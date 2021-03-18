 Skip to content
(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   Youtuber driving down streambed: 4-foot tall Mud Boggers shred everything. State investigators watching video: Looks more like 18 criminal counts   (inquirer.com) divider line
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he must have the World's smallest penis
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
crush his truck and give him 10 seconds to move the cube.

/Done stream bed conservation work since 1967
//fark this shiatbag
///Really, crush his truck. If he had done damage with a firearm, he wouldn't get that back.
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: crush his truck and give him 10 seconds to move the cube.

/Done stream bed conservation work since 1967
//fark this shiatbag
///Really, crush his truck. If he had done damage with a firearm, he wouldn't get that back.


He doesn't care about the truck. TFA states that he set a $93,000 truck on fire, for shiats and giggles.

These assholes tear up stream habitat for a brief moment of numb-skull "fun." They should be held accountable, not only criminally, but also to cover the cost of restoration.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hyssoing said that the stream is "not a habitat" and that he's never seen fish or turtles in it.

Well, I guess we should just trust the judgement of practically anyone about what public access lands they should be allowed to tear the shiat out of on a whim.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Someone is spending the last of the money that grandpa made.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's unclear what Hyssong does for a living, but in the video he said he pays "hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes."

My ass, he does.
 
mmojo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh shiat. Tons of publicity. He's boned now.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Unless there's evidence that the creek was used to float logs that doesn't look like a navigable waterway to me, and it was on private property so even as an environmentalist and nature lover I'd say this is a pretty big overreach by the authorities. Is he an insufferable idiot, yes, but that shouldn't be criminal.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: It's unclear what Hyssong does for a living, but in the video he said he pays "hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes."

My ass, he does.


Guaranteed he thinks he's got it figured out and doesn't pay any. They should look into that as well.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

robodog: Is he an insufferable idiot, yes, but that shouldn't be criminal.


Counterpoint: yes it should.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"The people who wrote this must really hate me," he said of the charges."

Farking and?
What a dipshiat.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Now every dimwit with a truck is going to want to do the same thing. River beds will be torn up all across the country. What an absolute jerk.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mmojo: Oh shiat. Tons of publicity. He's boned now.


Legally, sure, he'll be made an example of - but since they're all misdemeanors, it's not going to be a huge deal for him. He'll pay some fines he can clearly afford, maybe do some community service, and that will be that.

Meanwhile, his viewership is going to spike up and he'll make even more money on this shiat.

Not saying this to argue he shouldn't be punished. Hell yeah he should!

Rather, saying it to point out how shiatty the world can be sometimes.
 
