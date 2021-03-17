 Skip to content
(CBS 42 Birmingham)   A tree hugging boat   (cbs42.com) divider line
14
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
that storm from was going through east texas this morning, I heard hail on my sunroof for the first time.  It got stronger
 
40 degree day
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Whose boat is this boat?
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"That's a boat y'all!"   Not any more...
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I know aluminum boats aren't built for their rigidness, more their weight, but that's a strong wind that got a perfect midsection slam.
Damn.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Matthew McConaughey is up there

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotMyAlt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Pfft. That's such a regular occurrence they make stock photos for it.

This one was a bit close for me growing up.
https://www.alamy.com/stock-photo-sym​b​olic-aluminum-rowboat-wrapped-around-p​ole-resulting-from-june-124321898.html​
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
As a Kansas native, let me be the first to say, Do not fark around with tornadoes. That shiat is scary.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
this is why you're supposed to tie your boat to a dock. darn flying fish.
 
MBooda
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Where are the guys rowing it?

The Wizard of Oz Tornado
Youtube RlDroGf7ap8
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Boaty McTreeFace
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Matthew McConaughey is up there

[Fark user image image 660x342]


Doubtful, that boat is not alright
 
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, son, you see, when a boat and a tree love each other very much...
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Heeey, there's one of those over by Siren, WI from a tornado back in like 2000.
 
