 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Pro tip: When trying to beat a rising drawbridge, a bicycle is no substitution for a car with a cop motor, a 440 cubic inch plant, cop tires, cop suspensions and cop shocks   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
41
    More: Florida, United States, Miami-Dade County, Florida, Spanish language, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Nicaragua, Fred Medina, Vice president, Spain  
•       •       •

1325 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 18 Mar 2021 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
looks like it did have an active Schwinn-Centered Massive Oaf Deployment System though
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cigarette lighter's broken.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PEBHAS error.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY candidate.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "The Downtown Development Authority has been working with the Florida Department of Transportation to install gates that would block people from going under the arms, Miami Commissioner Ken Russell said.
"To me, this is about cycling safety and making sure the city, county and state have the right infrastructure to make cycling safe for everyone in the city," he said."

Uh no. This is about an idiot who made a personal choice to risk his life to avoid the inconvenience of waiting along with everyone else whose trip was delayed by the rising bridge. Nothing more. There's no need to expend taxpayer money on this, at all. Bicyclists are notorious for thinking they're invincible and that they own the roadways. You really wanna make cycling safer? Ban it on the roadways where cars are traveling. Absent that, start treating bicyclists who riding recklessly the same as you do drivers who are driving recklessly.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He slid down the rising road and into the machinery lifting the bridge. RIP
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: The Downtown Development Authority has been working with the Florida Department of Transportation to install gates that would block people from going under the arms, Miami Commissioner Ken Russell said.
"To me, this is about cycling safety and making sure the city, county and state have the right infrastructure to make cycling safe for everyone in the city," he said.

You're trying to idiot-proof Florida?
goodluckwiththat.gif
 
nokx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mind the gap.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I believe Submitter crushed my previous headline submission like a drawbridge.

/Already got the window seat.
//Less chance of catching COVID there.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Funky cold Medina
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: He slid down the rising road and into the machinery lifting the bridge. RIP


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fred Medina, 58

How is that possible
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: He slid down the rising road and into the machinery lifting the bridge. RIP


Not a pleasant way to go, I imagine.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Potential of achieving the elusive Blues Brother Trifecta is in play.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/obscure?
 
gbv23
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That was a bad move, but glad he's riding the bike at 58.

I'm just getting back to it now at 57. Now where's that tire pump?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
trueaustinite
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Redundant headline is redundant.
 
valenumr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well from TFA, his friend basically said he died doing what he loved, so it's all good.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He REALLY didn't want to have to break his cadence.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He was on a mission from to god!
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Exhibit #141,509 in "Smart, successful people can be horrifyingly stupid outside of their area of expertise"
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

valenumr: Well from TFA, his friend basically said he died doing what he loved, so it's all good.


Screaming in pain as the machinery ripped him apart?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Medina was an entertainment and technology executive who mostly worked in Latin American media. He was a principal of Redline Advisors, a media marketing consulting firm, and before that he was managing director for Latin America for BBC. He also previously held executive roles at Ole Communications, A+E Networks Latin America, and HBO Latin America, according to his LinkedIn profile idiot.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When I first saw the headline I wondered whether it happened on the Rickenbacker Causeway drawbridge out to Key Biscayne where I grew up. Then I remembered they replaced that drawbridge with a high water bridge years ago. But the article says the dead bicycle guy was eventually headed toward Key Biscayne, so there's that anyway. Rats rule! 🐀
 
cwheelie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Odd Bird: FTA: The Downtown Development Authority has been working with the Florida Department of Transportation to install gates that would block people from going under the arms, Miami Commissioner Ken Russell said.
"To me, this is about cycling safety and making sure the city, county and state have the right infrastructure to make cycling safe for everyone in the city," he said.

You're trying to idiot-proof Florida?
goodluckwiththat.gif


More than that:

Just, no. It is not society's job to spend outrageous amounts of tax dollars in an endless war of trying to outwit people's determination to bypass the straightforward & obvious safety measures we've already put in place. Our goal should not be, and our responsibility doesn't include, the transformation of public spaces ultra-secure fortresses where no one can possibly hurt themselves even if they try. For fark's sake. People love to hold Europe up as an advanced part of the planet, and the level of trust that Europe's infrastructure showed in adults' having basic self-preservation instincts was dazzling (and refreshing) to my American eyes. The further you go in trying to protect people from themselves, the more the public will grow to need it and demand that public coffers provide it.

If you sneak under a safety arm, that's on you. The rest of us already have to bear the costs of sponging you off of our bridge.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"I bet those cops have got SCMODS."
"SCMODS?"
"State. County. Municipal. Offender. Data. System."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: Wine Sipping Elitist: He slid down the rising road and into the machinery lifting the bridge. RIP

[Fark user image image 640x480]


news.theopenmat.comView Full Size

"Bicyclist shin bones"
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Autoerotic Defenestration: Wine Sipping Elitist: He slid down the rising road and into the machinery lifting the bridge. RIP

[Fark user image image 640x480]

[news.theopenmat.com image 600x456]
"Bicyclist shin bones"


And that's the worst hard laugh I've had yet this week. So thank you for that.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Canucklehead68 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Starting your day early, and clean living, is the key to a healthy and successful life they said.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: looks like it did have an active Schwinn-Centered Massive Oaf Deployment System though


Nice. SCMODS is the worst when you're trying to avoid LEO.

Elwood: Shiat.
Jake: What?
E: Rollers.
J: No
E: Yep
J: Shiat.

/or something like that.
 
Watubi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"...to install gates that would block people from going under the arms." "To me, this is about cycling safety and making sure the city, county and state have the right infrastructure to make cycling safe for everyone in the city,"

No matter what a hard-core bicyclist does, it's always someone else's fault.
 
rfenster
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Blues Brothers trifecta in play.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Watubi: "...to install gates that would block people from going under the arms." "To me, this is about cycling safety and making sure the city, county and state have the right infrastructure to make cycling safe for everyone in the city,"

No matter what a hard-core bicyclist an American does, it's always someone else's fault.
 
rfenster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fix the cigarette lighter.
 
Mr.Poops
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark needs a Darwin tag already. I feel for this man's friends and family, but what a farking idiot.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.