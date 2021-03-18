 Skip to content
(Global News (Canada))   Giant Bikes denies delivery to giant customer   (globalnews.ca) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Liability reasons?

(checks article)

Liability reasons.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Liability reasons?

(checks article)

Liability reasons.


Most bikes (especially carbon ones) have a weight limit.  Same as carbon racing wheels.  I hope this guy eventually understands that he was denied the bike in order to save him from injuries and possible death.  I think most bikes have a total weight limit of 275, including the weight of the bike.  He needs to walk, ride a stationary bike, etc and reduce the weight until it is safer for him to ride a real bike.  Once that happens, watch him lose weight like crazy.

The most miles I have ever ridden in one day is 120 miles.  It took me slightly less than 6 hours to do it.  In a stationary bike, after one hour, I'm ready to stab myself with anything that's sharp.  My point is that once he is able to ride the real bike, his workouts will be much longer than simply riding a stationary bike.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Honestly, I spent my afternoon hiding and crying because I was really upset about it and it really affected my self-esteem," Sebastien Barsetti said about what he went through.


And then I decided to contact a newspaper about it.
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
To the bike shop owner: You are not helping. YTA. Liability can take a hike.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If only he's decided to worry about his self-esteem 100lbs sooner. It sure sucks when you are too fat for a bike but given that he's the weight of two people he shouldn't be surprised.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He should ride a motorcycle

thumbs.newschoolers.comView Full Size
 
noobiemcfoob
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"As much as it is a very slim possibility, using a bicycle outside of its design limits can lead to catastrophic failure."

Slim for some; husky for others.

/How is it that slim possibility and fat chance are synonymous?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He's so fat that they won't sell him a bicycle for fear it will collapse while he's riding it, and he thinks they have the problem?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
All he had to do was sign a waiver and the bike was his.

Barsetti said he appreciated the safety concerns but he shouldn't have to sign a waiver in exchange for picking up a product he already purchased.

Well, there you go.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
As a fat fatty I worried about that. I lost a bunch of weight by switching to bike commuting, like moving from morbidly obese to merely portly. I just went with quality steel alloy with heavy cranks. I lusted after more exotic alloy and carbon bikes but a cheap nature and weight limits kept me from it. Looking for project bike now to get back to riding. Still fat, so thinking Specialized Hard Rock with some comfort mods.
 
eKonk
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
mainsail
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Misener said he told Barsetti if he wanted to pick up the bicycle he could but he would have to sign a waiver."

Yup. And he wouldn't. So no bike. Legal Department sighs in relief. And he got a refund.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
wow.
The most likely failure is spokes on the rear wheel breaking, which I suppose *could* lead to a crash, but these folks aren't riding far and they aren't riding fast..  This is a discussion we've had with many customers who are at/near/over the weight limit of a bike.

In some cases we've sold aftermarket wheel sets that are stronger than what's on your typical hybrid.  In others, people have purchased their bike understanding that there are risks (there are risks to EVERYONE buying a bike).

Im glad this wasn't my shop.
 
citizen jesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
All this back patting and effort for keeping a person from the bicycle they purchased, no effort to make or find a bicycle that's *safe*.
Nice fatphohia ya got there.
 
Need a Dispenser Here
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

spiritplumber: To the bike shop owner: You are not helping. YTA. Liability can take a hike.


That is, until the big fella comes back and tries to sue you for selling an unsafe bike.

Shop's 100% in the right here. I feel for the guy for trying to take control, but that said guy was also trying to generate some of that tasty internet outrage.
 
Salmon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Russ1642: He's so fat that they won't sell him a bicycle for fear it will collapse while he's riding it, and he thinks they have the problem?

"Barsetti said he stated that he didn't intend to ride the bicycle until he weighed in under the maximum limit."
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

citizen jesus: All this back patting and effort for keeping a person from the bicycle they purchased, no effort to make or find a bicycle that's *safe*.
Nice fatphohia ya got there.


I doubt that very much. They were probably trying to sell him a bicycle for his size the entire time.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As someone who is still on the larger side of cyclists even after losing 40+ pounds, I understand both sides of this.  The customer I don't think did a particularly good job of shopping.  Having said that, it does not seem the company made much of an effort to help find something that would work.

I know used bike selection has been troublesome in the pandemic and probably even more limited in the maritime provinces of Canada, but I'd have started with a decent used bike and after successful use of a few months (and hopefully some pounds lost), getting a good, new bike as a reward.

/Not that anyone asked
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My office bought a collapsible card to transport materials across campus, etc. When we got it, one of my coworkers said "hey, you can give me a ride in that thing!" and I was about to say "it says the weight limit is 250lbs" then bit my tongue. (also she was joking but I am pretty slow on the uptake sometimes)
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just go to the gym fatty, it's cheaper and you're not going to bust those things. Bikes are the hot ticket now. Come the end of '21 people are going to regret paying 2x-3x what the damn thing sitting in their garage that they used five times is worth. Seriously department store Chinese bikes are selling for like $600, never-mind what a good one costs.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Just go to the gym fatty,


I hear COVID is great for weight loss.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: As someone who is still on the larger side of cyclists even after losing 40+ pounds, I understand both sides of this.  The customer I don't think did a particularly good job of shopping.  Having said that, it does not seem the company made much of an effort to help find something that would work.

