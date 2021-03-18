 Skip to content
(Guardian)   You had my attention at "Shrinking penises"   (theguardian.com) divider line
45
•       •       •

SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fine by me.
I don't want to have any kids and no matter how small it gets it feels good for me.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By Erin Brockovich?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


/yes, I know it's not Julia Roberts
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Fine by me.
I don't want to have any kids and no matter how small it gets it feels good for me.


Honestly faced with the direction the human race has been going in recent years, it's probably for the best.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Following the trajectory we are on, Swan's research suggests sperm counts could reach zero by 2045.

imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: SpectroBoy: Fine by me.
I don't want to have any kids and no matter how small it gets it feels good for me.

Honestly faced with the direction the human race has been going in recent years, it's probably for the best.


I'm not sure if you are kidding or not, but I agree.

If I was at the age where I was considering starting a family it would be a very hard decision. It's obvious that we have collectively decided to ignore global warming. Racism and anti-intellectualism are on the rise setting the stage for the climate disaster to be worse than necessary.

I am sort of glad I am past the middle of my expected life span. I probably got to experience the peak of human comfort, luxury, and plenty as a well-off white american male.

This also means I drink and eat bacon. No way I want to be super-old in what is coming.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: Following the trajectory we are on, Swan's research suggests sperm counts could reach zero by 2045.


Too bad it will take so long. I could only achieve a large negative sperm count I could provide morning after contraceptive services with a  personal touch.

/If you know what I mean
//On FARK everybody knows what you mean.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in the pool!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and volume of the testes

Mine can still get pretty loud.
Sometimes they wake up the neighbors when I'm doing it doggy style.
Sounds like a boxer working the speed bag.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not exactly news. Back in the early 80s the medical literature had a bunch of articles on how sperm counts had plummeted compared to a generation or two before. We are committing self-inflicted genocide. But at least the chemical companies are making money.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... And the fossil fuel companies
 
fringedmyotis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are nearly 8B people on the planet. We don't have a reporductive crisis - we have crisis in access to birth control.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: By Erin Brockovich?

[pbs.twimg.com image 800x450]

/yes, I know it's not Julia Roberts


My first wife looked like Julia Roberts. But now that she's getting old she looks like a potato. 😂
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry. Faux News is on it

uproxx.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't shrunken penis mean no more floating in the bowl?
Woot!
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: By Erin Brockovich?

[pbs.twimg.com image 800x450]

/yes, I know it's not Julia Roberts


This is the smile that says "You just saw my name and I know what you're thinking"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm basically 100% penis. All this means to me is that my clothes are going to start being cheaper.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My sperm count is zero cuz I had a vasectomy in the '90s - and my "special purpose" is small cuz I was swimming in a cold pool.

Stop staring at my junk & medical reports!
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
FreakFactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You had my attention at "Shrinking penises"

Subby might not want to announce this on a public (or maybe a "pubic") forum.

Just a thought...
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could chemicals also be giving some folks dysphoria?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElecricalPast: Don't worry. Faux News is on it

[uproxx.com image 552x310]


oh god he actually has his dumb catchphrase trademarked?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Erin now selling her own branded line of Swedish penis enlargement pumps?
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Xai: SpectroBoy: Fine by me.
I don't want to have any kids and no matter how small it gets it feels good for me.

Honestly faced with the direction the human race has been going in recent years, it's probably for the best.

I'm not sure if you are kidding or not, but I agree.

If I was at the age where I was considering starting a family it would be a very hard decision. It's obvious that we have collectively decided to ignore global warming. Racism and anti-intellectualism are on the rise setting the stage for the climate disaster to be worse than necessary.

I am sort of glad I am past the middle of my expected life span. I probably got to experience the peak of human comfort, luxury, and plenty as a well-off white american male.

This also means I drink and eat bacon. No way I want to be super-old in what is coming.


