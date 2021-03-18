 Skip to content
(Fox 59)   The first NCAA winner? Indy's struggling restaurants, which are seeing tons of orders from teams that can't leave their bubble   (fox59.com) divider line
10
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
#FarkGonzaga
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: #FarkGonzaga


# fark NCAA
## fark organized sports
### want to be a hero?, give em' all MREs.
 
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChipNASA: The_Sponge: #FarkGonzaga

# fark NCAA
## fark organized sports
### want to be a hero?, give em' all MREs.


Well hello Debbie Downer.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChipNASA: The_Sponge: #FarkGonzaga

# fark NCAA
## fark organized sports
### want to be a hero?, give em' all MREs.


You use the term "Sportsball" a lot don't you Mr. "I hate sports so much I'm posting in the sports tab"?
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
.....And it's not in the sports tab.


I'll show myself out.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: .....And it's not in the sports tab.


I'll show myself out.


Eh, stay... I don't even watch basketball but the downer needs some more flames.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oooo maybe we can get "I hate organized sports" and a "tipping" combined rage-gasm-a-thon
 
phedex
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
most friday nights from may-fall I take long drives through Indy. listen to music, take the top off the car, and calm down around sunset.

Last summer, between the riots and the pandemic, was rather disturbing.  What i'm looking forward to seeing is the slow trickle over the course of the next few months of society coming back.  We getting vaccinated; now we need to get back to socializing and being like actual humans again.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't read any stories on a fox website.

Good for Indy though. Hope everyone survives.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm always surprised that the deep-fried pork tenderloin sandwich isn't more popular outside of Indiana.  It's a huge, deep-fried pork sandwich in a country filled with fat people.  Why isn't it everywhere?
 
