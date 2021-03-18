 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   A new survey asked people what "first world problems" they've had during the pandemic. "Asking about first world problems" surprisingly didn't make the list   (aboutmanchester.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well golly, I had to spend an awful lot of time in my house that is fully climate controlled, roomy, in a safe neighborhood, and my finances are such I had no worries about paying my mortgage or buying food at all. The government even sent me extra money just because while financing vaccine research and has given me the shots for free and everything.

But I was stuck in my house! Truly, I have suffered somehow.

/s
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My freezer is too small for the stockpiling I had to do.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I had to continue going to my office each day. There were some times I had to line up outside of some stores in the rain/snow because they were at their capacity. I could not go to my camp during the lockdown because it was too far away from my home.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Running out of milk or teabags

I'm pretty sure there is plenty of porn out where you wouldn't run out.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I didn't get to play a part in tons of perfectly good food being thrown into dumpsters by eating out at restaurants and ordering more than I can eat in a sitting. But yes, we'll have more chips and salsa please.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

edmo: Well golly, I had to spend an awful lot of time in my house that is fully climate controlled, roomy, in a safe neighborhood, and my finances are such I had no worries about paying my mortgage or buying food at all. The government even sent me extra money just because while financing vaccine research and has given me the shots for free and everything.

But I was stuck in my house! Truly, I have suffered somehow.

/s


very similar.
There was that one weekend a storm passed by around October.  Knocked a tree down ($1100) and cable/internet for part of a day.  Those were some dark hours.  Wondered how the kids would endure after suffering that trauma.

/Some of us are really struggling out here.
//Haven't had a proper haircut in over a year!
///Grateful that first world problems are the worse of my problems.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm sure people could guess just from my incredibly well thought out username.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Surprised that 'Reading shiat like this on Fark' didn't make the list.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There's too many people in the park, this is my place.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My cats keep walking across my keyboard and activating hot keys I didn't know existed.
Fark user imageView Full Size

I even put a special box on my desk for them to sit in, but it's only big enough for one at a time.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Manic Depressive Mouse: My cats keep walking across my keyboard and activating hot keys I didn't know existed.
[Fark user image image 590x442]
I even put a special box on my desk for them to sit in, but it's only big enough for one at a time.


Awwwwwww.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Aside from having to wear a mask, I have had minimal impacts from the pandemic.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Weird Al" Yankovic - First World Problems
Youtube bwvlbJ0h35A
 
djfitz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There was that one time I couldn't find my usual imported caviar and had to settle for domestic. Haven't I suffered enough??
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
LOL I don't have first world problems, since I left that behind a long time ago. I have better things to do, since first-world problems are always solved by buying more shiat.

I've been fine, since I make my living by waiting on you lazy farksticks.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
media3.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size




Equating a cloth face covering with political oppression is a first world problem.
 
JesseL
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Keeping my kid engaged with online school was tough, but that's been true for basically everyone; to the point where it hardly even matters.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My weed was late a whole week because there was an outbreak at the sorting facility and they had to close a shift.  I had to like, face reality and stuff and watch movies, listen to music, play video games, play with my cat and play guitar entirely sober!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Only problem is door to door salesmen. I guess since I used to work in an office I didn't know they come by here so much. But now that I work from home. It's awfully. Combined with Jehovah's witnesses. It's exhausting. And I can't ignore the door because I have work documents to sign. WTF? Why do people want to knock on strangers doors?. People have been murdered like that.
 
valenumr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: My freezer is too small for the stockpiling I had to do.


Move the bodies...
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Only problem is door to door salesmen. I guess since I used to work in an office I didn't know they come by here so much. But now that I work from home. It's awfully. Combined with Jehovah's witnesses. It's exhausting. And I can't ignore the door because I have work documents to sign. WTF? Why do people want to knock on strangers doors?. People have been murdered like that.


Get yourself a Ring Doorbell and tell them to f*ck off from the comfort of your couch.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/bwvlbJ0h​35A]


The 'Karen' hairdo is a nice touch.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This pandemic is s first world problem.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: waxbeans: Only problem is door to door salesmen. I guess since I used to work in an office I didn't know they come by here so much. But now that I work from home. It's awfully. Combined with Jehovah's witnesses. It's exhausting. And I can't ignore the door because I have work documents to sign. WTF? Why do people want to knock on strangers doors?. People have been murdered like that.

Get yourself a Ring Doorbell and tell them to f*ck off from the comfort of your couch.


😂

🤔
Hum.....wish I'd thought about that 6 months ago 😂

At one point I had started coughing right before I'd answer the door and that would make some people run off. Hahaha 😁
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: Englebert Slaptyback: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/bwvlbJ0h​35A]

The 'Karen' hairdo is a nice touch.



Fun fact: that video is from 2014. I'm not sure 'Karen' was even a thing back then.
 
Frozit [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
#2, glasses fogging up is a REAL first world problem.  Was helping my daughter at the horse barn, and almost couldn't see the horse.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The thing about first world problems is -- they're still problems.  Other people having things worse shouldn't make you happy.

You know what's a first world problem?  Women in the US earning 80% of their male couterparts.  Women is Saudi Arabia aren't even allowed to work (or drive or leave the house without an escort). Women in Uganda are having their genitals mutilated for the express purpose of denying them the pleasure of intercourse, and you're complaining that your salary only covers food, clothing, housing, utilities, entertainment, and one car instead of two?  That's a first world problem.  Literally, a problem that can only exist in a first world nation.

But you know what?  It's still a problem.  And we have every right to complain, and work to fix it.  And maybe having a problem with the idea that people you consider your "betters" still have problems says more about you than it does them.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dear Kid in Rwanda.............
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The goddamned doordash driver insisting on staying at my door to give me my food, even though I selected contactless delivery, and after 10 times of this happening added LEAVE ORDER AT DOOR PLEASE in the special instructions. Yet she still, knock knock. Knock knock knock. KNOCK KNOCK KNOCK KNOCK.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Telling a visitor that came with a patient they can't use the restroom in our clinic because of our Covid restrictions isn't fun.
People are standing outside with their legs crossed and looking pissed.
The trail I ride on now has more people on E-bikes and walkers when a year ago, I was the only one in the remote trail.
I don't have a cat.
I should get a cat.
 
B0redd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LOLITROLU: The thing about first world problems is -- they're still problems.  Other people having things worse shouldn't make you happy.

You know what's a first world problem?  Women in the US earning 80% of their male couterparts.  Women is Saudi Arabia aren't even allowed to work (or drive or leave the house without an escort). Women in Uganda are having their genitals mutilated for the express purpose of denying them the pleasure of intercourse, and you're complaining that your salary only covers food, clothing, housing, utilities, entertainment, and one car instead of two?  That's a first world problem.  Literally, a problem that can only exist in a first world nation.

But you know what?  It's still a problem.  And we have every right to complain, and work to fix it.  And maybe having a problem with the idea that people you consider your "betters" still have problems says more about you than it does them.


That escalated quickly.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

valenumr: We Ate the Necco Wafers: My freezer is too small for the stockpiling I had to do.

Move the bodies...


The bodies ARE the stockpiling.
 
