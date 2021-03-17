 Skip to content
(KNBC 4 Los Angeles)   City enforces COVID restrictions, bar ignores them. City pulls business license, bar does not close. City turns off electricity, bar buys generators. City padlocks doors, bar removes doors. Why yes, the owners are Qdiots   (nbclosangeles.com) divider line
99
    More: Dumbass, Injunction, city of Burbank, Restaurant, Burbank, California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, California, Judge, Barfly Inc.  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Eminent Domain"
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"we took maters into our own hands"

Oh, oh, no more buttered scones for me, mater. I'm off to play the grand piano.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bulldozer.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"We found out a judge signed off on padlocking our doors, so we took maters into our own hands," said co-owner Lucas Lepejian. "If you don't have doors, there's nothing to padlocks. We will continue to operate."

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Scofflaws only get in trouble when they're poor or POC.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You know what judges hate? People not doing what they tell them to do. You farked around, and you're going to find out.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, this bar is announcing you just have to wait until they leave to steal all their booze?  I'm not sure someone thought their plan all the way through.  The judge might just leave things where they lay and watch the fun.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
they haven't been arrested or shot, so you know they are white
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They are idiots and are probably are going to jail, but you have to admire this level of defiance.

You take a stand, and the first person that uses violence loses.  Just make sure you are not standing on the wrong side.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

real_headhoncho: They are idiots and are probably are going to jail, but you have to admire this level of defiance.

You take a stand, and the first person that uses violence loses.  Just make sure you are not standing on the wrong side.


No, no you don't.  I don't have to admire the Nazi's level of determination to serve Khorne, and I don't have to admire these little Nurglings either.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

phalamir: real_headhoncho: They are idiots and are probably are going to jail, but you have to admire this level of defiance.

You take a stand, and the first person that uses violence loses.  Just make sure you are not standing on the wrong side.

No, no you don't.  I don't have to admire the Nazi's level of determination to serve Khorne, and I don't have to admire these little Nurglings either.


What defiance looks like
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

real_headhoncho: They are idiots and are probably are going to jail, but you have to admire this level of defiance.

You take a stand, and the first person that uses violence loses.  Just make sure you are not standing on the wrong side.


Yeah. You're real bright.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kill it with fire
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Urmuf Hamer: real_headhoncho: They are idiots and are probably are going to jail, but you have to admire this level of defiance.

You take a stand, and the first person that uses violence loses.  Just make sure you are not standing on the wrong side.

Yeah. You're real bright.


Would you like a boot to lick?  They are assholes, but they are taking their asshollary (?) to creative levels.  This is stuff you sit back and watch with popcorn.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

real_headhoncho: phalamir: real_headhoncho: They are idiots and are probably are going to jail, but you have to admire this level of defiance.

You take a stand, and the first person that uses violence loses.  Just make sure you are not standing on the wrong side.

No, no you don't.  I don't have to admire the Nazi's level of determination to serve Khorne, and I don't have to admire these little Nurglings either.

What defiance looks like
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 195x259]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: real_headhoncho: phalamir: real_headhoncho: They are idiots and are probably are going to jail, but you have to admire this level of defiance.

You take a stand, and the first person that uses violence loses.  Just make sure you are not standing on the wrong side.

No, no you don't.  I don't have to admire the Nazi's level of determination to serve Khorne, and I don't have to admire these little Nurglings either.

What defiance looks like
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 195x259]

[Fark user image 640x730]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when are these bozos going to jail?
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet y'all worship the portland autonomous zone chaps. That's all this is. An autonomous zone.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobbyjoebobby: Yet y'all worship the portland autonomous zone chaps. That's all this is. An autonomous zone.


Dumbass doesn't even know which city had the autonomous zone.
 
jsnbase
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: bobbyjoebobby: Yet y'all worship the portland autonomous zone chaps. That's all this is. An autonomous zone.

Dumbass doesn't even know which city had the autonomous zone.


