 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Comic sans or GTFO   (foxnews.com) divider line
24
    More: Amusing, Typeface, U.S. Court of Appeals, Times New Roman, Typography, Court clerk Mark J. Langer, centuries-old Garamond font, Word nerds, real-time  
•       •       •

611 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2021 at 2:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
G-Ride [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Apparently subby didn't rtfa. The dreaded comic sans doesn't include serifs, which is apparently one of the two font requirements when filing with the US Court of Appeals in DC.

If only the actual name 'comic sans' could provide some kind of clue as to whether it includes serifs or not.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There is a time and place for comic sans.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you wanted courts to be taken seriously, you shouldn't have put in Kavanaugh. Now we ALL like beer and will submit one page in 8 fonts, because fark you and McConnell.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I want to be that person and remind everyone that Comic Sans does indeed have a time and place.

It's apparently very easy for children and people with dyslexia to read.

/mocked comic sans to an ex who is a teacher
//learned my lesson
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

G-Ride: Apparently subby didn't rtfa. The dreaded comic sans doesn't include serifs, which is apparently one of the two font requirements when filing with the US Court of Appeals in DC.

If only the actual name 'comic sans' could provide some kind of clue as to whether it includes serifs or not.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Why are my eyes bleeding all of a sudden?
 
DeathBySarcasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now attorneys will troll them with the MAGA font, which is quite similar.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, everything has to be submitted on actual paper? That's nuts.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

G-Ride: Apparently subby didn't rtfa. The dreaded comic sans doesn't include serifs, which is apparently one of the two font requirements when filing with the US Court of Appeals in DC.

If only the actual name 'comic sans' could provide some kind of clue as to whether it includes serifs or not.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damnit!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Garamond is widely used in books... because of its readability. Courts being stupid is an ancient tradition though.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Comic sans thread? And this isn't posted yet?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Son Fark, I am disappoint.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What was the comment about scaleability and pixelization of fonts on the web?  Wasn't that all solved back in 1984 with the 2nd major version of METAfont and copied by all major font rendering systems?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
GTFO = Greatest Truetype Font Of all time ?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Verdana.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What do the serifs add, really? Why're they even required.

That's dumb.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nice, a font nerd argument thread.

The author sites arial, there are other popular opinions that mock arial for the exact reasons he's calling out garamond.

In any case, for printed items, choose whatever don't give want.  For web, email, or anything else that needs to be translated on someone else's computer, choose the most common, easily read and royalty free font.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Nice, a font nerd argument thread.

The author sites arial, there are other popular opinions that mock arial for the exact reasons he's calling out garamond.

In any case, for printed items, choose whatever don't give want.  For web, email, or anything else that needs to be translated on someone else's computer, choose the most common, easily read and royalty free font.


* for printed items choose whatever font you want..
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

G-Ride: Apparently subby didn't rtfa. The dreaded comic sans doesn't include serifs, which is apparently one of the two font requirements when filing with the US Court of Appeals in DC.

If only the actual name 'comic sans' could provide some kind of clue as to whether it includes serifs or not.


Comedians often wear various frilly decorations when performing, so "Comic Sans" characters have serifs?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Papyrus - SNL
Youtube jVhlJNJopOQ
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: What do the serifs add, really? Why're they even required.

That's dumb.


In print, they facilitate legibility, and can even improve reading comprehension.

FARK uses a sans-serif font. Draw your own conclusions.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: What do the serifs add, really? Why're they even required.

That's dumb.


They make things somewhat more readable by increasing the distinctiveness, but that's pretty incremental and mostly down to familiarity and preference.  What they're really used for is to help indicate mood/tone - you can do that without serifs but your options are more limited - comic sans is a good example of the latter.  You have to indulge in strange slants and shapings to get it across without serifs to play with.  In the end, it boils down to unconscious training on the part of the reader as mood conveyance really - even comic sans is no less legible than anything else - more than many.  It just has a form that indicates frivolity/childishness to many so it gets reviled when used in more formal crap.  Is it really frivolous?  No, it's a way to make letters, it isn't inherently anything.  All in the associations we tend to have with that style of text, and that's all based on what the people in the past have used to print what.

/TLDR?  Judges are used to serif fonts being "Serious business" and sans fonts well... not so much
//and they don't want fonts that come in tinier at equivalent font sizes - fair enough there
///honestly if I ran a court, I'd want to just declare a standardized readily available and easily readable/decently sized font - make everyone use that
////doesn't much matter what it is if it can hit the above points of form - and there'd be no games with font choices
 
casual disregard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

erik-k: Comic sans thread? And this isn't posted yet?

[Fark user image 425x294]

Son Fark, I am disappoint.


I was going to post that. I'm glad to see my work here is already done.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.