 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 5 New York)   New York man arrested three times in one day. Released on appearance ticket after third arrest. Cops on standby for number four   (fox5ny.com) divider line
9
    More: Dumbass, Cocaine, Drug addiction, NEW YORK, Felony, first arrest, New York, Orange County, New York, New York State Police  
•       •       •

159 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2021 at 2:41 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HoodRich White Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lol.... The 'burgh.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bail reform. Other states managed not to fark it up. New York said "fark you guys, we can do it better, just farkin' watch."

Feel safer?
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They never say his first name in TFA. But I'm guessing it was this guy:

Link
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Release on personal recognizance should require a clean pee test, IMHO. Those who fail the test should at least be required to detox before they get their walking papers.

/addiction is a beast
//getting people clean before release gives them a better chance of staying clean
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
no Escalade? huh.
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RUN RONNIE RUN!
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

FREE HENRY EARL
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: They never say his first name in TFA. But I'm guessing it was this guy:

Link


That's like a bunch of guys.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And he's still breathing?
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.