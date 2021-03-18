 Skip to content
(ABC Action News)   Man arrested for resisting arrest, assault on LEO, making death threat to LEO, bonds out, then goes door-to-door for home surveillance videos of his arrest. Since you're reading this here, obviously he was successful   (abcactionnews.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for him. I don't think government should have access to our cameras at will, but the cameras can certainly be beneficial when someone asks for the videos.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After Cordero shared the footage with police, Officer Black wrote in another report, "I believe my perception was altered due to the high stress of the incident."

And your new perception was altered due to the high stress of being busted as the racist asshole you are.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This won't stop until the federal government starts declaring these animals "enemy combatants".

/And charging any other officer that was present but failed to report the terrorism as accomplices.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But, of course, the video doesn't tell the whole story, tight Officer McStompy?

Wonder if I can use the "perception altered" defense if I ever get in trouble.  That's a new one.......
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
All cops are farking bastards. Yes, even the one that's your relative.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
call me when those pigs are in a Pen.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
ACAB
 
kobrakai
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Diogenes: After Cordero shared the footage with police, Officer Black wrote in another report, "I believe my perception was altered due to the high stress of the incident."

And your new perception was altered due to the high stress of being busted as the racist asshole you are.


The high stress of a routine traffic stop? You need to quit your job, weakling.
 
chewd
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If youre a CDL holder and you get a ticket for speeding or whatever, the penalties are doubled because a professional driver should know better.

We should apply this same logic to LEO's who break the law. They are professionals and should know better.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Thanks Dick and Jane America for being gullible idiots that just believe anything a pig says. Jesus Christ if wasn't on video you'd just assume the cops telling the truth and fark people's lives up. you really are farking stupid farking idiots America.
But I guess it's progress that people are believing the video no one believed video of Rodney King being beaten.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: All cops are farking bastards. Yes, even the one that's your relative.


Especially the ones related to me
 
johnny queso
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
put the farking cops in jail.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Good for him. I don't think government should have access to our cameras at will, but the cameras can certainly be beneficial when someone asks for the videos.


Actually I look forward to miniature drones following every citizen around then maybe just maybe people will stop acting like stupid farking savages
 
dracos31
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: feckingmorons: Good for him. I don't think government should have access to our cameras at will, but the cameras can certainly be beneficial when someone asks for the videos.

Actually I look forward to miniature drones following every citizen around then maybe just maybe people will stop acting like stupid farking savages


Have you met people?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
if you really care put up at least one good recording camera. maybe one day you will help an innocent person.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh, c'mon.  They just want to get home safe.

/After beating the fark out of someone
//Then lying about it on an official report.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is farked up... glad the guy was able to find videos to help his case.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

chewd: If youre a CDL holder and you get a ticket for speeding or whatever, the penalties are doubled because a professional driver should know better.

We should apply this same logic to LEO's who break the law. They are professionals and should know better.


One of my favorite lawyers on YouTube makes a similar argument, he says lawyers, judges, and police who break the law should have harsher punishment because are entrusted by the public with upholding the law.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Worley, named "Officer of the Year" in 2019 and past president of the Lake Wales Police Officers Association, has been the subject of four citizen complaints and two internal investigations, including two allegations saying he used racial slurs.

Looks like he's aiming for "Officer of the Year" in 2021 and campaigning again to be president of the Lake Wales Police Officers Association.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The police in this country are farked up beyond saving and need to be rebuilt from the ground up.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: The police in this country are farked up beyond saving and need to be rebuilt from the ground up.


We can rebuild them. We can make them better, stronger, faster.

Wait. Actually that sounds worse.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
past president of the Lake Wales Police Officers Association

Of course, it's only a few bad apples, who just happened to be elected by the "good" cops.
 
soj4life
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The the article:

"Just days after Cordero's arrest, a body cam program was on the commission agenda again. More than a dozen people spoke in favor of it.

The program passed by a unanimous vote, making Lake Wales the first city in Polk County to adopt body cams."

In 2021.  Florida just being Florida.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No dashcam footage? Seemed completely legit from the start.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sinko swimo: if you really care put up at least one good recording camera. maybe one day you will help an innocent person.


This.....we had an issue not long ago where an 18 wheeler sideswiped mrs Sm-66s' new car and split.  If it weren't for the neighbors door bell camera, we wouldn't have known who did it.  Minor example, but one nonetheless....
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.