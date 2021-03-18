 Skip to content
Covid experts: Wake up sheeple, the virus surge in Europe is HAPPENING, it could happen in the US as well
    Europe, European Union, European countries, spread of more contagious variants, new lockdowns, COVID-19 deaths, Vaccination, new COVID-19 cases  
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems like an improper usage of "could".
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping to get to Europe this summer/fall. There are two weddings planned that I'm invited. I don't think any of that is going to happen.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yawn.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yeah, we don't listen to cautionary tales here. Italy gave us one last year at this time. We ignored it. Then we became worse than Italy. They were looking at us like "Oh my God, those poor Americans"
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

edmo: I was hoping to get to Europe this summer/fall. There are two weddings planned that I'm invited. I don't think any of that is going to happen.


Wife and I were hoping for Morocco.  Doesn't look like that will happen either.
/farking keep masks and social distancing in place assholes.
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
At this point, those who have been cautious and listening to the health community, will continue to do so.

Those who conflate conspiracy theories and anti-science, arriving at their misguided interpretation of "freedom" will continue to endanger those around them.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm standing in line for my 1st shot as u type this, so getting a kick out of .. Oww dammit!..
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Yawn.


I know. I'm more worried about important things like Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head.
 
Crom72
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There won't be another surge, that would require the US to have effectively lowered the infection rate at some point.
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Walker: Yeah, we don't listen to cautionary tales here. Italy gave us one last year at this time. We ignored it. Then we became worse than Italy. They were looking at us like "Oh my God, those poor Americans"


It's not just about COVID that the rest of the world says that when America is discussed
see also:
gun fetish
healthcare
 
thesharkman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

edmo: I was hoping to get to Europe this summer/fall. There are two weddings planned that I'm invited. I don't think any of that is going to happen.


The weddings or the trip?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

theToadMan: Walker: Yeah, we don't listen to cautionary tales here. Italy gave us one last year at this time. We ignored it. Then we became worse than Italy. They were looking at us like "Oh my God, those poor Americans"

It's not just about COVID that the rest of the world says that when America is discussed
see also:
gun fetish
healthcare


CORRECT!

Also I find it funny when they say "You only get 1 or two weeks of vacation a year?" Then we tell them "Actually there is no law about it, so some people get zero vacation days a year and zero sick days a year. If you are sick and don't show up to work you are written up and/or fired." What a country! U-S-A! U-S-A-! U-S-A!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

theToadMan: Walker: Yeah, we don't listen to cautionary tales here. Italy gave us one last year at this time. We ignored it. Then we became worse than Italy. They were looking at us like "Oh my God, those poor Americans"

It's not just about COVID that the rest of the world says that when America is discussed
see also:
gun fetish
healthcare


enormous tummies and cankles
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It might help if the EU wasn't sitting on millions of doses of vaccines arguing over who should get them instead of getting them in arms.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The good news is that the US is well ahead of most of Europe in terms of vaccination.  Having first responders, medical staff and the elderly largely vaccinated should help reduce both the spread and the danger, even where asshat state governments are dropping mask requirements and occupancy limits.

That doesn't mean that we shouldn't be careful, but the scope and consequences should be ameliorated somewhat compared to what Europe is seeing.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

edmo: I was hoping to get to Europe this summer/fall. There are two weddings planned that I'm invited. I don't think any of that is going to happen.


The UK is still looking good, ahead of the US per capita in fact....

We're way ahead of the EU, and were due to get a bonus ten million doses from India who are making the Oxford vaccine under licence, but the Indian government is apparently blocking the export. The UK had planned to use those extra doses to boost the vaccine rollout. I can understand India wanting vaccines for themselves, but the UK has essentially given them the Oxford vaccine and only asked for some in return. Without the UK they wouldn't have any of these shots.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How could a surge happen in Europe?

I've been told many many times that this virus only spread because Trump did a bad job and Trump supporters (aka plague rats) won't listen.

