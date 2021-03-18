 Skip to content
(WMUR New Hampshire)   Old news: Subby used to take Adderall to ace math tests. Today's news: testing Adderall since it's laced with meth   (wmur.com) divider line
54
    More: Scary, Drug Enforcement Administration, Amphetamine, New Hampshire, New England, prescription ADHD drug Adderall, Massachusetts, Maine, Charge Jon DeLena  
•       •       •

cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is there much difference between amphetamine and methamphetamine?
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told there would be no math.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This kinds of stuff only happens because you want to control what people ingest. Stop trying to control people. Control companies and their products. Not humans.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I thought Adderall was basically pharmaceutical grade meth mixed with whatever stabilizers are required for it to maintain potency during its shelf life in pill form? Urban legend?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Is there much difference between amphetamine and methamphetamine?


Yeah, I don't really get that either, unless the meth pills are designed to be crushed up to smoke or something.

Kids were crushing adderal to snort 20 years ago, so other than being a black market/unregulated drug, I don't see how it would be super-meth out to get kids addicted.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Adderal is methamphetamine
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I thought Adderall was basically pharmaceutical grade meth mixed with whatever stabilizers are required for it to maintain potency during its shelf life in pill form? Urban legend?


Prescription meth is called Desoxyn.
 
synithium
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Methamphetamine transverses the blood-brain barrier faster, and thus the "rush".  Otherwise they are the same thing.
 
anuran
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I thought Adderall was basically pharmaceutical grade meth mixed with whatever stabilizers are required for it to maintain potency during its shelf life in pill form? Urban legend?


Amphetamine and methamphetamine are not the same. Neither are ethyl and methyl alcohol. And there's only one oxygen difference between H2O and H2O2 or oxygen gas and ozone.

Ignorance is durable. I suggest you make the effort.
 
anuran
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

zepillin: Adderal is methamphetamine


Stop telling lies, you farking liar
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Is there much difference between amphetamine and methamphetamine?


The former is socially acceptable because middle and upper class white people use it.
 
supek
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

zepillin: Adderal is methamphetamine


They are similar, but not the same. A good analogy would be glucose and fructose. Chemically similar, but distinct.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Someone in this thread is awfully sensitive about their legal meth.
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's the same stuff they pumped Grampa Joe full of to make him semi-coherent for his covid speech!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Knew a family the sent the kid to the doctor to get adderall 'for school'.  They took it themselves.
Not sure if they coached the kid to tell the doc his probs but I wouldn't put it past them.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Is there much difference between amphetamine and methamphetamine?


No.

Dextroamphetamine = Adderall
Methamphetamine = Desoxyn

One has a sugar group, the other an alcohol group, but otherwise they are identical.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

zepillin: Adderal is methamphetamine


Not quite but close.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Adderall is Amphetamine and Dexamphetamine, not methamphetamine:  chemically different, actively similar with the only difference being that one comes in accurately measured and timed-released forms and the other has a social stigma.  All can be crushed, snorted, or otherwise abused.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Someone in this thread is awfully sensitive about their legal meth.


It's not meth AND I'LL STAB ANYONE WHO SAYS OTHERWISE!!! I got the plan I got the plan I got the plan what's John Lennon up to these days alriiiight
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

anuran: fragMasterFlash: I thought Adderall was basically pharmaceutical grade meth mixed with whatever stabilizers are required for it to maintain potency during its shelf life in pill form? Urban legend?

Amphetamine and methamphetamine are not the same. Neither are ethyl and methyl alcohol. And there's only one oxygen difference between H2O and H2O2 or oxygen gas and ozone.

Ignorance is durable. I suggest you make the effort.


Okay, smartass, except YOU are incorrect as well.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I thought my wife farted on her yoga mat this morning. She denied it. I suggested it was a queef. She moved the mat in a way that simulated the fart sound. Adderal, meth, potato, tomato...
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

anuran: zepillin: Adderal is methamphetamine

Stop telling lies, you farking liar


Adderall is dextroamphetamine.

You're starting to sound like an addict yourself.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

anuran: fragMasterFlash: I thought Adderall was basically pharmaceutical grade meth mixed with whatever stabilizers are required for it to maintain potency during its shelf life in pill form? Urban legend?

Amphetamine and methamphetamine are not the same. Neither are ethyl and methyl alcohol. And there's only one oxygen difference between H2O and H2O2 or oxygen gas and ozone.

Ignorance is durable. I suggest you make the effort.


Urban legend it is. Thank you, I guess...
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: anuran: fragMasterFlash: I thought Adderall was basically pharmaceutical grade meth mixed with whatever stabilizers are required for it to maintain potency during its shelf life in pill form? Urban legend?

