking that Pista and I are charming and witty :p Pista, maybe. :p
 