How powerful has Trump become?!?!
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

theToadMan: Walker: Yeah, we don't listen to cautionary tales here. Italy gave us one last year at this time. We ignored it. Then we became worse than Italy. They were looking at us like "Oh my God, those poor Americans"

It's not just about COVID that the rest of the world says that when America is discussed
see also:
gun fetish
healthcare


US deadline to fully vaccinate is May 1. For the EU it's late summer. Maybe.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I'm standing in line for my 1st shot as u type this, so getting a kick out of .. Oww dammit!..


Got my Astra Zenica shot an hour ago. Second shot is already booked for an appointment in June.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tannhauser: theToadMan: Walker: Yeah, we don't listen to cautionary tales here. Italy gave us one last year at this time. We ignored it. Then we became worse than Italy. They were looking at us like "Oh my God, those poor Americans"

It's not just about COVID that the rest of the world says that when America is discussed
see also:
gun fetish
healthcare

US deadline to fully vaccinate is May 1. For the EU it's late summer. Maybe.


Any particular year?
 
boohyah
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I live in Poland, we're heading into lockdown again.... Schools closed from Monday, malls etc from Saturday, only grocery stores and pharmacies allowed to stay open as well as some other essential shops... Most ordinary shops will be business as usual, restaurants, theatres, cinemas etc, still remain closed. As per last year everything shuts just before my b'day..... Fantastic...
 
Headso
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I signed up and in NY I have to wait all the way until May 18th to get the vaccine, whomp whomp.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah, but they don't have freedoms or guns there.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tannhauser: theToadMan: Walker: Yeah, we don't listen to cautionary tales here. Italy gave us one last year at this time. We ignored it. Then we became worse than Italy. They were looking at us like "Oh my God, those poor Americans"

It's not just about COVID that the rest of the world says that when America is discussed
see also:
gun fetish
healthcare

US deadline to fully vaccinate is May 1. For the EU it's late summer. Maybe.


That's not the deadline to fully vaccinate. It's not even a "deadline" for anything. Biden just said he'd like all states to allow everyone to to be able to REGISTER and be eligible for the vaccine by May 1. Actually getting it and being fully vaccinated will not happen until mid summer. Keep in mind Fauci says kids won't even start to get vaccinated until 2022. So the plague rats will still be running around infected.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

edmo: I was hoping to get to Europe this summer/fall. There are two weddings planned that I'm invited. I don't think any of that is going to happen.


Maybe we should add vaccine to the 5G supply.
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

OptionC: The good news is that the US is well ahead of most of Europe in terms of vaccination.  Having first responders, medical staff and the elderly largely vaccinated should help reduce both the spread and the danger, even where asshat state governments are dropping mask requirements and occupancy limits.

That doesn't mean that we shouldn't be careful, but the scope and consequences should be ameliorated somewhat compared to what Europe is seeing.


It was a complete waste to give it to the elderly. If you're going to prevent transmission the people at risk of getting it are not the ones sitting at home watching Jeopardy all day. You say, well what about the multigenerational homes? Yeah, maybe ... except the "elderly" getting it are the rich assholes who would improve the world by being buried in it.

We took a gift from god and instead of using it to cleanse our society, we burned our society to the ground so that the rich old geezers who control our government could ride things out until a vaccine was made. This was truly the worst of all possible outcomes.
 
Calamity Gin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
San Diego County just left the purple tier for the red tier, which means the restaurants, gyms, and movie theaters are reopening. And I just . . . can't anymore. What exactly do they think is going to happen? Good citizens frolicking in a virus-free capitalist paradise? ICUs emptying out and ventilators being put back into storage? No, the only thing this is going to do is sicken and kill a lot more people, because we are too stupid to differentiate between the way we wish things worked and the way things really work.

