(USA Today)   Robocallers fined a paltry 22 1/2 cents per robocall. Wait, they made HOW many robocalls? Oh my
41
•       •       •

41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a start.

While you're reading this, I would also like to remind you that your auto warranty has expired....
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't want fines for these people.

This is one instance where physical violence is the answer.

You made 1 billion robocalls? 1 billion people are going to punch you in the face or kick you in the nuts, it's their choice.

There's a 5 minute break every 6 hours. See you in 2031.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that $225 million dollar fine sure sounds impressive until you learn this:

"A fine, even the biggest in the agency's history, is unlikely to rein in robocalls. In fact, there's evidence to suggest they haven't been effective at all. Two years ago, a report from The Wall Street Journalfound that between 2015 and 2019, the FCC had ordered violators of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act to pay $208.4 million in penalties. By the end of that period, the agency had only collected $6,790. That number may have changed in the years since the WSJ's report came out. All the same, it's not encouraging.

Oooooh, on $208 million in penalties, the FCC managed to collect $6,790.  That sure will teach them.

I'm all for life in prison for the people behind the robocalls.
 
kevlar51 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure those stats are for my phone alone.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Filing for bankruptcy protection in 3,2,1.... along with insiders having purchased all assets for a few pennies on the dollar.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck getting them to pony up
 
Bungles [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how much of the old-fashioned landline system is entirely supported by robocalls.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shock collars would be better
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bungles: I wonder how much of the old-fashioned landline system is entirely supported by robocalls.


The obscene profits on internet and mobile should be more than enough support.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: It's a start.

While you're reading this, I would also like to remind you that your auto warranty has expired....


media0.giphy.comView Full Size


"OK, CUT!!! Folks, That's a wrap. Great job everyone. We've got it in the can. Everyone, if you want, grab something off the craft services table.
Hey Babe, you wanna hit The Chateau and grab a bite? OK great, let's get outta here.
Hey, Yo Phil, make sure someone gets the lights on the way out. Thanks.
CIAO!! "
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have a phone shoved up their ass for every call.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: Should have a phone shoved up their ass for every call.


" Fark®™ is not, I repeat, *NOT*, your personal erotica site...."
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the worst is when im waiting on a call from a delivery driver or technician because then i get put on the 'live' list.  i wish that telling someone i hope a gorilla rapes them to death didn't do that and more.  because gorilla death rape is never not funny, especially if it happens to these assholes.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, fine robocallers.  Yes, criminalize it. Whatever.

BUT, the key is to ostracize the customers.  Robocalls will never stop as long as 1 out of 100 people say, "what? That does sound like a good deal. Sign me up!"
 
Farkn Yaj Yenrac [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If not for robocalls how am I supposed to find out that they have been monitoring my credit card and want to offer me a lower rate, that my social security number has been suspended, or that my car warranty is expired? All you have to do is press 1 to find out more!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bungles: I wonder how much of the old-fashioned landline system is entirely supported by robocalls.


I would guess that a lot of emergency systems still operate via landline -- fire alarms, security alarms.  Every office building, warehouse, and school, plus many multi-occupancy residences.  If the power goes out, they should still be able to send their alarm signal (at least that was a benefit of a corded landline phone).
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Officer Barrelroll: Oooooh, on $208 million in penalties, the FCC managed to collect $6,790. That sure will teach them.


That's because that farkwit with the big coffee mug that was in bed with corp whores as he was a corp whore was in charge. They should take most of the ICE officers off duty and use them to form a FCC div that rounds up these people, takes their money/property (legally with due process unlike now with brown people), and puts them in the chain link rooms I see on TV. Then your phone would be silent you can bet on that. They can also form an international team as these calls often come from overseas too.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they actually make money doing that?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: Yeah, that $225 million dollar fine sure sounds impressive until you learn this:

"A fine, even the biggest in the agency's history, is unlikely to rein in robocalls. In fact, there's evidence to suggest they haven't been effective at all. Two years ago, a report from The Wall Street Journalfound that between 2015 and 2019, the FCC had ordered violators of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act to pay $208.4 million in penalties. By the end of that period, the agency had only collected $6,790. That number may have changed in the years since the WSJ's report came out. All the same, it's not encouraging.

Oooooh, on $208 million in penalties, the FCC managed to collect $6,790.  That sure will teach them.

I'm all for life in prison for the people behind the robocalls.


Doesn't appear to be from TFA. How are they not putting the screws to violators not paying the fines?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Perhaps we need to get rid of unlimited free calling.  If you sign up for a number, you get say 100 free calls a month and after that its 10 or 25 cents a call.

Or just do that for long distance. When we paid 5 or 10 cents a minute for long distance, we didn't have robocalls.  Have exceptions available for documented needs, like school snow day notifications.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Officer Barrelroll: Yeah, that $225 million dollar fine sure sounds impressive until you learn this:

"A fine, even the biggest in the agency's history, is unlikely to rein in robocalls. In fact, there's evidence to suggest they haven't been effective at all. Two years ago, a report from The Wall Street Journalfound that between 2015 and 2019, the FCC had ordered violators of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act to pay $208.4 million in penalties. By the end of that period, the agency had only collected $6,790. That number may have changed in the years since the WSJ's report came out. All the same, it's not encouraging.

Oooooh, on $208 million in penalties, the FCC managed to collect $6,790.  That sure will teach them.

I'm all for life in prison for the people behind the robocalls.

Doesn't appear to be from TFA. How are they not putting the screws to violators not paying the fines?


It wasn't a quote from the linked article. I actually read about the fine earlier from a different source and it had that gem in it.

