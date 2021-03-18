 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Moderna vaccine found to be effective against all the variants   (twitter.com) divider line
60
    More: Hero, shot  
•       •       •

1064 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2021 at 10:20 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



60 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just got me first dose of Moderna on Tuesday so I am getting a kick out of this.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
HOORAY!

\Waits for CNN story about how morons still won't get it because 5gbillgatesmicrochipsanti-vax
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
WOOT!
Got my first Moderna this week!
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: HOORAY!

\Waits for CNN story about how morons still won't get it because 5gbillgatesmicrochipsanti-vax


Nah, the Astra Zeneca story is unfortunately the new worry for all the "on the fence" types.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's great news!

Makes all the minor side effects I've seen other people get after the vaccine more worth it.
 
skyotter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I got Pfizer but still consider this excellent news.
 
attic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm getting my Moderna shot at 1pm today!  I had gallbladder surgery yesterday but I'm NOT THROWING AWAY MY SHOT!  Glad I'm getting the good one.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Just got me first dose of Moderna on Tuesday so I am getting a kick out of this.


Yarrr. Sadly it had turned ye into a pirate.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: REDARMYVODKA: HOORAY!

\Waits for CNN story about how morons still won't get it because 5gbillgatesmicrochipsanti-vax

Nah, the Astra Zeneca story is unfortunately the new worry for all the "on the fence" types.


Ah yes, the vaccine not even available in the states
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Mrs. Carte and I have had each had both Moderna shots and are very glad to hear this.

The people who came up with these vaccines (all varieties) are heroes, just like the medical people who have been caring for the patients who have the virus.

It was an amazing scientific accomplishment.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Just got me first dose of Moderna on Tuesday so I am getting a kick out of this.


I got both doses of Moderna.  The real kick comes with the second one.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: Mrs. Carte and I have had each had both Moderna shots and are very glad to hear this.

The people who came up with these vaccines (all varieties) are heroes, just like the medical people who have been caring for the patients who have the virus.

It was an amazing scientific accomplishment.


There better be a Nobel prize or two after this.
 
GoGoGo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"all" is an ever growing number
 
Cormee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


See? I told you all, I was right
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

skyotter: I got Pfizer but still consider this excellent news.


All three emergency authorized vaccines in the US apparently have some effectiveness against the three variants.
Story here

/Team Pfizer
 
Cormee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GoGoGo: "all" is an ever growing number


That's not necessarily a bad thing, it could mutate into a more virulent, less lethal version
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Sorelian's Ghost: Just got me first dose of Moderna on Tuesday so I am getting a kick out of this.

Yarrr. Sadly it had turned ye into a pirate.


I be failing to see the downside here, matey.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: REDARMYVODKA: HOORAY!

\Waits for CNN story about how morons still won't get it because 5gbillgatesmicrochipsanti-vax

Nah, the Astra Zeneca story is unfortunately the new worry for all the "on the fence" types.


And when the early lifting of restrictions causes a spike, we'll have every conservative shiathead shouting from the rooftops that the virus doesn't work.  That'll really help.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Rene ala Carte: Mrs. Carte and I have had each had both Moderna shots and are very glad to hear this.

The people who came up with these vaccines (all varieties) are heroes, just like the medical people who have been caring for the patients who have the virus.

It was an amazing scientific accomplishment.

There better be a Nobel prize or two after this.


Trump will  have to get one, as no one even thought of working on a vaccine until he told them to.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Qsplanation on why the moderna vaccine is the evillest thing ever in 3...2...
 
jso2897
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

attic: I'm getting my Moderna shot at 1pm today!  I had gallbladder surgery yesterday but I'm NOT THROWING AWAY MY SHOT!  Glad I'm getting the good one.


You're not helping.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm one week post-Moderna vaccine. My acne has cleared up, I'm no longer nearsighted, and a Nigerian price deposited $10k into my bank accounts. Things have never been better, if you can look past the second head.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: REDARMYVODKA: HOORAY!

\Waits for CNN story about how morons still won't get it because 5gbillgatesmicrochipsanti-vax

Nah, the Astra Zeneca story is unfortunately the new worry for all the "on the fence" types.


Which we don't even have in the US, right?
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, that's some good news. Had my first shot already and I go in in a week for my second shot of Moderna.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

skyotter: I got Pfizer but still consider this excellent news.


Same.

I expect Pfizer will also show similar effects after longer testing.

Moderna and Pfizer were both initially tested in environments that didn't have the virus variants because the variants weren't around yet. The Johnson/Johnson vaccine was developed later and had variants in their testing because it was unavoidable.
 
fatherfatpants
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

attic: I'm getting my Moderna shot at 1pm today!  I had gallbladder surgery yesterday but I'm NOT THROWING AWAY MY SHOT!  Glad I'm getting the good one.


Hamilton quotes getting a lot of mileage thanks to the vaccines. My wife loves it.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I'm one week post-Moderna vaccine. My acne has cleared up, I'm no longer nearsighted, and a Nigerian price deposited $10k into my bank accounts. Things have never been better, if you can look past the second head.


You needed the girth
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I'm one week post-Moderna vaccine. My acne has cleared up, I'm no longer nearsighted, and a Nigerian price deposited $10k into my bank accounts. Things have never been better, if you can look past the second head.


I've always heard that's better than one....
 
