(Radio.com)   Ronald McDonald kidnapped. $1,500 offered for safe return. Hamburgler suspected   (radio.com) divider line
23
Belligerent and Numerous [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
No doubt I am a horrible monster, but I found this hilarious.

/it's probably the intoxicants
//no need for
///fine
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I realize it's not THAT far out but I'd like to think it would be 'far out' if the negotiations for the safe return of this statue ended up in a gun fight / stand off situation.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
notthissh*tagain.gif
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have a suspicion, wherever he is, that some nice young lady is making him very happy.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robble-Robble!
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they take a forstner bit to the side of his head and install a Fleshlight.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I have a suspicion, wherever he is, that some nice young lady is making him very happy.


More like some nice ladies (mildly NSFW)
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grand Theft: Ronald
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where is Homer when you need him?

Stop, Stop! He's Already Dead (FULL SCENE)
Youtube qQ6wSei-NJU
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jokers to the right of me, clowns to the....hey, where'd he go?
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
gas giant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My father, who taught high school social studies for several decades, had a group of his students get busted for stealing one of these:
Fark user imageView Full Size

In broad daylight, while the restaurant was OPEN.
 
dickieignorant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's OK, police found him.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/he was having a bad day
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: I realize it's not THAT far out but I'd like to think it would be 'far out' if the negotiations for the safe return of this statue ended up in a gun fight / stand off situation.


genius. that would be hilarious in a movie. bad guys take off on motor scooter and one of those old tiny three wheel bubble shape Fiat cars. 37 cop cars smash up during pursuit. almost everyone involved is eating MacDonald's fries instead of paying attention to what they're doing. ending shot goes to scene much like The Last Supper with mannequins, mascots and Ronald front and center.
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hamburglar is a red herring.

The fry guys are pawns.

Mayor McCheese is a puppet.

Mac at Night is a figment, an illusion, a trick of the light given form by whispered lies.

They never should have trusted him. They didn't even know what he was. But he is there, always there, always at the center of all of it, ALL of it, always.


It's too late.


Nothing can stop the Grimace.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police aren't clowning around as they seek to bust the person who stole a beloved landmark from a Downriver community.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I know who did it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
CSB:
Many years ago I knew an actual Ronald McDonald.  He had been in a helicopter crash during one of his appearances. He climbed out of the wreck and announced "I'm okay kids because I was wearing my seat belt!"  He got a special plaque for that.  Really great guy.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dickieignorant: [Fark user image 850x478]


For some reason, he looks like he should be at an adult video store
 
ViolentEastCoastCity
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: CSB:
Many years ago I knew an actual Ronald McDonald.  He had been in a helicopter crash during one of his appearances. He climbed out of the wreck and announced "I'm okay kids because I was wearing my seat belt!"  He got a special plaque for that.  Really great guy.


Damn, quick thinking on his part.
 
