(NPR)   Texas man arrested with guns and ammo outside the VP residence   (npr.org) divider line
75
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Right. Wing. Terrorism.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bslim: Right. Wing. Terrorism.


Cue 'mentally ill' excuse.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I really want this to end up being him looking for Mike Pence and it never even occurred to him that Mike Pence would now live elsewhere.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Bslim: Right. Wing. Terrorism.

Cue 'mentally ill' excuse.


Well, the last time Right Wing Terrorists wanted to harm the VP, they let the lot go home.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Isn't everyone in Texas legally required to:
1) Carry guns and ammo
2) (Clap Clap Clap Clap) DEEP IN THE HEART OF TEXAS
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did he want his ass kicked?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Bslim: Right. Wing. Terrorism.

Cue 'mentally ill' excuse.


There was already a BOLO on him because of mental illness.

https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/​t​exas-man-arrested-outside-of-gates-to-​naval-observatory-in-d-c-has-been-iden​tified-he-now-faces-weapons-charges/
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We should take it easy on this patriot, it is obvious he had a bad day today.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lindalouwho: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Bslim: Right. Wing. Terrorism.

Cue 'mentally ill' excuse.

There was already a BOLO on him because of mental illness.

https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/t​exas-man-arrested-outside-of-gates-to-​naval-observatory-in-d-c-has-been-iden​tified-he-now-faces-weapons-charges/


"They don't send their best."
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lindalouwho: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Bslim: Right. Wing. Terrorism.

Cue 'mentally ill' excuse.

There was already a BOLO on him because of mental illness.

https://lawandcrime.com/high-profile/t​exas-man-arrested-outside-of-gates-to-​naval-observatory-in-d-c-has-been-iden​tified-he-now-faces-weapons-charges/


Nice stochastic arrangement the Right has going. They rile-up their nutjob brigade and let nature take its course.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lindsay Watts@LindsayAWatts· 3h
BREAKING: new details on man arrested by @SecretService outside the Naval Observatory. BOLO says Paul Murray experiencing paranoid delusions, thought government after him, he bought an AR-15, told mom he was in DC to "take care of his problem"

So he has paranoid delusions and resorts to the same solution that hundreds of people used at the US Capitol on January 6, the same ideas that millions of people have.

I wonder where he got those ideas.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd be more worried about that guy in the photo hiding in the bushes, do they know he's there?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HighlanderRPI: I'd be more worried about that guy in the photo hiding in the bushes, do they know he's there?


It's probably Sean Spicer.

https://www.businessinsider.com/sean-​s​picer-hid-in-bushes-comey-firing-2017-​7
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lindalouwho: There was already a BOLO on him because of mental illness.


To be fair, mental illness can manifest in other ways, but yeah.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Fear the Clam: lindalouwho: There was already a BOLO on him because of mental illness.

To be fair, mental illness can manifest in other ways, but yeah.[Fark user image image 850x850]


OhYou!jpg
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bslim: Right. Wing. Terrorism.


Why do republicans hate this country so much?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Bslim: Right. Wing. Terrorism.

Cue 'mentally ill' excuse.


And the response is, "Yes, let's prevent pathologically violent people from owning guns" and suddenly they're backtracking like hell.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Doesn't he know that if Kamala leaves office that Meghan Markle will be nominated by Nancy Pelosi?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Unregistered ammunition?
 
culebra
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Naval Observatory is the vice presidential residence, though Vice President Harris and her family do not live at the estate yet.

lmfbo
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Clearly he was having a bad day.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why is the American VP and her family living in a Hotel 6? Do they leave the light on for them?
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

thorpe: Lindsay Watts@LindsayAWatts· 3h
BREAKING: new details on man arrested by @SecretService outside the Naval Observatory. BOLO says Paul Murray experiencing paranoid delusions, thought government after him, he bought an AR-15, told mom he was in DC to "take care of his problem"

So he has paranoid delusions and resorts to the same solution that hundreds of people used at the US Capitol on January 6, the same ideas that millions of people have.

I wonder where he got those ideas.


Another report also said he's a vet who has mental problems and is off his meds.
 
DeathBySarcasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Isn't everyone in Texas legally required to:
1) Carry guns and ammo
2) (Clap Clap Clap Clap) DEEP IN THE HEART OF TEXAS


Gun laws vary significantly by state-and you can get into serious legal trouble if you don't pay attention every time you cross a state line with your firearm.  Given the circumstances, odds are good the feds will trace this guy's phone records through every state he passed through en route to DC... so maybe he'll see sunlight again after ten or so years, with good behavior.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just pray these traitors never get organized because even a squad-sized team of experienced fighters will roll through whatever the Secret Service and Capitol Police can throw together on a moment's notice.
It's, sadly, the world we're living in.
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: Bslim: Right. Wing. Terrorism.

