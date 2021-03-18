 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(StudyFinds)   It's time to start taking more breaks at work. A LOT more breaks. Here comes the science   (studyfinds.org) divider line
26
    More: Spiffy, Employment, new study finds, North Carolina State University, study shows, author Sophia Cho, first study, hump day, quick power-ups  
•       •       •

811 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2021 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Yeah. That's not going to happen".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha, joke's on them...about half of my career has been composed of "microbreaks."

/more like three-fourths
//with some thanks to Fark.com
///but damn, I'm sharp and impressive for the hour or two per day that I'm really "working"
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A normal person can focus for, like, half an hour at a stretch so I never make a big deal of someone popping on to Fark for a few minutes here and there.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does reading Fark count as a "break"?  If so, I'm way ahead of that advice!
 
Barnhawk72 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm here for the microbreak
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*lights up another one*
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think 50% of the reason I started smoking was because I would get an extra 6 breaks at work during a shift.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: A normal person can focus for, like, half an hour at a stretch so I never make a big deal of someone popping on to Fark for a few minutes here and there.


I'm a big fan of the 25/5 work/break cycle unless I'm really in the zone. Of course I have also had to literally work 18 hrs before with just a few minutes here and there for bio breaks. Right now? Imma go take a nap and work some later.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eric Shun: Ha, joke's on them...about half of my career has been composed of "microbreaks."

/more like three-fourths
//with some thanks to Fark.com
///but damn, I'm sharp and impressive for the hour or two per day that I'm really "working"


When I was working for the government, that was the highest my fark usage ever was.

And I really appreciate all you guys paying for my time.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Does reading Fark count as a "break"?  If so, I'm way ahead of that advice!


yea i was going to say - i think everyone on here is way ahead of this trend.
 
geggy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like microworking, because I do 15 minutes of real, actual work every day.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got my excuse for the next time I get caught looking at Fark!
 
pwkpete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
12r9bkcquoz2cfikc47m7moj-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: I think 50% of the reason I started smoking was because I would get an extra 6 breaks at work during a shift.


I went to the amusement park once but they smoker.
ONCE.

WTF? EVEN WHEN I WAS ON COCAINE, I DIDN'T NEED A LINE EVERY OTHER RIDE. WTF?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't hate your job.

You hate capitalism.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course you can have more breaks, however you will also be expected to work 10 to 12 hour days.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take more breaks and click on the ads, right Drew?

It's either fark or the social hour the next cube row over.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Eric Shun: Ha, joke's on them...about half of my career has been composed of "microbreaks."

/more like three-fourths
//with some thanks to Fark.com
///but damn, I'm sharp and impressive for the hour or two per day that I'm really "working"

When I was working for the government, that was the highest my fark usage ever was.

And I really appreciate all you guys paying for my time.


I worked in local government briefly and had whole days where I didn't have any work and just assumed that the joke was true.

Turned out they weren't giving me any work because they were planning on firing me for temporary disabilities that I had at the time and had a lot of terrible excuses for the reason for my firing. Turns out you have to be there about six months before you can slack off any.

/One of their excuses was "you don't do anything on days when you have no assignments."
//When I pointed out that I would frequently ask if there was anything I should be doing, I got told that it was a secret test to see if I would find work to do on my own.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I already do, which is an advantage of working from home.  15-20 times a day, usually when I'm running jobs on one of our Oracle systems, I get up and do three minutes on my treadmill.  Better than just sitting there, refreshing the status page to see if the job has completed.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Waaaaaay ahead of you, subby.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: You don't hate your job.

You hate capitalism.


Bernie lost. Get back to work and stop dividing the country.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
As i approach retirement i have embraced that strategy. I got a 6% raise and 8% bonus last year which seem counterintuitive. But here we are. A layoff would net me 30 weeks of pay. So that's where my priorities lay.
 
chawco
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Mister Buttons: I think 50% of the reason I started smoking was because I would get an extra 6 breaks at work during a shift.

I went to the amusement park once but they smoker.
ONCE.

WTF? EVEN WHEN I WAS ON COCAINE, I DIDN'T NEED A LINE EVERY OTHER RIDE. WTF?


Ok but how much coke were you really on. Clearly not that much.

Snuff boxes, bring em back.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Science recommends frequent short breaks, FARK stock soars.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Anybody else misread that as 'breasts' vice 'breaks'?

/I lost interest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: I think 50% of the reason I started smoking was because I would get an extra 6 breaks at work during a shift.


I started going out and standing with the smoker but not smoking. Once I explained why the smoker understood.

/in the before times
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.