(Local10 WPLG)   Man assaults restaurant employee because his six McChickens were taking too long. No word on the status of the dry white toast   (local10.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Battery, Daniel Suarez-Tellez, Aggravation, McDonalds manager, Broward County, Florida, Broward County Jail Wednesday, Crime, Assault occasioning actual bodily harm  
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A judge ordered Suarez-Tellez not to return to the McDonalds, to which he replied, "That's perfect."

I think getting banned from McDonald's should serve as one of those moments where you need to step back and take a good, hard look at your life.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they the best damn McChickens in the state?
 
hAZy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nice reference Subby. Nice to see somebody as old as me. :)
 
p51d007
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Diogenes: A judge ordered Suarez-Tellez not to return to the McDonalds, to which he replied, "That's perfect."

I think getting banned from walking into a McDonald's should serve as one of those moments where you need to step back and take a good, hard look at your life.


FTFY
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He didn't think.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
McChickens? They now serve chicken?

What a world we live in
 
MBooda
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Huh. He was on a Mission from God and having a Bad Day.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
McNuggets
Youtube XSZ6k3QIsAk
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
the suspect ordered six burgers

Not sure why these were reported as "McChickens".
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Did he remember the Cheeze Whiz?
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: He didn't think.


THINK!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sun Trust Park sells a whole fried chicken which I plan to get once I'm vaccinated.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fast food chicken trifecta in play
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Sun Trust Park sells a whole fried chicken which I plan to get once I'm vaccinated.

[Fark user image 850x543]


That's giving you the shaft on the batter which is half the point (if it's good batter). And making you do the labor of quartering it but probably charging you the same price.

/would eat that and complain while enjoying it.
 
MBooda
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Sun Trust Park sells a whole fried chicken which I plan to get once I'm vaccinated.

[Fark user image 850x543]


Downside: you have to attend a Braves game.

/but it's almost worth it
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
mc chicken or wendys chili is my goto quick lunch
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sounds like he blasphemed in there
 
swankywanky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Sun Trust Park sells a whole fried chicken which I plan to get once I'm vaccinated.

[Fark user image 850x543]


you mean Truist Park.  LOL

I love how they pulled out all the stops (during COVID) to quickly get the ballpark rebranded and have still not done jack shiate about the branches.  Marketing genius.

//I do like getting an H&F burger there though
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pollo Tropical has some pretty good chicken as long as you make the tortillas and salsa at home.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Diogenes: A judge ordered Suarez-Tellez not to return to the McDonalds, to which he replied, "That's perfect."

I think getting banned from McDonald's should serve as one of those moments where you need to step back and take a good, hard look at your life.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Sun Trust Park sells a whole fried chicken which I plan to get once I'm vaccinated.

[Fark user image image 850x543]


Jesus, that looks....actually kinda good.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Try and pull that shiat here you 21 year old POS."
 
rfenster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And a Coke.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That article sucks. They didn't even try to figure out why the McChickens were taking so farking long.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Deluxe McChicken might be better, the standard is too dry for human consumption.
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But he's not dressed like a Hasidic Diamond merchant.

Also....

Daniel Suarez-Tellez, 21

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

swankywanky: Rapmaster2000: Sun Trust Park sells a whole fried chicken which I plan to get once I'm vaccinated.

[Fark user image 850x543]

you mean Truist Park.  LOL

I love how they pulled out all the stops (during COVID) to quickly get the ballpark rebranded and have still not done jack shiate about the branches.  Marketing genius.

//I do like getting an H&F burger there though


Truist is the worst farking name.  I almost feel like they're taking their time into rebranding one more time once the executive who insisted on Truist is scuttled off.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This coffee's cold
This toast is gross
I no longer see the romance in these ghosts


Unpleasant Breakfast
Youtube 6rgo4WtbcVM
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ less than a minute ago  
lol it's farking Davie, what do you expect?

/lied and said I still lived in Hollywood for years
//because fark Davie
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