Why do republicans hate this country so much?


For many, because they're no longer allowed to own and trade human beings as industrial equipment.

For the rest, because women are allowed to have ideas of their own.
 
xevus11
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Unregistered ammunition?


DC has laws against the possession of ammunition except in certain circumstances.
 
ybishop
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Excuse me, sir. Seeing as how the V.P. is such a V.I.P., shouldn't we keep the P.C. on the Q.T.? 'Cause if it leaks to the V.C. he could end up M.I.A., and then we'd all be put out in K.P.
 
6nome
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Surprised someone from Texas would do this. Usually they call themselves pro-American, not anti-American
 
SometimesItsTuesday
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: Why do republicans hate this country so much?


They love the country. They hate that it's so full of people.

Few things harsh your mellow like other people having opinions.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hows that unity working out?
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Bslim: Right. Wing. Terrorism.

Cue 'mentally ill' excuse.


He was having a bad day.
 
Calamity Gin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SFSailor: W_Scarlet: Bslim: Right. Wing. Terrorism.

Why do republicans hate this country so much?

For many, because they're no longer allowed to own and trade human beings as industrial equipment.

For the rest, because women are allowed to have ideas of their own.


Oh, I think that Venn diagram makes a single circle.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

aimtastic: I really want this to end up being him looking for Mike Pence and it never even occurred to him that Mike Pence would now live elsewhere.


Kind of came here to say this. They still blame him and see him as a traitor.
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Calamity Gin: SFSailor: W_Scarlet: Bslim: Right. Wing. Terrorism.

Why do republicans hate this country so much?

For many, because they're no longer allowed to own and trade human beings as industrial equipment.

For the rest, because women are allowed to have ideas of their own.

Oh, I think that Venn diagram makes a single circle.


Well, I'm sure there are some t(R)eason party women who aren't filled with self loathing.

Wait. No. I suspect you're right.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Daniel Powter - Bad Day (Official Music Video) | Warner Vault
Youtube gH476CxJxfg
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ybishop: Excuse me, sir. Seeing as how the V.P. is such a V.I.P., shouldn't we keep the P.C. on the Q.T.? 'Cause if it leaks to the V.C. he could end up M.I.A., and then we'd all be put out in K.P.


Oh, I see.

/you are a person of culture too, I see
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Troy McClure:

Another report also said he's a vet who has mental problems and is off his meds.

Fark user imageView Full Size


"That's a neat trick you do. You move your mouth but the VA's words come out"
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SometimesItsTuesday: W_Scarlet: Why do republicans hate this country so much?

They love the country. They hate that it's so full of people.

Few things harsh your mellow like other people having opinions.



Captain Obvious here:  But ... But ... But ... The dirt is not America. The people are. You can't hate all the Americans and still say you love America. Something that they will never allow themselves to understand :(
 
Generation_D
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Every stinking effing Trumpist must be hunted down and legally held fully accountable.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Did he want his ass kicked?


Doesn't Harris have a concealed-carry license?
 
emtwo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
According to the other gun thread, all this man did was give the VP residence more freedom and liberty than it had before.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How long until Fox News definitively confirms it was antifa lizardmen pedophile squads from the pizza place, who recently drank shots of Clinton blood which is like heroin to them?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Bslim: Right. Wing. Terrorism.

Cue 'mentally ill' excuse.


No need. All he has to do is talk about what a bad day he's been having.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: How long until Fox News definitively confirms it was antifa lizardmen pedophile squads from the pizza place, who recently drank shots of Clinton blood which is like heroin to them?


Clearly this man was an innocent bystander who was placed in that car against his will.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Has anyone mentioned that he may have been having a bad day?
 
70Ford
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Did he want his ass kicked?


I just can't imagine the ass kicking he would have received at Mike Pence's strong, manly hands.
 
1funguy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Bslim: Right. Wing. Terrorism.

Cue 'mentally ill' excuse.

No need. All he has to do is talk about what a bad day he's been having.


Aaanndd...

Be white.
 
SonOfSpam [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So he had some reading material with him?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

JAYoung: Just pray these traitors tators never get organized because even a squad super-sized team of experienced fighters eaters will roll through whatever the Secret Service Sauce and Capitol Police Burgers can throw together on a moment's notice.
It's, sadly, the world we're living in.
 