Amphetamine and methamphetamine are not the same. Neither are ethyl and methyl alcohol. And there's only one oxygen difference between H2O and H2O2 or oxygen gas and ozone.

Ignorance is durable. I suggest you make the effort.

Urban legend it is. Thank you, I guess...


You are essentially correct...with one caveat.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I was told there would be no math.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ogre840
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As someone who needs these medications but can't get them between the social stigmas you shiatheads perpetuate and the pandemic, most of you should probably just fark off.

ADHD isn't some cute "oh you're so quirky, look a squirrel! Ha ha ha" thing, it's a majorly life debilitating problem on a good day and I wouldn't wish it upon anyone else.

Assholes who conflate amphetamine medications and methamphetamine street drugs can go shove a rake up their ass work side first.

I'm tired of being tired and not being able to have my own thoughts for more than a second.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Is there much difference between amphetamine and methamphetamine?


Dosage.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Speaking of drugs. A big star bucks, a chocolate bar, and a cigar all in 10 minutes is EPIC
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ogre840: As someone who needs these medications but can't get them between the social stigmas you shiatheads perpetuate and the pandemic, most of you should probably just fark off.

ADHD isn't some cute "oh you're so quirky, look a squirrel! Ha ha ha" thing, it's a majorly life debilitating problem on a good day and I wouldn't wish it upon anyone else.

Assholes who conflate amphetamine medications and methamphetamine street drugs can go shove a rake up their ass work side first.

I'm tired of being tired and not being able to have my own thoughts for more than a second.


My wife describes it as having 1,000 television screens on at the same time playing different shows in her mind, each vying for her attention.
 
valenumr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Is there much difference between amphetamine and methamphetamine?


Came to ask the same.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Judging by the picture of the pills that was in the article, we need to be teaching kids to recognize "pressed" pills by the crap quality and jagged, pronounced mold lines.  Drug companies don't like to leave that money on the table by giving away all that extra crap hanging off these pills.

Teach them now, it will help them later when somebody tries to rip them off with fake Xanax bars.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Okay it's an amphetamine but it's not a methamphetamine

sorry thought it was

probably the best of the add drugs in my opinion

certainly the cleanest feeling
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The more you eat the more you fart:

One has a sugar group, the other an alcohol group, but otherwise they are identical.

Kind of like morphine and diacetylmorphine (heroin).
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Still Falls the me-too category I do believe
 
billstewart
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Is there much difference between amphetamine and methamphetamine?


fragMasterFlash: I thought Adderall was basically pharmaceutical grade meth mixed with whatever stabilizers are required for it to maintain potency during its shelf life in pill form? Urban legend?


Amphetamines are a class of drugs.
- Methamphetamine is a member of that class that's got a methyl group hanging off the side.
- Adderall is a mixture of two different amphetamines (the main one and the dextro version.)

The big differences are
- Meth is smokeable.  (I don't know if Adderall is.)
- Meth crosses the blood-brain barrier a bit faster, according to some articles I found, but the bigger effect is that if you smoke it, you get hit with that all at once.
- Meth usually comes from illegal manufacturing, so they don't bother much with niceties like cleaning up all the other chemicals involved in the manufacturing process, solvents, reagants, byproducts, dead rats in the vats, or determining the exact concentration of what they're selling you.
- Cops are lying about "drug dealers are trying to hook young kids by selling them meth."  With adderall, they lie about "drug dealers are trying to hook college students by selling them adderall"
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Adderall is a gateway drug to a clean kitchen.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: cretinbob: Is there much difference between amphetamine and methamphetamine?

No.

Dextroamphetamine = Adderall
Methamphetamine = Desoxyn

One has a sugar group, the other an alcohol group, but otherwise they are identical.


lisdexamfetamine  = vyvanse = your body converting to dextroamphetamine = longer lasting = $300 to $350 bill every month.

It gets better, though, son gets it for free until he turns 18. His dose is 2x mine. I priced it out for each of us. We would have the same cost, but he gets 2x the amount of pills.

/yeah yeah high deductible HSA.
//employer also contributes half of that HSA.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ogre840: ADHD isn't some cute "oh you're so quirky, look a squirrel! Ha ha ha" thing, it's a majorly life debilitating problem on a good day and I wouldn't wish it upon anyone else.


beats the hell out of attention switching deficit disorder

I often think those are the people that should be medicated

yeah extreme cases are extreme but add folks make good

wartime correspondences, race car drivers and bartenders

I wouldn't wish being an office Droid on anyone
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

anuran: zepillin: Adderal is methamphetamine

Stop telling lies, you farking liar


Yeah its actually three different ones
 
Marcos P
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
For real though, Ritalin is way safer. Speaking from prescribed experience as a kid.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Desert Tripper: The more you eat the more you fart:

One has a sugar group, the other an alcohol group, but otherwise they are identical.