This line of reasoning is also why this generation's idea of liberalism will eventually die. You think anyone right of center left is honestly contemplating the future of humanity when they are starting a family? I know I didn't, lmao.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then hell came to frogtown.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gbv23: Could chemicals also be giving some folks dysphoria?


Nah, that's just paranoia, everyone in the universe gets that.
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Are penises shrinking or is it just that we've gotten fatter?    Because my dick was a lot bigger fifty pounds and 15 years ago.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Xai: SpectroBoy: Fine by me.
I don't want to have any kids and no matter how small it gets it feels good for me.

Honestly faced with the direction the human race has been going in recent years, it's probably for the best.


Exactly! I got a vasectomy at 24 years of age. No kids, never wanted any, haven't regretted it for one second. If you think the world needs more mouths to feed, then procreate. But, please don't. If you think you really need a kid to fulfill your life, get to an orphanage and check out the options. Orphanages are ill-funded and bulging at the seams with children. Don't make children. Adopt.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MellowMauiMan: Xai: SpectroBoy: Fine by me.
I don't want to have any kids and no matter how small it gets it feels good for me.

Honestly faced with the direction the human race has been going in recent years, it's probably for the best.

Exactly! I got a vasectomy at 24 years of age. No kids, never wanted any, haven't regretted it for one second. If you think the world needs more mouths to feed, then procreate. But, please don't. If you think you really need a kid to fulfill your life, get to an orphanage and check out the options. Orphanages are ill-funded and bulging at the seams with children. Don't make children. Adopt.


I'm 47. One kid. Have sex with lesbians and fat girls and they won't get pregnant apparently. YMMV.
Or I am infertile I don't know.
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: and volume of the testes

Mine can still get pretty loud.
Sometimes they wake up the neighbors when I'm doing it doggy style.
Sounds like a boxer working the speed bag.


Username disturbingly checks out...
 
cwheelie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The ONE TIME I'm ahead of a trend....
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: Are penises shrinking or is it just that we've gotten fatter?    Because my dick was a lot bigger fifty pounds and 15 years ago.


Username disturbingly checks out...
 
Okieboy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well as long as they find a way to get our brains transplanted into an awesome cyborg type body we won't be needing any further kids, we can all live forever!  Except for the part where our brains will probably degenerate over time, buy hey, get me a artificial brain too!

/also there's always cloning, make a whole new me!
//mostly j/k
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: My sperm count is zero cuz I had a vasectomy in the '90s - and my "special purpose" is small cuz I was swimming in a cold pool.

Stop staring at my junk & medical reports!


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
G-doggy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why I am the only one alarmed by this finding.  It is science after all.  We are filling our world and our bodies full of toxins and all you guys can think of is how it affects you directly.  I will be long gone before this happens, but I would like to think that humankind has more of a future.  Yes my Boobies.

https://www.who.int/water_sanitation_​h​ealth/publications/microplastics-in-dr​inking-water/en/
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't doubt this is a thing, but is it really news?

There's been studies showing our chemicals/pollutants have been royally farking up amphibians for a few decades, along with the "canary in the coal mine" warnings.
 
Owangotang
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The older I get the happier I am that it just works. If you don't think it's adequate then cheers, go find yourself someone with something better. C'est la vie.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And here I thought it was because of the surgery!
 
GalFisk
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pfascinating.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hobnail: By Erin Brockovich?

[pbs.twimg.com image 800x450]

/yes, I know it's not Julia Roberts


On St Patrick's day she goes by Erin Go Brockovich.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

awruk!: hobnail: By Erin Brockovich?

[pbs.twimg.com image 800x450]

/yes, I know it's not Julia Roberts

This is the smile that says "You just saw my name and I know what you're thinking"

[Fark user image 160x188]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm so mad. I could have been 12 inches but instead I'm a tiny 10 inches. Damn you chemicals!
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

special20: I'm basically 100% penis. All this means to me is that my clothes are going to start being cheaper.


I bet your pants fit like a glove.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