Whatever is currently being done to the people behind the robocalls is clearly not enough.
 
haterade
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I get more robo texts these days than anything
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Do any of you get voicemails that are just a few seconds of wharbgarble? Sometimes sounds like someone chewing or gargling.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

haterade: I get more robo texts these days than anything


I type back some profanity. Probably doesn't get read, but I think it's funny.
Kinda like putting nonsense in a ' postage paid ' return envelope.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
*ring ring
"Hello?"
"Hi, this is Barbara and I'm calling about blah blah blah.....Press '1' to speak to an operator"
*presses '1'
"Hey, is Barbara there?  I was just talking to her, and we were getting on real well, y' know? Anyway, put her on...On another call?  Okay, I'll just hold and wait for her.  Hey, what's she like?  I mean, what kind of dudes is she into?  Hey is she off the line yet?  Another call?  You told her I was waiting for her didn't you?  (goes on extended rant about our "relationship" and what kind of xxxx does she think she is? etc etc)"

anyway, if I'm not doing anything, sometimes I just try and see how much of their time I can waste, because that's what they're doing to me
 
Begoggle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fines were put in place by politicians as a "price of doing business", just like Republicans did for the anti-spam laws. Nobody ever goes to prison, and the blights on humanity pay some % of their profits to the government and lawyers.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

stuffy: Should have a phone shoved up their ass for every call.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: haterade: I get more robo texts these days than anything

I type back some profanity. Probably doesn't get read, but I think it's funny.
Kinda like putting nonsense in a ' postage paid ' return envelope.


Also, sending other postage paid envelopes in postage paid envelopes.  Sure, only the one company has to pay for the return postage, but I laugh at the delicious irony
 
FreakFactory
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Do any of you get voicemails that are just a few seconds of wharbgarble? Sometimes sounds like someone chewing or gargling.


More often than I can admit.  And they keep chewing/whargarbling for a ridiculous length of time.  These people probably get paid by the minutes they keep "you" on the phone...
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: *ring ring
"Hello?"
"Hi, this is Barbara and I'm calling about blah blah blah.....Press '1' to speak to an operator"
*presses '1'
"Hey, is Barbara there?  I was just talking to her, and we were getting on real well, y' know? Anyway, put her on...On another call?  Okay, I'll just hold and wait for her.  Hey, what's she like?  I mean, what kind of dudes is she into?  Hey is she off the line yet?  Another call?  You told her I was waiting for her didn't you?  (goes on extended rant about our "relationship" and what kind of xxxx does she think she is? etc etc)"

anyway, if I'm not doing anything, sometimes I just try and see how much of their time I can waste, because that's what they're doing to me


media.tenor.comView Full Size



media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sorry Dude (The Simpsons)
Youtube uIecyRCIFkI
 
atomic-age
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ToastmasterGeneral: Yes, fine robocallers.  Yes, criminalize it. Whatever.

BUT, the key is to ostracize the customers.  Robocalls will never stop as long as 1 out of 100 people say, "what? That does sound like a good deal. Sign me up!"


But do people actually buy anything from these companies? Or is it like the Christian Science Reading Rooms?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Political spam is the worst. Even if it's from ' my candidate, party ', get off my fone a$$hole, and you just lost a vote.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've been getting calls in groups lately. The first call comes in, I reject it, then the same caller ID rings again a couple of seconds later, and it keeps happening until I've rejected it 4 or 5 times. Luckily I can reject it from my watch so it's a little less of a pain that way. It blows my mind that one of the greatest inventions in history is being rendered useless because our tech and political leaders can't be arsed to do anything about it. fark Ajit Pai.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Farkn Yaj Yenrac: If not for robocalls how am I supposed to find out that they have been monitoring my credit card and want to offer me a lower rate, that my social security number has been suspended, or that my car warranty is expired? All you have to do is press 1 to find out more!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
One of the robocallers' largest clients, Health Advisors of America, was sued in 2019 by the the Missouri attorney general for telemarketing violations, the FCC says.

This is the news I want to read, not the uncollectable fine against some guys. What happened to the company with deep enough pockets to be worth suing?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
[grumpycatgood.jpog]

This is why I report every single one.

fark them.  Hard.  In the ass.  With a red hot pineapple.

/ can you have a red hot pineapple?
/ if not, I'm looking into a Mr Cave Johnson to have his engineers invent one
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
$225,000,000?  That's gonna be a lot of cocaine dealers angry at their broke customers.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ZAZ: One of the robocallers' largest clients, Health Advisors of America, was sued in 2019 by the the Missouri attorney general for telemarketing violations, the FCC says.

This is the news I want to read, not the uncollectable fine against some guys. What happened to the company with deep enough pockets to be worth suing?


The robocalling companies have plenty deep pockets. That's why despite laws, regulations and risk, they continue to be a scourge on society. They give zero farks about the potential punishment because the money is worth it.
 
L33t Squirrel [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Bungles: I wonder how much of the old-fashioned landline system is entirely supported by robocalls.

I would guess that a lot of emergency systems still operate via landline -- fire alarms, security alarms.  Every office building, warehouse, and school, plus many multi-occupancy residences.  If the power goes out, they should still be able to send their alarm signal (at least that was a benefit of a corded landline phone).


Or just regular desk phones. At my last job that had them, and this one, we get a very obnoxious number of these calls, and most of them on the emergency line. When that one rings we automatically assume the worst, because it's an emergency line, and because if something goes f*cky here it goes SUPER F*CKY. So suffice it to say the incandescent rage we feel when we pucker up and expect someone to be calling in something bad, only to get that sh*t, well, yes it is good that nobody is hurt, but also, I wish upon them ten thousand years of unbearable agony.

/old and grumpy
//keeps cell phone on silent as well
///oh look, it's time to yell at clouds and kids on my lawn
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