I wish the metrics to move to a less restrictive tier took into account the percentage of people vaccinated. You want your malls and community theaters and indoor dining back? You're going to have to wait until we've achieved herd immunity through vaccination. So go have a talk with Uncle shiat Stirrer about how he refuses to get his shot, and if he starts barking about microchips, you can legally beat him with his own smartphone.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: FLMountainMan: Yawn.

I know. I'm more worried about important things like Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head.


I just find it hard to get worked up about a very flattened curve with ample hospital capacity and a vaccine program that is way ahead of schedule.  The EU has been an absolute shiatshow in terms of vaccine distribution.  Their problems are different than ours.

If you want to chicken little in your basement into perpetuity, by all means, do so.  You'll be doing the rest of us a favor.
 
Owangotang
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

stevesporn2000: we burned our society to the ground


????????????
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: If you want to chicken little in your basement into perpetuity


Now you know how I feel when people complain about made up bullshiat like "cancel culture".

At least COVID-19 can actually affect my life.
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I think everyone is too tired of Pandemic cosplay to care about the 'experts' anymore.
 
12349876
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Walker: Tannhauser: theToadMan: Walker: Yeah, we don't listen to cautionary tales here. Italy gave us one last year at this time. We ignored it. Then we became worse than Italy. They were looking at us like "Oh my God, those poor Americans"

It's not just about COVID that the rest of the world says that when America is discussed
see also:
gun fetish
healthcare

US deadline to fully vaccinate is May 1. For the EU it's late summer. Maybe.

That's not the deadline to fully vaccinate. It's not even a "deadline" for anything. Biden just said he'd like all states to allow everyone to to be able to REGISTER and be eligible for the vaccine by May 1. Actually getting it and being fully vaccinated will not happen until mid summer. Keep in mind Fauci says kids won't even start to get vaccinated until 2022. So the plague rats will still be running around infected.


The college football stadium biggest clinic in my state just opened registration to everyone today.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: edmo: I was hoping to get to Europe this summer/fall. There are two weddings planned that I'm invited. I don't think any of that is going to happen.

Wife and I were hoping for Morocco.  Doesn't look like that will happen either.
/farking keep masks and social distancing in place assholes.


I had my heart set on Bayonne. Miss the fam. But alas..
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Walker: Yeah, we don't listen to cautionary tales here. Italy gave us one last year at this time. We ignored it. Then we became worse than Italy. They were looking at us like "Oh my God, those poor Americans"


Half of italy is under lockdown again. I think they have other things to worry about.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

edmo: I was hoping to get to Europe this summer/fall. There are two weddings planned that I'm invited. I don't think any of that is going to happen.


Rich people problems.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: FLMountainMan: Yawn.

I know. I'm more worried about important things like Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head.


I actually took the Dr Seuss and Mr? Potato head thing as a good thing.  I mean, they are being nostalgic and people often look back on their lives before they die.  Time for Generation X to step up and be the old people now.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

theToadMan: Walker: Yeah, we don't listen to cautionary tales here. Italy gave us one last year at this time. We ignored it. Then we became worse than Italy. They were looking at us like "Oh my God, those poor Americans"

It's not just about COVID that the rest of the world says that when America is discussed
see also:
gun fetish
healthcare


You forgot educayshun.  You know, learnin' and stuff.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: johnny_vegas: edmo: I was hoping to get to Europe this summer/fall. There are two weddings planned that I'm invited. I don't think any of that is going to happen.

Wife and I were hoping for Morocco.  Doesn't look like that will happen either.
/farking keep masks and social distancing in place assholes.

I had my heart set on Bayonne. Miss the fam. But alas..


You're not missing much

gims.maydream.comView Full Size


/I guess Bayonne, FR might be nicer. ;-)
 
doomjesse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: How could a surge happen in Europe?

I've been told many many times that this virus only spread because Trump did a bad job and Trump supporters (aka plague rats) won't listen.

How powerful has Trump become?!?!