Kind of like morphine and diacetylmorphine (heroin).


Not quite.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The what now? Goldang speed freaks.

/shoves 2 tubes of Benzedrex up nose.

LET'S GET READY TO RUUUUUMMMMMBLLLLLEEE!!
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I never understood the squirrel thing the squirrel is there and you want to medicate the person that hasn't a clue

farking farmers

Hunters rule
 
germ78
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's because of shiat like this that the government makes my ADHD harder to medicate.
 
Lurchybaby
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Petey4335: The more you eat the more you fart: cretinbob: Is there much difference between amphetamine and methamphetamine?

No.

Dextroamphetamine = Adderall
Methamphetamine = Desoxyn

One has a sugar group, the other an alcohol group, but otherwise they are identical.

lisdexamfetamine  = vyvanse = your body converting to dextroamphetamine = longer lasting = $300 to $350 bill every month.

It gets better, though, son gets it for free until he turns 18. His dose is 2x mine. I priced it out for each of us. We would have the same cost, but he gets 2x the amount of pills.

/yeah yeah high deductible HSA.
//employer also contributes half of that HSA.


When the hell does it hit the generic list?  I've been taking Vyvanse for 12 yrs now and still no generic at last check.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Petey4335: The more you eat the more you fart: cretinbob: Is there much difference between amphetamine and methamphetamine?

No.

Dextroamphetamine = Adderall
Methamphetamine = Desoxyn

One has a sugar group, the other an alcohol group, but otherwise they are identical.

lisdexamfetamine  = vyvanse = your body converting to dextroamphetamine = longer lasting = $300 to $350 bill every month.

It gets better, though, son gets it for free until he turns 18. His dose is 2x mine. I priced it out for each of us. We would have the same cost, but he gets 2x the amount of pills.

/yeah yeah high deductible HSA.
//employer also contributes half of that HSA.


Can your prescriber write out your rx for the double dose, but taken as 1/2 tablet twice a day (or whatever your schedule is)? Discovered the double dose size came out to about $5/month vs. $30/month for the "proper" size
 
anuran
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: anuran: fragMasterFlash: I thought Adderall was basically pharmaceutical grade meth mixed with whatever stabilizers are required for it to maintain potency during its shelf life in pill form? Urban legend?

Amphetamine and methamphetamine are not the same. Neither are ethyl and methyl alcohol. And there's only one oxygen difference between H2O and H2O2 or oxygen gas and ozone.

Ignorance is durable. I suggest you make the effort.

Okay, smartass, except YOU are incorrect as well.


You are lying. Stop lying. They are not the same chemical, liar.
 
Lurchybaby
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Petey4335: The more you eat the more you fart: cretinbob: Is there much difference between amphetamine and methamphetamine?

No.

Dextroamphetamine = Adderall
Methamphetamine = Desoxyn

One has a sugar group, the other an alcohol group, but otherwise they are identical.

lisdexamfetamine  = vyvanse = your body converting to dextroamphetamine = longer lasting = $300 to $350 bill every month.

It gets better, though, son gets it for free until he turns 18. His dose is 2x mine. I priced it out for each of us. We would have the same cost, but he gets 2x the amount of pills.

/yeah yeah high deductible HSA.
//employer also contributes half of that HSA.

Can your prescriber write out your rx for the double dose, but taken as 1/2 tablet twice a day (or whatever your schedule is)? Discovered the double dose size came out to about $5/month vs. $30/month for the "proper" size


Vyvanse comes in capsule form only, so no taking halfs
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lurchybaby: Petey4335: The more you eat the more you fart: cretinbob: Is there much difference between amphetamine and methamphetamine?

No.

Dextroamphetamine = Adderall
Methamphetamine = Desoxyn

One has a sugar group, the other an alcohol group, but otherwise they are identical.

lisdexamfetamine  = vyvanse = your body converting to dextroamphetamine = longer lasting = $300 to $350 bill every month.

It gets better, though, son gets it for free until he turns 18. His dose is 2x mine. I priced it out for each of us. We would have the same cost, but he gets 2x the amount of pills.

/yeah yeah high deductible HSA.
//employer also contributes half of that HSA.

When the hell does it hit the generic list?  I've been taking Vyvanse for 12 yrs now and still no generic at last check.


But hey, there is the $60 mfg discount card to 'help with the cost'
 
