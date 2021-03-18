 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Georgia man has final paycheck delivered to him by ex-employer. In the middle of the night. Entirely paid out in oil-covered pennies   (upi.com) divider line
49
    More: Asinine, Garage, Peachtree City, Georgia, I Get Money, Pound sterling, Andreas Flaten, Real estate, Fayette County, Georgia, owner of Walker Luxury Autoworks  
•       •       •

2032 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2021 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yes, I would consider that a toxic work environment.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Christ, what an asshole.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"I have nowhere to put them. I had no idea what I was going to do like how do I get money from pennies?" Flaten said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
There sounds like no proof of payment and he should continue to demand payment thru the dept of labor.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

eurotrader: There sounds like no proof of payment and he should continue to demand payment thru the dept of labor.


Exactly, also a pay stub (statement) is required per federal law.

No receipt, no payment.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
There's a Dawn dish soap commercial, if I ever saw one.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Biscuit Tin: There's a Dawn dish soap commercial, if I ever saw one.


They are not in any particular hurry to be involved in money laundering.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Copper and zinc coated in oil dumped on the driveway?

Yeah, that's toxic dumping. Bust him for that.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That's not oil. That guy got 500 pounds of a** pennies.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This 'revenge' makes no cents.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Have the guy cited for littering. Those coins ceased to be currency once they were dipped in oil, IMHO. Can they be reclaimed? Sure, but not for free and the guy dumping them knowingly created a literal toxic situation. The guy who received them should hire a hazmat team to decontaminate the coins and clean his driveway, taking every precaution to soak up any oil runoff, and bill the jerk who created the mess.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Have the guy cited for littering. Those coins ceased to be currency once they were dipped in oil, IMHO. Can they be reclaimed? Sure, but not for free and the guy dumping them knowingly created a literal toxic situation. The guy who received them should hire a hazmat team to decontaminate the coins and clean his driveway, taking every precaution to soak up any oil runoff, and bill the jerk who created the mess.


Problem with that is that as the property owner, he's primarily responsible for the clean-up. Litigating the proof that his former employer dumped it would take years, and money he likely doesn't have. Plus, now, you have a record that the property had potentially toxic materials dumped there.


If I owned a shop fluids recycling business, I'd offer the guy $200 and let us take the pennies and clean them up. He can do it manually with some Dawn, a couple of buckets and bunch of disposable towels, but he's then got an unknown oil either in his house drains, a storm drain, or his yard.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: nd bill the jerk who created the mess.


Well, we don't know who that jerk is.  Maybe it wasn't his former boss.  He doesn't remember.

Walker said he couldn't recall if he dumped the pennies at Flaten's house.
"It doesn't matter, he got paid, that's all that matters," Walker said.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Yes, I would consider that a toxic work environment.


I was wondering if someone could be charged by the EPA for toxic dumping...but then I remembered it was Georgia...
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walker said he couldn't recall if he dumped the pennies at Flaten's house.

So he hasn't paid the debt.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: eurotrader: There sounds like no proof of payment and he should continue to demand payment thru the dept of labor.

Exactly, also a pay stub (statement) is required per federal law.

No receipt, no payment.


There is new federal law that requires employers to provide a paystub. Many states however do have such laws.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used an old canola oil jug to store used changed. I rinsed it out with dawn several times before using it.

All of the change I stored in there corroded and stuck together and became unusable.

I would call some banks and see if they would accept it, and give their response to my lawyer.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure that he doesn't have to accept payment in pennies.

There is, however, no Federal law mandating that a person or organization must accept currency or coins as for payment for goods and/or services.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: fragMasterFlash: nd bill the jerk who created the mess.

Well, we don't know who that jerk is.  Maybe it wasn't his former boss.  He doesn't remember.

Walker said he couldn't recall if he dumped the pennies at Flaten's house.
"It doesn't matter, he got paid, that's all that matters," Walker said.


FTA:  "Andreas Flaten said he submitted his two-weeks notice in writing in November, and Miles Walker, the owner of Walker Luxury Autoworks in Peachtree City, had a noticeable negative reaction."

Walker is the boss (and the jerk).
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What makes us think he is a good guy? Someone dumped oil over 500 pounds of pennies.

I had a sock, a big ass-gym sock full of pennies as a kid. I collected every penny I saw for about 5 years. That sh*t was impressive.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
Who's up for milkshakes?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the middle of the night?

Billy Joel - The River of Dreams (Official Music Video)
Youtube hSq4B_zHqPM
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, all I want to know, before I unzip, is what kind of oil we're talking about here?!?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Look, all I want to know, before I unzip, is what kind of oil we're talking about here?!?


Sigh...

New rule for Fark: Every time there is a discussion thread about any type of coinage, somebody's going to eventually raise the specter of ass pennies.

Ass Pennies - Upright Citizens Brigade
Youtube f9aM_dT5VMI
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I can't wait for this to show up on AITA...
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Lokilaw2012: Dr.Fey: fragMasterFlash: nd bill the jerk who created the mess.

