(Boing Boing)   Want to make people wear facemasks in your restaurant? Easy: charge them $50 if they don't. Difficulty: Texas   (boingboing.net) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We have a fairly well known hamburger joint here in Houston that, a few months ago, stated that customers had to keep their masks on in the restaurant unless they were eating and a bunch of morons freaked out to the point where they were standing outside with signs asking people to boycott the restaurant.  It had the opposite effect.

That restaurant also had stricter capacity limits and still adheres to them now.  Last Friday evening, as I drove by, they were at capacity (~50%) and there was a line outside for take out orders.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Heyyyy... freedom sucks if that guy is free to do things that I don't like! Booooooooooo!!

Good for the business owner.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If masks are requiring masks for safety you should not allow patrons to pay for the chance to kill your other customers.

If you don't really believe masks are required shame on you for profiteering using the pandemic.

asshole/asshole
 
Knautilus [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do disagree!  It should be $100 and $150.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anywhere else makes sense, but a restaurant? Uhh good luck

timesofindia.indiatimes.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Anywhere else makes sense, but a restaurant? Uhh good luck

[timesofindia.indiatimes.com image 850x637]


Is this even bait?
 
gyruss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sdd2000: [Fark user image image 754x960]

[Fark user image image 850x1024]


Too many ellipses on the first sign. Ellipses make you look weak and are not recommended in general.

Take the direct approach:

"This is private property

We don't care what the governor says

Wear a mask or go to Richie's"
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, freedom isn't free, right?
 
thenewflesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: If masks are requiring masks for safety you should not allow patrons to pay for the chance to kill your other customers.

If you don't really believe masks are required shame on you for profiteering using the pandemic.

asshole/asshole


I'd guess it's more about what will get through to the neanderthals trying to frequent the place. Tell them a straight "no", and they will freak out, attack staff and destroy the experience for everyone else who is already paying for a nice meal.

Tell them they have to pay $50, and they're more likely to begrudgingly put on the mask to save $50. Not perfect, but it's a passive aggressive approach that hopefully gets more people to comply while bagging themselves some free marketing.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sdd2000: [Fark user image 754x960]

[Fark user image 850x1024]


Yeah I bet that's the farking essay you're expected to read in the Bay Area.

In Virginia it's much simpler:
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Anywhere else makes sense, but a restaurant? Uhh good luck


I'm also a bit skeptical whether or not the ventilation really is effective at replacing the dirty air with clean fast enough. But the restaurant mask-wearing at least prevents you from breathing on people not in your capsule, while you enter and exit the restaurant. And it's a pretty simple restriction to comply with, so why not?
And in Texas of all places, you could always choose to go to another restaurant without this restriction. I whole-heartedly support the decision of any business to try to protect their customers.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sdd2000: [Fark user image 754x960]

[Fark user image 850x1024]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: moothemagiccow: Anywhere else makes sense, but a restaurant? Uhh good luck

[timesofindia.indiatimes.com image 850x637]

Is this even bait?


Weak bait is weak.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: sdd2000: [Fark user image 754x960]

[Fark user image 850x1024]

[Fark user image 500x543]


No titty or sock money? Are ass pennies an accepted form of currency?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: We have a fairly well known hamburger joint here in Houston that, a few months ago, stated that customers had to keep their masks on in the restaurant unless they were eating and a bunch of morons freaked out to the point where they were standing outside with signs asking people to boycott the restaurant.  It had the opposite effect.

That restaurant also had stricter capacity limits and still adheres to them now.  Last Friday evening, as I drove by, they were at capacity (~50%) and there was a line outside for take out orders.


I guess the allure of not dining alongside fatally-moronic idiots is good for business.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

proteus_b: But the restaurant mask-wearing at least prevents you from breathing on people not in your capsule, while you enter and exit the restaurant. And it's a pretty simple restriction to comply with, so why not?


Let me spell this out real slow: restaurants, cafes, and bars should not be open for indoor service
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: proteus_b: But the restaurant mask-wearing at least prevents you from breathing on people not in your capsule, while you enter and exit the restaurant. And it's a pretty simple restriction to comply with, so why not?

Let me spell this out real slow: restaurants, cafes, and bars should not be open for indoor service


Probably you mean "slowly". I will try not to like things you don't like in the future, kk.
 
Carthax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: moothemagiccow: Anywhere else makes sense, but a restaurant? Uhh good luck

[timesofindia.indiatimes.com image 850x637]

Is this even bait?


moo didn't say it was *good* bait... LOL
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carthax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: proteus_b: But the restaurant mask-wearing at least prevents you from breathing on people not in your capsule, while you enter and exit the restaurant. And it's a pretty simple restriction to comply with, so why not?

Let me spell this out real slow: restaurants, cafes, and bars should not be open for indoor service


#TrueFacts
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks more like the charge is if they have to explain why masks are mandatory or hear your objection. It doesn't say pay to not wear a mask, just they'll charge you extra if you try to be a dick.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
moothemagiccow:

Let me spell this out real slow: restaurants, cafes, and bars should not be open for indoor service

Miss the point.    It is only indirectly about customers, but it allows businesses to whine.about (shift focus to) customers.

The state government's standing back from restrictions was for a convenience to bad business owners to not worry when they endanger their workers.

