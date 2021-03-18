 Skip to content
(The Onion)   You know from a different source more people would believe this   (theonion.com) divider line
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You magnificent bastards.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We here at Tesla have decided to have a stimulus party of sorts - we are giving a way stimulus checks, ETH!  Send Cheesecake Factory gift cards, get 3 times back!
 
SlamPuff [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ok - this got a hearty guffaw out of me. Well played.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
From a right-wing source it would be believed if you swapped 'for a chance to win $1,000' into something like 'to help defend America from communist liberals and a signed trump hat!'
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

rudemix: From a right-wing source it would be believed if you swapped 'for a chance to win $1,000' into something like 'to help defend America from communist liberals and a signed trump hat!'


You don't think that already exists? I genuinely wonder how much extra bank the Magachurchs are gonna rake in from Boomers and dumbasses...
 
RI_Red [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Onion also nailed this one: https://www.theonion.com/sympath​etic-p​olice-know-what-it-s-like-to-have-a-ba​d-da-1846497280
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I made thousands from Bill Gates just by forwarding emails!
 
chknjetski
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I always said that during the Trump presidency, The Onion should have only run true and accurate stories regarding the US Government.

It would have been hilarious to try and discern fact from satire.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Capt_Clown: rudemix: From a right-wing source it would be believed if you swapped 'for a chance to win $1,000' into something like 'to help defend America from communist liberals and a signed trump hat!'

You don't think that already exists? I genuinely wonder how much extra bank the Magachurchs are gonna rake in from Boomers and dumbasses...


I'm stealing the term "magachurches," typo or not.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: You magnificent bastards.


They get so close to the truth that I imagine some of their stories become true post-publication. This is a case in point: somebody, somewhere is going to try this on. Perhaps a Fark reader or lurker.

Don't do it. Sure, you'll make lots of money, but the shame of being a con artist will stick forever even if you are not a Trump or Trumper.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What a sad example of how terrible journalism has become. They failed to provide the address to send in your check. Idiots.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Capt_Clown: rudemix: From a right-wing source it would be believed if you swapped 'for a chance to win $1,000' into something like 'to help defend America from communist liberals and a signed trump hat!'

You don't think that already exists? I genuinely wonder how much extra bank the Magachurchs are gonna rake in from Boomers and dumbasses...

I'm stealing the term "magachurches," typo or not.


As well you should.

Some of the best words start as typographical errors, such as Fark, and Filk songs. Quiz started as a mystifcation, in fact as a Dublin bar bet. Cute is shortened from "acute", its original meaning.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

rudemix: From a right-wing source it would be believed if you swapped 'for a chance to win $1,000' into something like 'to help defend America from communist liberals and a signed trump hat!'


I'll never forget all of those ads trying to sell solar panels to conservatives with "Break Obama's energy monopoly with your own SunPanel!" (Picture of Obama hanging his head)
 
Telos
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
