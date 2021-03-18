 Skip to content
(San Antonio Current)   Tussaud's Waxworks in San Antonio puts away Donald Trump figure because people keep punching it in the face, getting orange residue on their fists   (sacurrent.com) divider line
•       •       •

elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
media2.fdncms.comView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What does it say they put it between Putin and Kim Jung Il?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: [media2.fdncms.com image 600x339]


Putin and Rocketman look close enough, but why does Trump look like John Tesh during his 80s period?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
😂

Hay, that doesn't even look like that FAILED casino owner.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A viral photo from a few years ago showed tire tracks leading to a snowman which had been built around a tree stump. Along those lines, put a steel plate in Trump's skull.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
so.....  they had a wax model for Ric Flair already made and did a comb over and called it Trump?

bucket.mn2s.comView Full Size


///woooooooo!!!!!

// would rather see a Ric Flair wax model than a Trump one
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: elvisaintdead: [media2.fdncms.com image 600x339]

Putin and Rocketman look close enough, but why does Trump look like John Tesh during his 80s period?


Looks more like a rough Boris Johnson than Tesh.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: elvisaintdead: [media2.fdncms.com image 600x339]

Putin and Rocketman look close enough, but why does Trump look like John Tesh during his 80s period?


He needs some Midol.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
s1.reutersmedia.netView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Trump wishes his hair was that good.
 
acouvis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They should keep it up and just advertise punching it for a fee...
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: elvisaintdead: [media2.fdncms.com image 600x339]

Putin and Rocketman look close enough, but why does Trump look like John Tesh during his 80s period?


Maybe that's why people were punching him?
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: elvisaintdead: [media2.fdncms.com image 600x339]

Putin and Rocketman look close enough, but why does Trump look like John Tesh during his 80s period?


It was originally going to be a model of the giant from Twin Peaks, but they had to scramble to make a Trump figure by the end of the day.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

swankywanky: so.....  they had a wax model for Ric Flair already made and did a comb over and called it Trump?

[bucket.mn2s.com image 850x629]

///woooooooo!!!!!

// would rather see a Ric Flair wax model than a Trump one


It's closer to reality than Disney's "oh shiat, Clinton didn't win, put an orange wig on the robot" effort.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I thought Tussaud's was the tops for wax figures but that looks nothing like t****. Funny, the Putin one looks like it's blowing a giant fart and the Un one looks like the one "Storm" from Big Trouble In Little China that puffs up and explodes.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
or whatever they do to make wax people

images.newrepublic.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is better than the Bill Clinton statue where they had to sew the zipper because everyone kept lowering it. Giggity.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Who the hell goes to a wax museum?
 
hammettman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: What does it say they put it between Putin and Kim Jung Il?


Hall of tyrants.
 
Ant
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: [media2.fdncms.com image 600x339]


That doesn't even look like him. I'm trying to figure out who it looks like though...

I really wanted/didn't want there to be a Trump statue when I went to the one in San Francisco with my family. I was only going to flip him off though.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's certainly more constructive than this clown, lol
 
Corn_Fed [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: swankywanky: so.....  they had a wax model for Ric Flair already made and did a comb over and called it Trump?

[bucket.mn2s.com image 850x629]

///woooooooo!!!!!

// would rather see a Ric Flair wax model than a Trump one

It's closer to reality than Disney's "oh shiat, Clinton didn't win, put an orange wig on the robot" effort.


Neither one looks good at all, and usually Taussauds does a somewhat reasonable job with likeness. It's clear that neither company bothered to put their A-sculptor on the task. I don't blame em!
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ZAZ: put a steel plate in Trump's skull.


NOW you're talking.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: What does it say they put it between Putin and Kim Jung Il?


The slaver presidents are still cool right?
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

chrisco123: Who the hell goes to a wax museum?


People who enjoy throwing money away.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They was just trying to punch some p***
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: elvisaintdead: [media2.fdncms.com image 600x339]

Putin and Rocketman look close enough, but why does Trump look like John Tesh during his 80s period?


It's the hair.  It's virtually impossible to get that disheveled, 3am meth binge look intentionally.
 
whidbey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That really should tell you something.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: [media2.fdncms.com image 600x339]


It looks a lot like PM Bozo, aka Boris Borinski, the Russian Menace. Not that is not a reason to punch it in the face. It's funny that so many other Tories and would-be dictators are spared the hatred of the masses, but I have faith in the Wisdom of Crowds.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If they were clever, they could turn it into a money making deal...Make one figure, and put it in a place where
people could throw rocks at it for like a nickle a rock...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Probably have to put in in storage with that other fascist fellow.
 
Freek
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How are wax museums still a thing?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: elvisaintdead: [media2.fdncms.com image 600x339]

Putin and Rocketman look close enough, but why does Trump look like John Tesh during his 80s period?


They keep trying to remake it slightly less punchable.
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

chrisco123: Who the hell goes to a wax museum?


If you can find a cheap one, they are quite amusing.
 
Corn_Fed [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Glitchwerks: elvisaintdead: [media2.fdncms.com image 600x339]

Putin and Rocketman look close enough, but why does Trump look like John Tesh during his 80s period?

It's the hair.  It's virtually impossible to get that disheveled, 3am meth binge look intentionally.


They only know how to work with anatomical natural-looking hair. Trump's hair is some sort of inhuman alien technology divorced from any natural growth pattern, so it's impossible to replicate based on human anatomy.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Representations of the enemy are destroyed in a frenzy, unprompted. The citizens are progressing well, acting out the Two Minutes Hate with minimal provocation. Well done Commissar."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

chrisco123: Who the hell goes to a wax museum?


People who realize too late that The Alamo is a shiatty tourist trap.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i was going to say put a wall around it but then thought, maybe a jail cell/iron bars would be better...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 512x405]

Probably have to put in in storage with that other fascist fellow.


Maybe Mussolini and Hitler would fare better if Cheetolini were placed between them. I expect they are in storage (if so) because nobody remembers them among the British and American ignents who visit Madame Tussaud's.
 
flondrix
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: elvisaintdead: [media2.fdncms.com image 600x339]

Putin and Rocketman look close enough, but why does Trump look like John Tesh during his 80s period?


They have to keep melting it back into shape after people punch it.
 
flemardo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Looks more like Wally George.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Never did fully figure out Wally George. On the one hand he seemed like a proto Trump but on the other it seemed Jerry Springer like, especially when he seemed to break character and laugh about how absurd things would get on the show.
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He looks more like Back to the Future2 Biff.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
and that is just in Texas
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: chrisco123: Who the hell goes to a wax museum?

People who realize too late that The Alamo is a shiatty tourist trap.


Pay for the premium ticked and go to the basement...That's where the cool stuff is...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

JungleBoogie: "Representations of the enemy are destroyed in a frenzy, unprompted. The citizens are progressing well, acting out the Two Minutes Hate with minimal provocation. Well done Commissar."

[Fark user image 320x174]


Big Brother Dunny Cans should not bad mouth Big Brother. He stole his whole schtick, plus what he stole from Nixon and Reagan and Co. He also stole everything he could from Obama, including an exact replica of Obama's Inauguration cake (mostly in Styrofoam, only a couple of pieces were real cake for the Potus and Flotus.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: elvisaintdead: [media2.fdncms.com image 600x339]

Putin and Rocketman look close enough, but why does Trump look like John Tesh during his 80s period?


Is that from all of the facial reconstruction from people punching it? Only thing I can come up with.

Otherwise, it might as well have been this:
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
danvon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I can only assume that the only reason that they didn't mention the fact that it was completely drenched with piss was out of respect for their readers.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