Many of the same states enacted waivers of liability to business owners if employees got COVID on the job, and allowed owners to fire employees and make collecting unemployment insurance impossible.  Asking for safe work conditions was the prime reason for firing.

Restaurants and bars are just the most obvious.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

thenewflesh: SpectroBoy: If masks are requiring masks for safety you should not allow patrons to pay for the chance to kill your other customers.

If you don't really believe masks are required shame on you for profiteering using the pandemic.

asshole/asshole

I'd guess it's more about what will get through to the neanderthals trying to frequent the place. Tell them a straight "no", and they will freak out, attack staff and destroy the experience for everyone else who is already paying for a nice meal.

Tell them they have to pay $50, and they're more likely to begrudgingly put on the mask to save $50. Not perfect, but it's a passive aggressive approach that hopefully gets more people to comply while bagging themselves some free marketing.


Fair enough.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is pretty smart, you can charge the $50 as part of the bill and call the cops if they refuse to pay it. Not to mention the difficulty they'd have of paying only part of the bill if it happens to be over an amount you're likely to have in cash on you.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: thealgorerhythm: moothemagiccow: Anywhere else makes sense, but a restaurant? Uhh good luck

[timesofindia.indiatimes.com image 850x637]

Is this even bait?

Weak bait is weak.


Still got bites, though.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm going to head up the and get a patty melt.
 
The Ocho
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

UberDave: We have a fairly well known hamburger joint here in Houston that, a few months ago, stated that customers had to keep their masks on in the restaurant unless they were eating and a bunch of morons freaked out to the point where they were standing outside with signs asking people to boycott the restaurant.  It had the opposite effect.

That restaurant also had stricter capacity limits and still adheres to them now.  Last Friday evening, as I drove by, they were at capacity (~50%) and there was a line outside for take out orders.


I miss living close to Miller's. The one in the tunnels hasn't reopened yet. 😔
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 587x425]


Mask rule in general is the dumbest theater ever, it's just more obvious at restaurants, since there you can pull them down even when the boss is looking  But it makes the people feel safe, which is the point.  Now don't complain and hand over your bottled water to the nice man in blue.  You can buy a safe bottle of water for $6 after you clear security.  If you question the effectiveness of this rule in any way, that means you aren't taking the threat seriously, you're "anti-science" and want the plane to crash.
 
valenumr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gyruss: sdd2000: [Fark user image image 754x960]

[Fark user image image 850x1024]

Too many ellipses on the first sign. Ellipses make you look weak and are not recommended in general.

Take the direct approach:

"This is private property

We don't care what the governor says

Wear a mask or go to Richie's"


Good to know...
 
jackandwater
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Knautilus: I do disagree!  It should be $100 and $150.


Screw that!  They don't  want to wear a mask, take them out and shoot their hands off.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 587x425]

Mask rule in general is the dumbest theater ever, it's just more obvious at restaurants, since there you can pull them down even when the boss is looking  But it makes the people feel safe, which is the point.  Now don't complain and hand over your bottled water to the nice man in blue.  You can buy a safe bottle of water for $6 after you clear security.  If you question the effectiveness of this rule in any way, that means you aren't taking the threat seriously, you're "anti-science" and want the plane to crash.


Edgy and dumb. Good job.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Give the No Mask crowd what they want.

review  "The owner saw we didn't want to wear masks, so he invited us to a room where we didn't need to, and the other customers wouldn't scream at us and hurt us.   We were a large group, in a party mood.

It was the kitchen, the most honored spot in any restaurant."

I give it five stars, because I couldn't give it more.  I don't know how the restaurant can stay afloat however, because after the crowd saw us in the kitchen, all the customers left, some in mid-meal.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Ocho: UberDave: We have a fairly well known hamburger joint here in Houston that, a few months ago, stated that customers had to keep their masks on in the restaurant unless they were eating and a bunch of morons freaked out to the point where they were standing outside with signs asking people to boycott the restaurant.  It had the opposite effect.

That restaurant also had stricter capacity limits and still adheres to them now.  Last Friday evening, as I drove by, they were at capacity (~50%) and there was a line outside for take out orders.

I miss living close to Miller's. The one in the tunnels hasn't reopened yet. 😔


The only reason I haven't ordered out from them more is because I'm trying to eat more healthy and hitting the workout harder than usual.

I drop my son off in the evening and go run nearby then go to pick him up where I wait a little bit....downwind from Miller's, dammit.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

thenewflesh: SpectroBoy: If masks are requiring masks for safety you should not allow patrons to pay for the chance to kill your other customers.

If you don't really believe masks are required shame on you for profiteering using the pandemic.

asshole/asshole

I'd guess it's more about what will get through to the neanderthals trying to frequent the place. Tell them a straight "no", and they will freak out, attack staff and destroy the experience for everyone else who is already paying for a nice meal.

Tell them they have to pay $50, and they're more likely to begrudgingly put on the mask to save $50. Not perfect, but it's a passive aggressive approach that hopefully gets more people to comply while bagging themselves some free marketing.


I want to see someone mouth off and incur the surcharge, then refuse to pay it.

It's one thing if you make a bunch of mouth noises about your rights while refusing to leave, but refusing to pay your bill gets you dragged off to jail no questions asked.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Delta, Southwest, American, and United will announce later today a new surcharge revenue stream (as soon as pilotless and crewless flights are approved.)
 