I know used bike selection has been troublesome in the pandemic and probably even more limited in the maritime provinces of Canada, but I'd have started with a decent used bike and after successful use of a few months (and hopefully some pounds lost), getting a good, new bike as a reward.

/Not that anyone asked


The article doesn't state what bike the large guy chose.  Its entirely possible he did pick something that's simply not suitable.

Therefore I amend my previous comment, which was based on the assumption the guy picked a hybrid style bike like the Giant Cypress.

If the guy picked a high end carbon road bike, yeah bad choice (I still think he picked a generic hybrid style bike.  A fat guy just getting into riding ain't dropping 4 figures on a bike)
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: As someone who is still on the larger side of cyclists even after losing 40+ pounds, I understand both sides of this.  The customer I don't think did a particularly good job of shopping.  Having said that, it does not seem the company made much of an effort to help find something that would work.

I know used bike selection has been troublesome in the pandemic and probably even more limited in the maritime provinces of Canada, but I'd have started with a decent used bike and after successful use of a few months (and hopefully some pounds lost), getting a good, new bike as a reward.

/Not that anyone asked


Good on you, keep on it.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Great opportunity for some other company to show up with a bike suited for him and brag about the superior strength and suitability of their product.
 
mainsail
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Russ1642: citizen jesus: All this back patting and effort for keeping a person from the bicycle they purchased, no effort to make or find a bicycle that's *safe*.
Nice fatphohia ya got there.

I doubt that very much. They were probably trying to sell him a bicycle for his size the entire time.


Most bike shops I know want you to feel like the bike is tailored to you. I think I answered about 40 questions while I was getting measured for what size bike would fit me best, so things like how far I expected to ride, what I wanted ultimately to do with the bike (commute, randonneur, gravel, whatever) and actually encouraged to try a bike above and below the size they recommended so I could see what they were aiming for. This happened at three bike shops in my area. I ended up with a bike I absolutely crave to ride. I'm sorry this guy seemingly didn't take that opportunity.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Just go to the gym fatty, it's cheaper and you're not going to bust those things. Bikes are the hot ticket now. Come the end of '21 people are going to regret paying 2x-3x what the damn thing sitting in their garage that they used five times is worth. Seriously department store Chinese bikes are selling for like $600, never-mind what a good one costs.


First of all, now is not really a good time to go to the gym. Secondly, many large people do not like going to the gym because of the body shaming that often happens at a gym.
 
cide1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hugram: ArkAngel: Liability reasons?

(checks article)

Liability reasons.

Most bikes (especially carbon ones) have a weight limit.  Same as carbon racing wheels.  I hope this guy eventually understands that he was denied the bike in order to save him from injuries and possible death.  I think most bikes have a total weight limit of 275, including the weight of the bike.  He needs to walk, ride a stationary bike, etc and reduce the weight until it is safer for him to ride a real bike.  Once that happens, watch him lose weight like crazy.

The most miles I have ever ridden in one day is 120 miles.  It took me slightly less than 6 hours to do it.  In a stationary bike, after one hour, I'm ready to stab myself with anything that's sharp.  My point is that once he is able to ride the real bike, his workouts will be much longer than simply riding a stationary bike.


Q: How do you know if someone rides bicycles?  A: They will tell you.
 
Lusiphur
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: wow.
The most likely failure is spokes on the rear wheel breaking, which I suppose *could* lead to a crash, but these folks aren't riding far and they aren't riding fast..  This is a discussion we've had with many customers who are at/near/over the weight limit of a bike.

In some cases we've sold aftermarket wheel sets that are stronger than what's on your typical hybrid.  In others, people have purchased their bike understanding that there are risks (there are risks to EVERYONE buying a bike).

Im glad this wasn't my shop.


All of these things are literally exactly what this bike shop did. They didn't refuse to sell him a bike. They refused to sell him a bike unless he signed a waiver explicitly stating that he was warned that his current weight was outside the safe operating range for the bicycle and that he understood that riding it despite this removed liability from the company.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

HailRobonia: one of my coworkers said "hey, you can give me a ride in that thing!" and I was about to say "it says the weight limit is 250lbs" then bit my tongue.


Your memorial on Fark would've been heart wrenching
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I broke a frame of a 10 speed when I was about 13 and skinny.  If I had been 300 pounds on that frame, I think there would have been serious injuries as the frame collapsed.  10 speed racers don't make good BMX tail bikes.

The force in the welds is related to the weight and acceleration (or declaration) and each bump is going to be very hard on the weld if he gets it up to speed and hits a bump.  It also is going to stop like an 1970s v8 with drum brakes.
 