Sgt Otter [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Just got me first dose of Moderna on Tuesday so I am getting a kick out of this.


Getting my second tomorrow.

Very pleased.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Does the Moderna vaccine have a chip for Bill Gates to track me? Or does it have the chip for George Soros to track me?
 
Wayren
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm getting my second Moderna dose in two weeks, so I'm really getting a kick, and am also quite pleased with this news.

I've always had very mild vaccine side effects, and Moderna dose 1 just gave me mild injection site soreness for two days.  I say bring it on.  Mess me up, Moderna, I'm ready for the dose 2 suffering.
 
Dack48
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I'm one week post-Moderna vaccine. My acne has cleared up, I'm no longer nearsighted, and a Nigerian price deposited $10k into my bank accounts. Things have never been better, if you can look past the second head.


My autism is clearing up after the first shot of Pfizer which was a pleasant surprise
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

skyotter: I got Pfizer but still consider this excellent news.


There's basically zero reason to think that anything that applies to Moderna doesn't apply to Pfizer and vice/verse, they are using the exact same method of action just with slightly different delivery systems.

I mean without going through the base pairs one at a time I can't say that their RNA is identical, but proteins fold in very specific ways so there's not really a lot of ways you could do it differently and come up with a correct result.
 
Cormee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I-K-Rumba: Does the Moderna vaccine have a chip for Bill Gates to track me? Or does it have the chip for George Soros to track me?


Tim Apple
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm getting my second Pfizer shot this afternoon.  Wifey gets her second Moderna in another week.   I am looking forward to hugging vaccinated relatives and close friends in about three weeks.  As an old fart with "issues," I have been living a near solitary confinement lifestyle for the past year.  Finally seeing a light and not hearing any trains...
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: skyotter: I got Pfizer but still consider this excellent news.

All three emergency authorized vaccines in the US apparently have some effectiveness against the three variants.
Story here

/Team Pfizer


They all target the same antigen.  I was wondering if we might ever have a surplus of vaccines and if so if it'd be worth doubling up.  Other than maybe providing a booster effect, it seems, nope.
 
Peter_B_Risen
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well, I'm good!
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Some of the side-effects of the Moderna vaccine are absolutely shocking!

https://metro.co.uk/2020/12/18/covid-​v​accine-volunteer-struck-by-lightning-a​fter-moderna-injection-13774498/
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

attic: I'm getting my Moderna shot at 1pm today!  I had gallbladder surgery yesterday but I'm NOT THROWING AWAY MY SHOT!  Glad I'm getting the good one.


The Pfizer vaccine is likely just as good, and the J&J vaccine has proven to be effective on all but the newest variants.

Note: I did not say "the J&J vaccine is not effective against the newest variants." I said it was PROVEN to be effective against all but the newest variants. Variants that spread after the J&J Phase 3 trials are untested. Indeed, the reason that the J&J vaccine got the rep of "good against the variants" is that when it was tested many of the variants that are spreading already existed. When the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were in Phase 3, they weren't around.

But this is very good new - and to those of you who've been vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, there's studies in place now determining their effectiveness, and I'm confident they'll say the same about the Pfizer vaccine.

The good meta-news is that it's more evidence that vaccination against COVID-19 will be more similar to vaccination against Measles, rather than vaccination against influenza. I'm not saying we won't need boosters, but there's more and more evidence that you won't need an annual COVID-19 shot.

\ Got the first Moderna shot on 11-Mar, so I'm getting a kick of out my reply.
 
12349876
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Today is the halfway point between my Moderna doses.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Great_Milenko:
And when the early lifting of restrictions causes a spike, we'll have every conservative shiathead shouting from the rooftops that the virus doesn't work.  That'll really help.

They need to jump off as well because the Doppler Effect will really enhance the message.
 
Already Disturbed
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We're gonna build something this summer
/get hammered!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
soporific [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just got my first Moderna jab on Tuesday. Other than building a shrine to Bill Gates I haven't experienced many side effects. I'm glad to know that it's all worth it.
 
Outshined_One [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fatherfatpants: attic: I'm getting my Moderna shot at 1pm today!  I had gallbladder surgery yesterday but I'm NOT THROWING AWAY MY SHOT!  Glad I'm getting the good one.

Hamilton quotes getting a lot of mileage thanks to the vaccines. My wife loves it.


media4.giphy.comView Full Size


/Team Pfizer
//Dose 2 in April
///Getting married in September
////Rule of 4, I guess?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

oa330_man: Some of the side-effects of the Moderna vaccine are absolutely shocking!

https://metro.co.uk/2020/12/18/covid-v​accine-volunteer-struck-by-lightning-a​fter-moderna-injection-13774498/


ALL of the vaccines contain the tracking computer chips that can be targeted with the government-controlled weather machine.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Uh oh, good news, but don't worry, some public official will soon come up with a reason we should continue to wake up drenched in sweat and screaming in fear over Covid-19.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Y'all getting vaccines?
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Habitual Cynic: I'm getting my second Pfizer shot this afternoon.  Wifey gets her second Moderna in another week.   I am looking forward to hugging vaccinated relatives and close friends in about three weeks.  As an old fart with "issues," I have been living a near solitary confinement lifestyle for the past year.  Finally seeing a light and not hearing any trains...


Kept hearing that the side effects would be rough with my 2nd Pfizer dose, but experienced none. Hope yours goes smoothly, as well.
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.