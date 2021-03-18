 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   I mean, who HASN'T soiled themselves in a McDonalds; right Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison ?   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm guessing the numbers are still lower than Taco Bell.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i can only guess
no more clickees on that cancerous site
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the dumbest thing I've seen on Fark in a REALLY long time.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strapp3r: i can only guess
no more clickees on that cancerous site


There's a rumor that in 1997, he had an accident after some big sporting event. He addressed that by saying he's not going to say if it's true or not.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
who here has not soiled themselves in a fast food place?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm usually good until the parking lot, but yeah.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the reviews:  "The original sign on the toilet had written on it 'Please flush toilet twice, it's a long way to the kitchen'.  Well, the sign has been removed for nearly twenty two years, but with whatever happened, ther emust have been a huge backlog because the food still tastes Scottish..."

Wow.
 
Wake Up Sheeple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess that when you have a working and successful universal healthcare system and COVID response such as Australia's, there's no doom scrolling, so people hyper focus on dumb rumors for entertainment? That's a wonderful problem to have.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Politics is dirty business.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was actually in the McDonald's? 

The poor's. Am I right?

media.newyorker.comView Full Size
 
abmoraz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once mistakenly trusted a fart in the car and pulled into the next place with a bathroom to clean up.

It was a McDonalds.

/sorry mcd's crew
//ibs sucks
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've soiled myself twice as an adult. Once in an elevator leaving my brothers apartment. Not sure what it was but it hit me so hard and so fast, I probably wouldn't have made it to the bathroom even if I was still in his place.

The other time was thankfully at home. I thought I just had to fart but wasn't quite sure. I gambled and lost.

/sometimes shiat happens.
//literally
///csb
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: I've soiled myself twice as an adult. Once in an elevator leaving my brothers apartment. Not sure what it was but it hit me so hard and so fast, I probably wouldn't have made it to the bathroom even if I was still in his place.

The other time was thankfully at home. I thought I just had to fart but wasn't quite sure. I gambled and lost.

/sometimes shiat happens.
//literally
///csb


i have lost that gamble once or twice too. poo
 
gbv23
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Amateurs!

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Maybe he didn't crap himself but Australian rugby player Todd Carney did pee in his own mouth:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Gene LeBell made Steven Seagal poop his pants.
 
chrisclarkux
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

swankywanky: He was actually in the McDonald's? 

The poor's. Am I right?

[media.newyorker.com image 850x637]


The poor's what?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I like that I don't have to get all dressed up like when I soil myself at Burger King.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You can't trust a fart when you're over 50.
 
alice_600
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I_Am_Weasel: I'm guessing the numbers are still lower than Taco Bell.


That happens after you're home and just sat down to watch that new anime about the high school boys baby sitting club.
 
davynelson
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
nimg.ws.126.netView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I would much prefer to have that country's political scandals.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Wake Up Sheeple: I guess that when you have a working and successful universal healthcare system and COVID response such as Australia's, there's no doom scrolling, so people hyper focus on dumb rumors for entertainment? That's a wonderful problem to have.


Until people actually oust competent pols based on dumb rumors.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Prime Minister Scott Morrison FINALLY addresses rumours he soiled himself at Engadine McDonald's after his beloved Cronulla Sharks lost the 1997 Grand Final


Oh, thank GOD! This has been praying my mind since I first heard about it just now
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: Maybe he didn't crap himself but Australian rugby player Todd Carney did pee in his own mouth:

[Fark user image 425x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: Maybe he didn't crap himself but Australian rugby player Todd Carney did pee in his own mouth:

[Fark user image 425x478]


To be fair, Barry promised him Rubber Dinghy Rapids.
 
Pichu0102
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Countries who's leaders shat themselves in a McDonalds (from 1970)
Youtube iGMjeAFlEZs
 
