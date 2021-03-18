 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   If you've been waiting for a hot deal on a polar bear hide your wait is over   (cbc.ca) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I kind of low key want a polar bear actually.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cool. Will be getting one of those to support them. A polar bear rug will be fun to have

remember Americans, you are not allowed to own polar bears. Canadians only.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: I kind of low key want a polar bear actually.


Bela_Bar-talk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Okay, we're going to divide Canada into provinces. What should we name them?"
"Saskatchewan!"
"Manitoba!"
Some grouch: "I'll have none of it!"
Everyone else: "Nunavut!"
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My Sober Alt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: cool. Will be getting one of those to support them. A polar bear rug will be fun to have

remember Americans, you are not allowed to own polar bears. Canadians only.


What?   Well, I guess it's another sheepskin rug for me then.

Which is cuter, a lamb or a polar bear anyway?
 
Boudyro
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTA: The market for bear hides was hot when the animals were being considered for endangered status. Because that didn't happen, it dropped, and these bears never sold.

Can we just marvel at the utter shiatiness of humanity represented by that sentence?
 
