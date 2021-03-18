 Skip to content
(Vice) Alleged Atlanta shooter's church tries to disappear from internet. Since you are reading this on Fark.com, you can guess what happened next
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Anyone else remember the previous far right republican group that bombed health care facilities and murdered health care workers because of evangelical christian teaching in what could be called a madras type atmosphere? Crazy  christian republicans murdering people is sadly not new in the US.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The pastor fixed the cable?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I guess the youth pastor at that church decided Mr Incel Mass-Shooter was too old to bother diddling anymore and shunned him to find a new outlet for his sexual deviancy.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Like a Church can disappear.  God's way back machine is too good.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hyper religiosity was my first guess, not sex addiction. Figured he tried it once, felt guilt, then killed to make amends. Or perhaps killed to remove the temptation.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They always say the same thing.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Show me a mega church, I'll show you a den of racism and incipient violence.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Isn't he technically a serial shooter?
 
The Homer Tax
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Isn't he technically a serial shooter?


I think the technical term is "spree killer"
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So the terrorist is white and Christian?  That's going to be such a hard slap on the wrist for him.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Show me a mega church, I'll show you a den of racism and incipient violence.


Show me someone with a TF logo, and I'll show you a bigot who pays $10/month to comment on news articles.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The only actual response to this is going to be some brutal crackdown by police on Asian businesses in the area, isn't it.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Unless the church was telling him to kill people getting paid to wrist him off or to kill non-white people I'm not sure I've seen any evidence they are the root cause here.  They are a part of what makes this guy tick but we don't know the full story yet.

bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
These were massage parlors, not sex parlors.  I'm seeing some kind of disconnect here.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gar1013: Show me someone with a TF logo, and I'll show you a bigot who pays $10/month to comment on news articles.

Show me someone with a TF logo, and I'll show you a bigot who pays $10/month to comment on news articles.


Says the Farker who is spending $5 a month to get a BF logo next to their name.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe they preached against sex addiction, and are embarrassed one of their parishioners fell off the wagon.
 
orbister
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sounds as if he had a serious and untreated mental illness.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's almost like a xenophobic piece of garbage former president spouting crap about Hispanics (see TX Walmart mass shooting), protestors (see Kyle Rittenhouse), and the 'China' virus (Atlanta this week) inspires domestic right wing terrorism. If only we had a way to deal with terrorists...
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Crabapple Church...

Edna????
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Says the Farker who is spending $5 a month to get a BF logo next to their name.

Show me someone with a TF logo, and I'll show you a bigot who pays $10/month to comment on news articles.

Says the Farker who is spending $5 a month to get a BF logo next to their name.


Didn't pay for it. Was given it. Wouldn't pay for it.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"He was a real big bookworm; every time I seen him in class or lunch, he was reading," the person, who was in Long's graduating class and spoke to him occasionally, told VICE News.

"Whatchoo readin' for?"
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: These were massage parlors, not sex parlors. I'm seeing some kind of disconnect here.


A Buckhead/Cheshire Bridge massage parlor run by Asians is 99% of the time a spank shop. Cheshire Bridge has strip clubs and spank shops. It's the spank shop district.

How many massage parlors do you know that are across the street from each other and down the street from 2 strip clubs?
 
sevente
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If one of your followers goes on a killing spree to deal with "temptation" rather than following the whole "thou shalt not kill" thing, maybe you're not really doing the lord's work.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When the Fark tag adds a whole new dimension of appreciation to the comment.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Salvation lies in mastery of self: Temptations resisted, not removed.

Funny they don't teach that when they're screechin' about the evils of drink and gambling and the sins of the flesh.

Virtue untested is no virtue at all.


/The bible recommends that the boy castrate himself - Matthew 19:12, among other places - not attack foreigners.
//They never follow their own book--that's the esteem they hold it in.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: These were massage parlors, not sex parlors. I'm seeing some kind of disconnect here.


Not a massage parlor, but a "massage" parlor.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gar1013: Didn't pay for it. Was given it. Wouldn't pay for it.

Show me someone with a TF logo, and I'll show you a bigot who pays $10/month to comment on news articles.

Says the Farker who is spending $5 a month to get a BF logo next to their name.

Didn't pay for it. Was given it. Wouldn't pay for it.


That rebuttal sort of negates your OP, doesn't it?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Unless the church was telling him to kill people getting paid to wrist him off or to kill non-white people


So, I'm guessing you've never actually experienced the environment fundagelical churches create regarding, porn, "lust," and any form of non-Jesus-approves sexy time.

When you teach (a la Jesus) that lust is equivalent to adultery, and that people who supply the demand are literally endangering your soul, it's not actually hard to make the jump to "I'm saving other people by mass-murdering people who would damn souls," much like old-school inquisitors thought. Oh, sure, that may not be what the church explicitly teaches, but it can flow from the principles it teaches.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
But I have been assured by religious people that the ONLY way to be a good person is to believe in an invisible sky daddy that will punish you!
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gar1013: Show me someone with a TF logo, and I'll show you a bigot who pays $10/month to comment on news articles.

