(ABC 17 Columbia)   Snowflakes Possible This Mroning
17
17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the babbys can't frighth back.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


From ABC 17's Whether Team
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They meant to spell "moroning."
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get a Brian, mrons.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they've already ruined the joke
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eegah [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They somehow made it worse:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Pet peeve: Local news stations that don't reveal where they're from right on the page.
KQFX-LD Columbia-Jefferson City Missouri. Maybe it's a shame issue
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I have now been infromed.
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fresh as a a Missouri Mroning

I thought the story might be about Mizzou students.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just because it's posssible doesn't mean it will happpen.
 
RiverRat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good mroning FARK
 
johnny queso
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
getting some rain morans
 
morg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's going to be instain.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yes, it's a lovely snowy day here in mid Missuoroui.

/hometown pruod!
//no regerts
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

morg: It's going to be instain.


Nah, it's a mute point
 
metric
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RiverRat: Good mroning FARK


It's not news... it's FRAK
 