Or what "worship" means.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jsnbase: Mrtraveler01: bobbyjoebobby: Yet y'all worship the portland autonomous zone chaps. That's all this is. An autonomous zone.

Dumbass doesn't even know which city had the autonomous zone.

Or what "worship" means.


Yeah, a worship is one o'dos boats that gotta lotta guns onnit.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) Don't just cut electricity. Cut electricity, water, gas, internet, and phone.
2) Only skimmed the article, so maybe they own the building and this point makes no sense. Most bars don't own the building. Go after the landlord for code violations. Not only are they vandalizing the building, but renting a place that can't be closed seems like it might get the landlord in trouble.
3) What happened to the way they handled speakeasies during prohibition? This is exactly what they were doing. F__king sting that s__t, and cuff/charge every jackass you catch in there with something. Mask mandate or indoor gathering violations or something.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and of course because he's a piece of garbage republican,he has a go fund me.
 
DiggFerkel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, I'm with the bar owners on this. It's stupid to let public servants shove you around just because it gives them a woody. There were no harsh lockdowns in Florida and they're doing better than the lockdown Nazi states.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: What happened to the way they handled speakeasies during prohibition?


The prohibition way is cops pouring all the booze in the building down the drain.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: bobbyjoebobby: Yet y'all worship the portland autonomous zone chaps. That's all this is. An autonomous zone.

Dumbass doesn't even know which city had the autonomous zone.


There are a few.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DiggFerkel: Sorry, I'm with the bar owners on this. It's stupid to let public servants shove you around just because it gives them a woody. There were no harsh lockdowns in Florida and they're doing better than the lockdown Nazi states.


lol you believe DeSantis?
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: Yet y'all worship the portland autonomous zone chaps. That's all this is. An autonomous zone.


The Price is Right "Losing Horn"
Youtube EDjERJ04oTE
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DiggFerkel: Sorry, I'm with the bar owners on this. It's stupid to let public servants shove you around just because it gives them a woody. There were no harsh lockdowns in Florida and they're doing better than the lockdown Nazi states.


Okay, prove it
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Good for them, open everything back up.
 
70Ford
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: bobbyjoebobby: Yet y'all worship the portland autonomous zone chaps. That's all this is. An autonomous zone.

Dumbass


You nailed it with one word.

Oh, yeah, farking take all their access to anything provided through government, including all forms of ID. Don't want to follow government rules, there ya go. It ain't a farking burger restaurant. You don't get to have your way.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

DiggFerkel: Sorry, I'm with the bar owners on this. It's stupid to let public servants shove you around just because it gives them a woody. There were no harsh lockdowns in Florida and they're doing better than the lockdown Nazi states.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: DiggFerkel: Sorry, I'm with the bar owners on this. It's stupid to let public servants shove you around just because it gives them a woody. There were no harsh lockdowns in Florida and they're doing better than the lockdown Nazi states.

Okay, prove it


Check the CDC stats.

Florida is doing better than NY by rate, PLUS florida is heaven's waiting room (old people, that covid kills excessively)
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DiggFerkel: There were no harsh lockdowns in Florida and they're doing better than the lockdown Nazi states.


Except for the summer when Miami-Dade and Broward locked down when numbers were spiking out of control there.

But Desantis doesn't want you to know that.

Plus, being in the middle of the pack isn't that impressive (the column second from the right is deaths per capita)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Bars got screwed around here atleast, first restaurants were operating as defacto bars, the breweries wineries tap rooms and strip clubs could open, and it was "based in science"  but no science was ever presented that I saw
 
jumac
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
np have the cops go in arrest the owner. then have some city workers go in and strip the place down.(ever item in the place and then make sure a cop is near bye if they see anyone trying to restock the place arrest them.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: DiggFerkel: Sorry, I'm with the bar owners on this. It's stupid to let public servants shove you around just because it gives them a woody. There were no harsh lockdowns in Florida and they're doing better than the lockdown Nazi states.

lol you believe DeSantis?


