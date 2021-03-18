 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Japan is ending the covid state of emergency in Tokyo on Sunday which has absolutely NOTHING to do with the Olympic torch relay happening next week   (apnews.com) divider line
7
    More: Facepalm, Vaccination, Vaccine, European Union, Vaccination schedule, Public health, mayor of Kyiv, Health Ministry, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko  
•       •       •

239 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2021 at 9:48 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the strange things they have found is that the government declares states of emergency JUST at about the time that case numbers have peaked. It appears to be unintentional, but it at least gives the illusion that the government is executing total control.

Another implication is that public anxiety is much more effective in Japan than government policy. People tense up and limit contact as they see the numbers go up, so when the government finally swings into action two weeks later, the peak has already passed.

Anyway, Japan has passed from the elite nations group such as Australia and New Zealand. It has clocked up 8000 deaths while keeping its economy limping along. It is too bad. It is far too many. It represents a compromise rather than some failure.

Subby's headline is humorous because, if it were, say, Atlanta or Florida, you would have mobs of toothless cretins screaming and singing and slobbering. And not a mask in sight. In Japan, it will probably not be a big deal. Everyone will be masked up. The data might show a blip. Here on Fark, observers have predicted that Japan's numbers would explode "this time for sure" for over a year now.
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know it looks bad, but the Japanese people know how to act cooperatively and thus wear masks, social distance, etc. whereas in the dumbass USA about 30% are chucklefarks who will never act socially responsible because "muh freedumbs" as well as being humongous selfish assholes.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cosmiquemuffin: I know it looks bad, but the Japanese people know how to act cooperatively and thus wear masks, social distance, etc. whereas in the dumbass USA about 30% are chucklefarks who will never act socially responsible because "muh freedumbs" as well as being humongous selfish assholes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the TFA even mention Japan?

Anyhow, the ending of the SoE and the start of the Olympic relay might not be a complete coincidence, but the relay itself starts in Fukushima, which isn't currently in a SoE.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Iko - '83 - Approach On Tokyo
Youtube YfhonfFPLj0
 
Discordulator
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I didn't see Japan anywhere in that article...
 
limboslam
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: cosmiquemuffin: I know it looks bad, but the Japanese people know how to act cooperatively and thus wear masks, social distance, etc. whereas in the dumbass USA about 30% are chucklefarks who will never act socially responsible because "muh freedumbs" as well as being humongous selfish assholes.

[Fark user image image 750x754]


Vader would've had a better chance of survival WITH Covid...
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.