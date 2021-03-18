 Skip to content
(CBC)   A playful murder
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Subby, its a murder of crows.

As I've just learned its and "unkindness" or a "conspiracy" of ravens.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Subby, its a murder of crows.

As I've just learned its and "unkindness" or a "conspiracy" of ravens.


I came here to say unkindness, now do rooks. there is a theme that points at the UK here.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Subby, its a murder of crows.

As I've just learned its and "unkindness" or a "conspiracy" of ravens.


Flock.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

chucknasty: brainlordmesomorph: Subby, its a murder of crows.

As I've just learned its and "unkindness" or a "conspiracy" of ravens.

I came here to say unkindness, now do rooks. there is a theme that points at the UK here.


Parliament.

Also, I recognize the dance on the video. It's awkward flirting. We can smell our own.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

chucknasty: brainlordmesomorph: Subby, its a murder of crows.

As I've just learned its and "unkindness" or a "conspiracy" of ravens.

I came here to say unkindness, now do rooks


Flock.

/ this is much easier when you avoid having special group names for every frigging species
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: chucknasty: brainlordmesomorph: Subby, its a murder of crows.

As I've just learned its and "unkindness" or a "conspiracy" of ravens.

I came here to say unkindness, now do rooks

Flock.

/ this is much easier when you avoid having special group names for every frigging species


A whoop of gorillas would disagree...

/yes, I know it's not the real term, despite what many people think
//flange of baboons
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ever hear crows or ravens talking to each other when they think no one is listening?

That caw caw shiat is just for outsiders.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This was almost a murder! So close to it...

\just needed a few more crows
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I think my favorite avian collective description is an "ostentation of peacocks". Followed by a "pinkness of flamingos".
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ragin' Asian: I think my favorite avian collective description is an "ostentation of peacocks". Followed by a "pinkness of flamingos".


Haven't seen pinkness before...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
