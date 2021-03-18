 Skip to content
Asshat who walked away from a Manhattan wrecking spree in a Gemballa Mirage GT supercar strolls away from repercussions
    Porsche, Porsche Carrera GT, Porsche Cayenne, Manhattan, Sports cars  
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the videos get a clear shot of his face? If you clam up when police come asking why your car was driving in a jailable manner they might not be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that you were driving in a jailable manner. Some people talk themselves into jail during the police interview when there wasn't good proof before.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well that$ ju$t $Illy. I wonder why they would do that.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Judge should have driver donate the cost of the vehicle to local food banks and no kill animal shelters.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"The People are moving to dismiss this matter because the case cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt," a record from Monday's court appearance read.

Other than all the eye witnesses, and the video, there was nothing to prove that any of it ever happened.
 
SwitchLord
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Money can make almost any crime go away.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Besides, you know, the video of him driving the farking car.
 
skyotter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A reminder that privilege means "private law".
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
An even more fidgety and squirrelly version of the car that killed Paul Walker.

I am surprised this guy did not end up as a corpse.
 
palelizard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How remarkably lenient the arresting officer was. Driver was allowed to wander around, no guns drawn, or anything.
 
1funguy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Did the videos get a clear shot of his face? If you clam up when police come asking why your car was driving in a jailable manner they might not be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that you were driving in a jailable manner. Some people talk themselves into jail during the police interview when there wasn't good proof before.


# 1 rule of police interview...

Shut
The
Fuhc
Up

Works in court too. Ask Ron RayGun.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"The People are moving to dismiss this matter because the case cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt," a record from Monday's court appearance read.

He drove away after crashing. On video. There's video of him in the car, leaving behind pieces of his car as he goes. He was arrested in that freshly destroyed car leaking fluid all over the place. It was probably the only make of that car in the entire city. So this doesn't make sense.

Oh, he's a venture capitalist and his parents are billionaires. Now it all makes sense.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That collision exemplifies the #1 reason for the mid engine design. After killing a family sitting in their Toyota Sienna, you can still drive away.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Marcos P: Well that$ ju$t $Illy. I wonder why they would do that.


"He was a deputy at the time, and no charges will be filed.  Also, we lo$t all footage that might have been truly useful.  We also lost the deputizing paperwork, but trust u$."

In unrelated news, the Police have three new cruisers thanks to an anonymous donation.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well, that's a relief. The rich always find themselves on the unfairly harsh side of the justice system.
 
patrick767
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"The People are moving to dismiss this matter because the case cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt," a record from Monday's court appearance read.

How the fark can you not prove it? Fark this bullshiat rich people "justice". A person who had the misfortune to not be rich would be going to prison. Everyone farking knows it.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'd be ok if someone took society's role and kicked the shiat out of him...
 