Show me someone with a TF logo, and I'll show you a bigot who pays $10/month to comment on news articles.


Lol, dumbass Christian. I've never paid for TF. I've been gifted for saying smart or amusing things. You should try it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

PreMortem: Hyper religiosity was my first guess, not sex addiction. Figured he tried it once, felt guilt, then killed to make amends. Or perhaps killed to remove the temptation.


He felt guilt then twisted in to "It is THEIR fault I did this!"
 
gordocroissant
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: These were massage parlors, not sex parlors. I'm seeing some kind of disconnect here.


It's fairly racist for someone to assume that all massage parlors run by immigrants are "underground" sex shops, but having lived in the area for a long time and heard stories from my older brother and his friends, It's a pretty safe assumption based on where the shootings happened.

Never visited any of them myself, but know plenty of people that did. The place in Cherokee was the surprising one. Lived out there too, had no idea. I doubt this future death row inmate chose the places at random.

Can we just legalize this stuff already? Tinder is essentially the same thing with a 50% return instead of a guarantee.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gar1013: Didn't pay for it. Was given it. Wouldn't pay for it.

Show me someone with a TF logo, and I'll show you a bigot who pays $10/month to comment on news articles.

Says the Farker who is spending $5 a month to get a BF logo next to their name.

Didn't pay for it. Was given it. Wouldn't pay for it.


So there!...
 
Serious Black
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gar1013: Didn't pay for it. Was given it. Wouldn't pay for it.

Show me someone with a TF logo, and I'll show you a bigot who pays $10/month to comment on news articles.

Says the Farker who is spending $5 a month to get a BF logo next to their name.

Didn't pay for it. Was given it. Wouldn't pay for it.


Hold on a moment. You're 100% positive that you did not pay for your BareFark subscription, and you deny any possibility that the OP you responded to was equally gifted their TotalFark subscription? Sounds like you're falling prey to the fundamental attribution error.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Anyone else remember the previous far right republican group that bombed health care facilities and murdered health care workers because of evangelical christian teaching in what could be called a madras type atmosphere? Crazy christian republicans murdering people is sadly not new in the US.


Eric Rudolph targeted several and to this day the "Army of God" still floats out there in some form or fashion.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
These kinds of radical unforgiving religions lead to mental illness.
I have seen many people suffer from such teachings.
These rules they insist on make it seem like it is a normal easy thing to curb sexual desire because they are all doing it. In truth the people less inclined to believe fully just separate that part of their life from their religion. These people who hide it flourish and move up the ranks while true believers are told they are failures and going to hell.

These leaders have no problem telling young people they need to be clean while proclaiming they were forgiven for what they did in their youth and have the nerve to teach that wives must do their wifely duties because these adults shouldnt be expected to control themselves.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 minute ago  

PreMortem: Hyper religiosity was my first guess, not sex addiction. Figured he tried it once, felt guilt, then killed to make amends. Or perhaps killed to remove the temptation.


This is pretty much what I was thinking too.  There's a lot of talk about targeting Asians, but there's no mention that these rub and tug shops are exclusively Asian, and the girls who work there are often victims of human trafficking.  I'm not excusing anything he did, but I think his own deep rooted sexual psychoses are more to blame than someone all worked up over the "China" flu.

This is not to ignore the very real problems Asians and Asian-Americans are facing in terms of hate crimes, but I really don't think that's the case here.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gar1013: Lol, dumbass Christian. I've never paid for TF. I've been gifted for saying smart or amusing things. You should try it.

Show me someone with a TF logo, and I'll show you a bigot who pays $10/month to comment on news articles.

Lol, dumbass Christian. I've never paid for TF. I've been gifted for saying smart or amusing things. You should try it.


Hey, thanks for the gift. And by thanks I mean I shrugged my shoulders and went about my day.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Used to date a preachers daughter. Was a hoot in bed letting out those years of repression but it didn't last long... too many other issues. At least she didn't kill people on her bad days I guess
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Serious Black: gar1013: Serious Black: gar1013: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Show me a mega church, I'll show you a den of racism and incipient violence.

Show me someone with a TF logo, and I'll show you a bigot who pays $10/month to comment on news articles.

Says the Farker who is spending $5 a month to get a BF logo next to their name.

Didn't pay for it. Was given it. Wouldn't pay for it.

Hold on a moment. You're 100% positive that you did not pay for your BareFark subscription, and you deny any possibility that the OP you responded to was equally gifted their TotalFark subscription? Sounds like you're falling prey to the fundamental attribution error.


Oh, I didn't deny the possibility.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gordocroissant: bighairyguy: These were massage parlors, not sex parlors.  I'm seeing some kind of disconnect here.

It's fairly racist for someone to assume that all massage parlors run by immigrants are "underground" sex shops, but having lived in the area for a long time and heard stories from my older brother and his friends, It's a pretty safe assumption based on where the shootings happened.


I thought licensed massage therapists always advertised as such, in order to differentiate themselves from these places.
 
