(CBS San Francisco)   Young man attacks elderly woman and discovers she's chairman of the board
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I would be happier if she had beat him to death. he looks like his name is Chet and one less Chet in the world wouldn't be missed.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm not an expert, but I assume your "street cred" takes a major hit when you sucker-punch a 76 year-old Chinese woman and she lays you out on the sidewalk.

And who the hell wrote that?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good for her playing the
棒術 card.
He is going to have second thoughts about how tough he is.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The woman said that she was hit," O'Donnell says. "She attacked back. From what I could see, she wanted more of the guy on the stretcher and the police were holding her back."

Wish there were video of that part.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: "The woman said that she was hit," O'Donnell says. "She attacked back. From what I could see, she wanted more of the guy on the stretcher and the police were holding her back."

Wish there were video of that part.


I actually looked at the videos in the link.. very rare for me to do so.  She's scared and bruised and can't see out of her left eye, but she left the other guy in worse shape.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's 76 and tiny. She survived this, and managed to give better than she got, but make no mistake, being attacked randomly is rough for anyone, much less a 76 year old. At that age healing takes much longer, and doesn't work as well.

I hope she regains sight in her eye, and I hope the attacker is charged with attempted murder - because based on his target that's an entirely predictable outcome of his attack.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The video STARTS with her still holding the stick and explaining what happened. Then they pan left and you see the racist asshole farked up and on a stretcher.

That freakin made my day.

I mean.... I'm sorry the woman was attacked... but that racist is hurt and going to jail.

Niiiiice
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Atta girl!!!
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
She's Frank Sinatra?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This pleases me:
Fark user imageView Full Size

And always remember, after you've punched a racist, if he's still breathing, your work ain't done. There's more punching to do.
 
thecrust
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wasn't this one of the homework assignments for Project Mayhem / Fight Club?

Tyler Durden: "I want you to start a fight ... and lose..."
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: She's Frank Sinatra?


She did it her way.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If I've learned anything from movies, it is to never, ever piss off an elderly Asian woman.
 
chrisevan7
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Kick his ass, Seabass!!! Good for her. My Mother-in-law was born in Japan and I wouldn't mess with her.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Crouching Tiger Hidden Board
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ghost Dog - fight scene HUN
Youtube ivc-al9fskU
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Madame Gao don't take no c**p.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Police did not disclose a motive for the attack and it was not clear whether the victim's race had anything to do with the assault.

Somebody want to call Ric Romero and get in touch with these idiots?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm not feeling the "cool tag" vibe.  The woman is currently blind in one eye and may die.  A bit of self defense violence is what excites you Subby?  That's farked up.

Hey, good that she was able keep herself from getting flat out murdered on the spot, and good that they were able to arrest him.  But the story is that some racist pukes are attacking elderly Asian people because they're racist cowards.  Failed humans blaming their problems on "people who don't look the same as me."
 
merlinsbeard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Knock Knock.
Who's there?
Kung.
Kung who?
Kung Foo!
 
MisterLoki
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I am glad she was able to fight back, but what the fark is even going on right now?
 
MBooda
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Police did not disclose a motive for the attack and it was not clear whether the victim's race had anything to do with the assault.

Somebody want to call Ric Romero and get in touch with these idiots?


He definitely had a Bad Day.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
San Francisco in the news again.
 
buntz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, but "board" is spelled "B-O-R-E-D"
 
Commander Lysdexic [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I'm not feeling the "cool tag" vibe.  The woman is currently blind in one eye and may die.  A bit of self defense violence is what excites you Subby?  That's farked up.

Hey, good that she was able keep herself from getting flat out murdered on the spot, and good that they were able to arrest him.  But the story is that some racist pukes are attacking elderly Asian people because they're racist cowards.  Failed humans blaming their problems on "people who don't look the same as me."


This.

It's cool she farked him up but she can't see out of one eye and is so shaken up she can't eat.
At 76 she's going to have at least a scar and maybe worse.
Racist McDouchebro is young enough to heal fast, could get off with a handshake from the cops and a warning.
His next trick might be to visit some massage parlours whilst carrying a firearm - we know how that ends.
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

sirrerun: [YouTube video: Ghost Dog - fight scene HUN]


Came for this, leaving satisfied.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm guessing the even Group W bench is too good for him.
 
Pert [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sprgrss
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: This pleases me:
[Fark user image 621x363]


Ed Shearin really farked up here.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You jerks all have sympathy for that old Asian woman, but what about the young white man? Maybe he was having a really bad day! Where is the sympathy for him?
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: She's 76 and tiny. She survived this, and managed to give better than she got, but make no mistake, being attacked randomly is rough for anyone, much less a 76 year old. At that age healing takes much longer, and doesn't work as well.

I hope she regains sight in her eye, and I hope the attacker is charged with attempted murder - because based on his target that's an entirely predictable outcome of his attack.


I'm worried about the PTSD that will accompany this attack.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: You jerks all have sympathy for that old Asian woman, but what about the young white man? Maybe he was having a really bad day! Where is the sympathy for him?


We're not cops.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: The video STARTS with her still holding the stick and explaining what happened. Then they pan left and you see the racist asshole farked up and on a stretcher.

That freakin made my day.

I mean.... I'm sorry the woman was attacked... but that racist is hurt and going to jail.

Niiiiice


God help him if anybody in jail finds out who he is.  Much like guys who hurt children, "ordinary decent criminals" frown on those who go after somebody who could be their grandma
 
crzybtch [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I am very glad that she kicked his arse, but you know that ALL the elderly Asian people are going to be scared to leave their own home and a whole lot of young Asian people are going to be scared as well.  Not cool, not cool at all.  To sucker punch and old woman is the lowest form of low.  I hope that guy gets an additional beating in jail.  Arsehole.
 
JRoo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: This pleases me:
[Fark user image 621x363]
And always remember, after you've punched a racist, if he's still breathing, your work ain't done. There's more punching to do.


It's a helluva thing killing a man. You take away all he's got and all he'll ever have.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Who the fark beats up an old lady Jesus christ man
 
morg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm glad the SF policy of leaving self-defense boards at each corner is finally paying off.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If you replace "chairman" with "chair" you can sing the headline to the first few lines of YMCA.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Who the fark beats up an old lady Jesus christ man


Racist arseholes lacking in the soul department.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
America loves to scapegoat and then attack that scapegoat - glad this woman fought her attacker and put him in the hospital.  rot in hell you piece of shiat subhuman garbage.

i hope she makes a full recovery and gets to look him in the eyes when he is sentenced.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
there is increasing 'murican violence towards Asians as people are not bearing out the pressure of 'rona living well. I hope President Biden and other leaders of first world nations are planning an appropriate thanks for the China government and military. because next time their pox may very well decimate every living thing.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

crzybtch: I am very glad that she kicked his arse, but you know that ALL the elderly Asian people are going to be scared to leave their own home and a whole lot of young Asian people are going to be scared as well.  Not cool, not cool at all.  To sucker punch and old woman is the lowest form of low.  I hope that guy gets an additional beating in jail.  Arsehole.


I suspect you might see a resurgence of groups like this one:
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


Or to use the Chinese word for "Benevolent Asccosiation": Tong


/they have had to do it before and they'll do it again if it becomes necessary
 
drxym
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's hard to determine motivations but it's still funny to see the result all the same.
 
