(Guardian)   Because they don't know the words?   (theguardian.com) divider line
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assumed it was from the humming sound produced by their fast-beating wings.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're actually really tiny purring cats with wings.
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Listen at that Dynamo hum!
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby I love that cute dumb as hell headline thanks
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The question has been asked before. It is only rhetorical.

Love- The Good Humor Man He Sees Everything Like This (mono)
Youtube SskK0MdUmRk
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The most amazing thing about hummingbirds isn't their flight, or the sound of their wings, but how LOUD their calls are.

There's a family that lives in a tree across the street and their dawn chorus is amazingly loud.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
HUM - Stars
Youtube gMEB4HNNZ2I
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Mumbles Song
Youtube 9AclYAFpux4


This one is for you, subby
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hummingbirds might be instantly recognisable from their eponymous sound, but the cause of the characteristic has long been a mystery.

I always figured it was just the sound of wings flapping at like 1,000 times per minute.

Now it seems the answer predominately lies in the aerodynamic forces, and hence pressure changes, produced as the wings move.

So I was right? When I was 10 and saw my first hummingbird? Do I get some grant money or something?
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The garglers are trippier than the hummers.
 