Well, we don't know who that jerk is.  Maybe it wasn't his former boss.  He doesn't remember.

Walker said he couldn't recall if he dumped the pennies at Flaten's house.
"It doesn't matter, he got paid, that's all that matters," Walker said.

FTA:  "Andreas Flaten said he submitted his two-weeks notice in writing in November, and Miles Walker, the owner of Walker Luxury Autoworks in Peachtree City, had a noticeable negative reaction."

Walker is the boss (and the jerk).


Wait - you doubt that someone couldn't recall whether or not they had dumped 500 pounds of oil-covered pennies dumped in someone's driveway in the middle of the night?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

eurotrader: There sounds like no proof of payment and he should continue to demand payment thru the dept of labor.


Plus damages for the oil stains to his driveway, poison danger, and labor to haul the pennnie away.
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And here is an example of why there is a coin shortag .
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Shortage
/need coffee
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sounds like the guy didnt get paid if the owner cant remember if he dumped the pennies in a driveway
The guy needs to tell the Dept of Labor he still hasnt been paid
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Walker said he couldn't recall if he dumped the pennies at Flaten's house.
"It doesn't matter, he got paid, that's all that matters," Walker said.


I never got paid. I don't recall seeing a pile of pennies that equaled the amount of my back pay at my house. I certainly do not recall engaging in any counting activities. I also do not recall producing or issuing a receipt for the amount of back pay owed. There was a short period of time that some debris was blocking my garage but that strangely disappeared over the course of a few days after I asked one of the local homeless guys if he knew anybody that would like to earn $20 to clear it away for me. I never even got to pay anybody for it. Weird.
 
roc6783
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: "I have nowhere to put them. I had no idea what I was going to do like how do I get money from pennies?" Flaten said.

[Fark user image image 207x172]


He clearly meant usable money. Several states have statutes against paying bills, fees, or fines in this manner because it is a huge pain in the ass.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Isn't this what Twitter is meant for? Luxury Autoworks should get no business if this is how management behaves.
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
One would almost think showing the world that you are unbelievably petty, vindictive, and nasty would dissuade people from wanting to do business with you.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
James Brown -The Payback
Youtube IST6qRfVqwY
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ko_kyi: One would almost think showing the world that you are unbelievably petty, vindictive, and nasty would dissuade people from wanting to do business with you.


Yeah but it feels good, and that's all that matters.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This implies that Bunghole Boss went to a bank and specifically requested $915 in pennies in order to pull this off, and I am certain the bank would have some sort of record of that transaction as it probably took them considerable time to fulfill that request.

There's your evidence for your lawsuit.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Can't imagine why he quit.
 
70Ford
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Isn't this what Twitter is meant for? Luxury Autoworks should get no business if this is how management behaves.


Every customer should start paying their bills in pennies, ha!
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ko_kyi: One would almost think showing the world that you are unbelievably petty, vindictive, and nasty would dissuade people from wanting to do business with you.


We just had four years worth of lessons in how wrong that is, at least in our country. Five, actually, including the first campaign.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: Pretty sure that he doesn't have to accept payment in pennies.

There is, however, no Federal law mandating that a person or organization must accept currency or coins as for payment for goods and/or services.


That's for payments in advance, I'm pretty sure.

I cannot say, "you do this, and I'll give you 20 bucks in nickels". However if you have already provided the service - say, I already agree the meal i ordered - I can indeed pay in as pennies.

The idea being you can simply refuse to do business with me on the former, while in the latter you are the creditor and I do have a debt since the gods or service have already been provided.

That's why you a grocery store can legit tell you no if you try to pay in pennies in large amounts - there is no debt as the stuff ain't yours until you pay; there is no debt just because you have them collected in a shopping cart.

/ ianal
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
In Australia that would not be considered "legal tender," sure it can be accepted as such but it does not have to be (not exceeding $5 if any combination of 5c, 10c, 20c and 50c coins are offered; not exceeding 10 times the face value of the coin if $1 or $2 coins are offered.)
 
drogg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
TIL:
The southern states of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, South Dakota, and Tennessee have no requirements regarding pay stubs. While an employer can provide pay stubs to employees, they are not required to.

This just seems like a bad idea all around for both the employer and employee.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ass-clowns gonna ass penny.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Company website masthead should have told you...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I see more devil than jesus in there
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
fta:  Flaten, who said he left the job due to a toxic work environment

Story checks out.

Report the illegal oil dump the local environmental agency. If the ex-boss denies it, he still owes you your pay. If he admits it then he also admits dumping the oil

/Also, egg every car on his lot once a month for the rest of your life.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Problem with that is that as the property owner, he's primarily responsible for the clean-up. Litigating the proof that his former employer dumped it would take years, and money he likely doesn't have. Plus, now, you have a record that the property had potentially toxic materials dumped there.


Sue the guy.

If he denies dumping him then he still owe you back pay.
If he admits it, he has to cover the cleanup.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.