kmgenesis23
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
guestguy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
At some point, the ratio of microplastics to biological material will reach a threshold where our bodies will no longer degrade, and therefore we'll all become immortal.

My reasoning is flawless.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I mean, good to confirm, but we knew this had to be the case. Now we can hopefully move forward with lawsuits and criminal trials. Whoever put nanobeads in hair conditioners and other household products knew exactly what they would do.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I sort of think we were happier before CERN started discovering all these new particles.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ok, so plastic is pervasive in the environment and can even, if you make it small enough, penetrate the placental blood barrier. Is there any evidence this is a problem tho?

This study shows a 7% reduction in fetal mass... but N=21 so wtf is that even significant?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jvl: Ok, so plastic is pervasive in the environment and can even, if you make it small enough, penetrate the placental blood barrier. Is there any evidence this is a problem tho?
This study shows a 7% reduction in fetal mass... but N=21 so wtf is that even significant?


Did you read the thread about how fertility rates are collapsing all over the world? Plastics, baby.
 
Bandito King [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

guestguy: At some point, the ratio of microplastics to biological material will reach a threshold where our bodies will no longer degrade, and therefore we'll all become immortal.

My reasoning is flawless.


I was thinking we are all going to be possessed by the ghosts of dinosaurs using the plastic made out of them for a conduit.

I binged a lot of Supernatural last month.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, you should see Polythene Pam.
 