Did you believe Coumo August of 2020?
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I know people want to mock the idiots but our lockdown rules have been ridiculous and inconsistent from day number one.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: I know people want to mock the idiots but our lockdown rules have been ridiculous and inconsistent from day number one.


That's a fair criticism.

But saying they haven't worked at all is disingenuous.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Palined Parenthood: DiggFerkel: Sorry, I'm with the bar owners on this. It's stupid to let public servants shove you around just because it gives them a woody. There were no harsh lockdowns in Florida and they're doing better than the lockdown Nazi states.

Okay, prove it

Check the CDC stats.

Florida is doing better than NY by rate, PLUS florida is heaven's waiting room (old people, that covid kills excessively)


1. And where does the CDC get their stats?

2. How about the other 48 states?
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The operators are idiots and their business will likely not survive once all the litigation is said and done. You may seemingly win a fight here and there, but ultimately the judge deciding your case does not appreciate the disrespect and disobeying orders. Taunting the dynamite monkey may feel good, but doesn't end well.

Championing the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is a little much though.  They have been selectively enforcing items and abusing their authority throughout the pandemic despite there being little evidence for the measures they enforced. Banning outdoor dining when there was no evidence of it being a significant vector of spreading Covid was a power grab pure and simple. Indoor dining bans at least had some marginal evidence of danger but was enforced much more rigorously than other spreading events, The health department seemed to operate with glee shutting down any and all businesses with their enhanced powers.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Allowing this to go unchecked could embolden other restaurants and facilities to flout the same permit requirements..."  Because if you allow one group of people freedom of assembly, you get others who want to assemble as well.  We can't have all the little guys gettin' uppity like this.  We're in a super-duper-hyper emergency here, where only businesses with influential lobbyists are allowed to open. They can take people's money "safely".

/it's only temporary, only for two weeks...
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Bars got screwed around here atleast, first restaurants were operating as defacto bars, the breweries wineries tap rooms and strip clubs could open, and it was "based in science"  but no science was ever presented that I saw


I'm sure that's totally the situation here.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: cameroncrazy1984: DiggFerkel: Sorry, I'm with the bar owners on this. It's stupid to let public servants shove you around just because it gives them a woody. There were no harsh lockdowns in Florida and they're doing better than the lockdown Nazi states.

lol you believe DeSantis?

Did you believe Coumo August of 2020?


I noticed you didn't actually defend DeSantis or your stance
 
jtown
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: I know people want to mock the idiots but our lockdown rules have been ridiculous and inconsistent from day number one.


Bwahahahahahaha!  The US doesn't know what a lockdown is.  The US has had "pretty please don't go out unless you really need to."
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No need to purchase alcohol there. Just take it. Take what's in the register too. Who are they going to call?
 
The Homer Tax
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: cameroncrazy1984: DiggFerkel: Sorry, I'm with the bar owners on this. It's stupid to let public servants shove you around just because it gives them a woody. There were no harsh lockdowns in Florida and they're doing better than the lockdown Nazi states.

lol you believe DeSantis?

Did you believe Coumo August of 2020?


Nobody believes Cuomo - is this all you people have? "But Cuomo?"

We all agree that Cuomo sucks ass, your defense of DeSantos is...what? That he sucks as much as Cuomo?

DeSantis literally had SWAT teams raid the home of the data scientist who exposed his cover-up, you can't both praise the bar owners for their "defiance against Jack booted thuggery" while ALSO celebrating a man who sent literal Jack booted thugs against someone who defied him.

Or, I guess you can if you're a Basic conservative hypocrite *shrug*
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Palined Parenthood: DiggFerkel: Sorry, I'm with the bar owners on this. It's stupid to let public servants shove you around just because it gives them a woody. There were no harsh lockdowns in Florida and they're doing better than the lockdown Nazi states.

Okay, prove it

Check the CDC stats.

Florida is doing better than NY by rate, PLUS florida is heaven's waiting room (old people, that covid kills excessively)

1. And where does the CDC get their stats?

2. How about the other 48 states?


Did you believe Cuomo in August 2020?
 
