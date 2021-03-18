 Skip to content
(ABC Action News)   Officer: I've arrested your client for assaulting me. Attorney: Let's go to the videotape from the home surveillance system. Officer: The video what now?   (abcactionnews.com) divider line
765 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2021 at 12:20 PM (16 minutes ago)



Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A few month's back our local police department was asking home owner's to alert them them if they had home surveillance systems.  I told my wife, yeah, I'm  not going to inform them.  Reason, this type of crap.  Also the reason both my wife and I have dash cams.  Just in case some stupid thing happens you at least have some form of evidence.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
After Cordero shared the footage with police, Officer Black wrote in another report, "I believe my perception was altered due to the high stress of the incident."

Then you're too inexperienced/amateur/cowardly/stupid to have ever had your job in the first place and should be fired immediately, forfeiting all pension/retirement/benefits. After which you should be charged with (at a minimum) assault, arrested, and held until trial with no possibility of bail.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If the police officer is on video assaulting a citizen for no reason, why is he allowed to resign and not being charged with assault?

Did I miss something there?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Worley defended himself, writing, "more than ample opportunities were given for someone to provide evidence of me being racist, with negative results."

What's his fark ID?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Commissioner Howell believes the body cameras are well worth the $75,000 cost.
"Putting lives before money, that's what I'm thinking about right now."

No he's thinking that 75k is much less than the payouts from all the lawsuits and increases in city insurance premiums.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wasn't even an attorney. The victim had to do it himself.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Again?  This repeat even has the same source site.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A cop?  Lied?

My world view is shattered.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I would have waited until the trial and let the officers give sworn testimony. Following that, THEN you play the video.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: Again?  This repeat even has the same source site.


So report it already, sheesh.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Commissioner Howell believes the body cameras are well worth the $75,000 cost.
"Putting lives before money, that's what I'm thinking about right now."

No he's thinking that 75k is much less than the payouts from all the lawsuits and increases in city insurance premiums.


Alot less.
 
anuran
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A repeat of a great story is still a repeat.
ACAStillB
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In the article

"These officers who have issues with power and control target people who they know won't be believed," Jones said.

So about 90 percent of all officers nationwide and about 90 percent of all citizens nationwide. Meaning.."same shiat different day. Nothing new"
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: After Cordero shared the footage with police, Officer Black wrote in another report, "I believe my perception was altered due to the high stress of the incident."

Then you're too inexperienced/amateur/cowardly/stupid to have ever had your job in the first place and should be fired immediately, forfeiting all pension/retirement/benefits. After which you should be charged with (at a minimum) assault, arrested, and held until trial with no possibility of bail.


Came here for this, rather angrily, leaving satisfied.

That very goddamned excuse, we're told in court on a regular basis, is not an excuse for flinching from an officer trying to search you, or for panicking when an officer gives you a lawful order, or when you run in fear & get shot in the back multiple times.

That cop doesn't need "administrative leave" or "internal investigation," he needs to be farking prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
 
anuran
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

labman: If the police officer is on video assaulting a citizen for no reason, why is he allowed to resign and not being charged with assault?

Did I miss something there?


They want him to be able to get a job doing the same thing in the next town over. Higher Standard for the Thin Blue Line of Heroes and all.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

anuran: A repeat of a great story is still a repeat.
ACAStillB


Not just a repeat thread, the exact same link. Still horrible.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

labman: If the police officer is on video assaulting a citizen for no reason, why is he allowed to resign and not being charged with assault?

Did I miss something there?


Yes, Blue Privilege.
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Repeat, but pigs gonna pig.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Filing a false police report is still criminal, and not an administrative offense, right?

Doesn't matter if he resigned.  Prosecute.
 
Coloman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wow a Repost on the SAME DAY?

Look 12 Green lights down.

https://www.fark.com/goto/11259182/ww​w​.abcactionnews.com/news/local-news/i-t​eam-investigates/home-surveillance-cam​era-shows-officer-lie
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"It started with a traffic stop by Officer Colt Black on the morning of Feb. 8."

If that's not a stage name, this guy was basically born to be a cop.
 
mikemil828
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: I would have waited until the trial and let the officers give sworn testimony. Following that, THEN you play the video.


U.S Courts don't work like they do in Phoenix Wright, both the prosecution and the defense have to share the evidence they would present at court prior to trial. They had to show the prosecution the video, otherwise it would have been inadmissible in court.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 1 minute ago  
After Cordero shared the footage with police, Officer Black wrote in another report, "I believe my perception was altered due to the high stress of the incident."


Okay well, if you have problems perceiving reality under stress, maybe you shouldn't have an exceptionally stressful job, like "police officer." You'd think they'd screen for that kind of mental health issue in academy...
=Smidge=
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