See: Steve Bannon academy for further info.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

stevesporn2000: OptionC: The good news is that the US is well ahead of most of Europe in terms of vaccination.  Having first responders, medical staff and the elderly largely vaccinated should help reduce both the spread and the danger, even where asshat state governments are dropping mask requirements and occupancy limits.

That doesn't mean that we shouldn't be careful, but the scope and consequences should be ameliorated somewhat compared to what Europe is seeing.

It was a complete waste to give it to the elderly. If you're going to prevent transmission the people at risk of getting it are not the ones sitting at home watching Jeopardy all day. You say, well what about the multigenerational homes? Yeah, maybe ... except the "elderly" getting it are the rich assholes who would improve the world by being buried in it.

We took a gift from god and instead of using it to cleanse our society, we burned our society to the ground so that the rich old geezers who control our government could ride things out until a vaccine was made. This was truly the worst of all possible outcomes.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
FDR Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Crom72: There won't be another surge, that would require the US to have effectively lowered the infection rate at some point.


TFA: "New cases are running at about 55,000 per day on average after peaking at more than a quarter-million per day in early January."

I don't see another surge happening here with vaccination rates being what they are. About 20% of the entire population has gotten at least one shot in, what, 3 months? That's astounding. I believe we're approaching 3 million shots per day! Also, we're so conditioned to distancing and masks at this point that it's second nature even for the people who have consistently resisted doing it. States might relax guidelines, but that doesn't mean everyone is going to immediately start packing the bars. A lot of people are actually pretty good at governing themselves. The ones who aren't good at it get the most attention, obviously, but they are the minority.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Calamity Gin: San Diego County just left the purple tier for the red tier, which means the restaurants, gyms, and movie theaters are reopening. And I just . . . can't anymore. What exactly do they think is going to happen? Good citizens frolicking in a virus-free capitalist paradise? ICUs emptying out and ventilators being put back into storage? No, the only thing this is going to do is sicken and kill a lot more people, because we are too stupid to differentiate between the way we wish things worked and the way things really work.

I wish the metrics to move to a less restrictive tier took into account the percentage of people vaccinated. You want your malls and community theaters and indoor dining back? You're going to have to wait until we've achieved herd immunity through vaccination. So go have a talk with Uncle shiat Stirrer about how he refuses to get his shot, and if he starts barking about microchips, you can legally beat him with his own smartphone.


User name checks out.
 
Owangotang
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stawmsacomin': I think everyone is too tired of Pandemic cosplay to care about the 'experts' anymore.


It's going to be very tough this summer because I have a strong feeling the experts will be telling elected leaders to keep requiring masks. Obviously some places, mostly Republican led, are shiatcanning the mask mandates now which seems too early. It will be interesting to see if President Biden or Democratic governors like Pritzker or Newsom still push for masks in, say, July or August.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stawmsacomin': I think everyone is too tired of Pandemic cosplay to care about the 'experts' anymore.


Weird how the entire planet decided that they wanted to play dress-up just to make you feel uncomfortable.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
INCOMING!!!
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's inevitable here.  Add another ~ 50k to the death toll I guess.
 
IDisME
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I'm standing in line for my 1st shot as u type this, so getting a kick out of .. Oww dammit!..


I remember the vid of the first nurse getting a shot.  I was thinking "how come she isn't crying like I will be?"
 
Wake Up Sheeple
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So we're using my handle in a Fark headline again in a month? Despite guidelines? At least subby wasn't derogatory about it this time and acknowledged my expertise.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Walker: That's not the deadline to fully vaccinate. It's not even a "deadline" for anything. Biden just said he'd like all states to allow everyone to to be able to REGISTER and be eligible for the vaccine by May 1. Actually getting it and being fully vaccinated will not happen until mid summer.


UK target is to have all adults (18+) give a first shot by the end of July. However, all four nations are now working through the 50-60s and by the time they are done, in a couple of weeks), something like 98% of those at significant risk will have been done.
 
