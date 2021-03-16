 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Welcome to Baton Rouge, Louisiana -- robocall capital of the United States   (cnn.com) divider line
27
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That hive of scum and villainy has been a toxic wasteland since before I was born there.  This is just a new style of pollution.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least all the cars there look nice since everyone has extended warranty coverage.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
burn it.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody bring Garth Brooks in for questioning.

Callin' Baton Rouge
Youtube W8UosXiaSFU
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the calls will continue until we start nailing these people to crosses
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Use it as a bombing range for the military. Make sure the owners are in the office on that day.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why does the Mississippi River flow south?

Baton Rouge sucks.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

groppet: Use it as a bombing range for the military. Make sure the owners are in the office on that day.


Seems a wee bit like blaming the victim in this case ;-)
 
Pick13
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Drone strikes should be ordered on these phone centers braking do not call registry
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I have 54 blocked numbers in my phone

I tell people not to waste their time. Robocalls mostly use neighbor spoofing and there's a chance you'll block a call from somebody you care about instead of a call from another robocaller.

Blocking and contacts list is good for the next step up out of the cesspit, debt collectors.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I hate these folks.  Ive told them to stop calling, they dont.  Ive blocked them, they use new numbers instead.  I feel like im dodging bill collectors again.
 
phedex
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
we will never escape them at this point. It sucks.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Misread the headline as "robocop". Very disappointed.
 
pintoboy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What are they actually after?  There is no one on the other end most of the time.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ZAZ: I tell people not to waste their time. Robocalls mostly use neighbor spoofing and there's a chance you'll block a call from somebody you care about instead of a call from another robocaller.


No. Not at all.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I hate these folks.  Ive told them to stop calling, they dont.  Ive blocked them, they use new numbers instead.  I feel like im dodging bill collectors again.


I have actually received a call from my own phone number since they are spoofing numbers and autodialing.  The moral quandary over blocking myself from calling me sent me into an emotional tailspin.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Hospitaller: raerae1980: I hate these folks.  Ive told them to stop calling, they dont.  Ive blocked them, they use new numbers instead.  I feel like im dodging bill collectors again.

I have actually received a call from my own phone number since they are spoofing numbers and autodialing.  The moral quandary over blocking myself from calling me sent me into an emotional tailspin.


This would make a good thought experiment in cognitive philosophy.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If I don't recognize the number on CID, I don't pick it up. If you pick up, that just tells the autodialer your number is active and you'll only get more calls.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Hospitaller: raerae1980: I hate these folks.  Ive told them to stop calling, they dont.  Ive blocked them, they use new numbers instead.  I feel like im dodging bill collectors again.

I have actually received a call from my own phone number since they are spoofing numbers and autodialing.  The moral quandary over blocking myself from calling me sent me into an emotional tailspin.


😳
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Hospitaller: raerae1980: I hate these folks.  Ive told them to stop calling, they dont.  Ive blocked them, they use new numbers instead.  I feel like im dodging bill collectors again.

I have actually received a call from my own phone number since they are spoofing numbers and autodialing.  The moral quandary over blocking myself from calling me sent me into an emotional tailspin.

This would make a good thought experiment in cognitive philosophy.


Why does one wear a mask in one's own automobile.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: If I don't recognize the number on CID, I don't pick it up. If you pick up, that just tells the autodialer your number is active and you'll only get more calls.


hackyourphd.orgView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My most basic of Verizon cell phone services allows me to designate a number as spam, and I never get bothered again.  It probably took two to three months, and I had to block 95 numbers, which took me about 5 seconds each to hit the proper buttons.

I haven't had a robo-call get through in six months.  Ten minutes of effort, or you can rage, or try the "do not call" routine, or pretend that you told them a clever story and made them find Jesus, or whatever kind of ineffective routine you want to try.

Just see what tools are on your phone, and let technology help you out.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: My most basic of Verizon cell phone services allows me to designate a number as spam, and I never get bothered again.  It probably took two to three months, and I had to block 95 numbers, which took me about 5 seconds each to hit the proper buttons.

I haven't had a robo-call get through in six months.  Ten minutes of effort, or you can rage, or try the "do not call" routine, or pretend that you told them a clever story and made them find Jesus, or whatever kind of ineffective routine you want to try.

Just see what tools are on your phone, and let technology help you out.


Ive done this.  It hasnt stopped.  I even get spam calls meant for my husband.
 
morg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"The absolute worst one leads off with a foghorn to say you won a cruise."

Disagree. That's my favorite and I never get it anymore.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Ker_Thwap: My most basic of Verizon cell phone services allows me to designate a number as spam, and I never get bothered again.  It probably took two to three months, and I had to block 95 numbers, which took me about 5 seconds each to hit the proper buttons.

I haven't had a robo-call get through in six months.  Ten minutes of effort, or you can rage, or try the "do not call" routine, or pretend that you told them a clever story and made them find Jesus, or whatever kind of ineffective routine you want to try.

Just see what tools are on your phone, and let technology help you out.

Ive done this.  It hasnt stopped.  I even get spam calls meant for my husband.


You're getting spam in the place where you live.

So think about nutrition, wonder what's inside it?

Spam in the lunchbox at work?
Really makes a darn good sandwich any way you slice it at all.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hospitaller: raerae1980: I hate these folks.  Ive told them to stop calling, they dont.  Ive blocked them, they use new numbers instead.  I feel like im dodging bill collectors again.

I have actually received a call from my own phone number since they are spoofing numbers and autodialing.  The moral quandary over blocking myself from calling me sent me into an emotional tailspin.


The calls are coming from inside the house!
 
