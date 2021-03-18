 Skip to content
(Twitter)   So, along with being an incel the Atlanta shooter suspect allegedly said, "I'm going to kill all Asians"   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But I was ASSURED by certain Farkers that the racial angle was just a "narrative" by the "liberal" "media"

Are they racist shiatbags who are full of shiat?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bslim: But I was ASSURED by certain Farkers that the racial angle was just a "narrative" by the "liberal" "media"

Are they racist shiatbags who are full of shiat?


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Old 'Pube Beard' is going to have a blast in lock up.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I take it the racist was taken alive.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did he really use some slurs and it was cleaned up for publication?  Cause somehow, I just can't picture this guy being culturally sensitive while gunning people down.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: I take it the racist was taken alive.


Very much so, and the Sheriff said pube beard was just having a bad day. That's all.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

JulieAzel626: Nadie_AZ: I take it the racist was taken alive.

Very much so, and the Sheriff said pube beard was just having a bad day. That's all.


Gonna get worse
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All Asians, Jethro? That's pretty ambitious, there's billions of them.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: JulieAzel626: Nadie_AZ: I take it the racist was taken alive.

Very much so, and the Sheriff said pube beard was just having a bad day. That's all.

Gonna get worse


Yep!

Turns out that Sheriff once posted racist Covid-19 shirts on Facebook.

https://www.thedailybeast.com/georgia​-​sheriff-spokesman-jay-baker-posted-rac​ist-covid-shirts-on-facebook
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
GEE HOW THE HELL DID EVERYONE CALL THIS?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: JulieAzel626: Nadie_AZ: I take it the racist was taken alive.

Very much so, and the Sheriff said pube beard was just having a bad day. That's all.

Gonna get worse


Okay, I've had some pretty bad days, and the prospect of beating the crap out of someone was appealing.

But it's usually aimed at specific individuals and not random people.

And I've never acted upon it.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: vudukungfu: JulieAzel626: Nadie_AZ: I take it the racist was taken alive.

Very much so, and the Sheriff said pube beard was just having a bad day. That's all.

Gonna get worse

Okay, I've had some pretty bad days, and the prospect of beating the crap out of someone was appealing.

But it's usually aimed at specific individuals and not random people.

And I've never acted upon it.


There was nothing random about what that asshole did.
 
capn' fun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So... He got all shooty because he couldn't get laid? In not just one, but several Atlanta massage parlors...?

Did he know that he could have used the money he spent on his Freedom Wand on... Twice?

Fat. Fugly. And stone cold stupid. The Arian Brotherhood is going to have him in pigtails and a push-up bra about 2 hours after his intake.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We need a fleshlight drive for incels.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
POCKET PUSSIES FOR POTENTIAL PERPS
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But white misogynist gun owner! AND having a bad day! C'mon, where's your empathy for the only demographic American LE gives a shiat about?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: I take it the racist was taken alive.


And doubtless called 'Sir' by his fellow white supremacists in LEO.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

capn' fun: So... He got all shooty because he couldn't get laid? In not just one, but several Atlanta massage parlors...?

Did he know that he could have used the money he spent on his Freedom Wand on... Twice?

Fat. Fugly. And stone cold stupid. The Arian Brotherhood is going to have him in pigtails and a push-up bra about 2 hours after his intake.


The Repuglican take? Ban all massage parlors.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: capn' fun: So... He got all shooty because he couldn't get laid? In not just one, but several Atlanta massage parlors...?

Did he know that he could have used the money he spent on his Freedom Wand on... Twice?

Fat. Fugly. And stone cold stupid. The Arian Brotherhood is going to have him in pigtails and a push-up bra about 2 hours after his intake.

The Repuglican take? Ban all massage parlors.


Also, expect all sorts of talk about human trafficking.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bslim: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: capn' fun: So... He got all shooty because he couldn't get laid? In not just one, but several Atlanta massage parlors...?

Did he know that he could have used the money he spent on his Freedom Wand on... Twice?

Fat. Fugly. And stone cold stupid. The Arian Brotherhood is going to have him in pigtails and a push-up bra about 2 hours after his intake.

The Repuglican take? Ban all massage parlors.

Also, expect all sorts of talk about human trafficking.


Already noted.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That kid is going to be very bummed out when he realizes he has played his last ever XBox game ever.
 
jayhawk88 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who can really say what motivates a person? Are any of us mind readers? Should we trust the words of someone crazy enough to kill a bunch of people? The important thing here is that we talk about the thousands of MS-13 flooding across our border every single day.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OdradekRex: Old 'Pube Beard' is going to have a blast in lock up.


He's gonna be a racist hero inside.

And he'll be shielded from porn and sexual temptation.

Whether he'll enjoy the way others express their temptations inside, who knows...or cares?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know who radicalized him, but I won't identify him out of respect for due process.

// He was impeached twice.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bingethinker: All Asians, Jethro? That's pretty ambitious, there's billions of them.


I mean, even the Japanese couldn't kill ALL asians, and they really really really tried in Korea.

Although you could rotate Chinese, Koreans, and Japanese in that sentence and it'll still have been true at some time or another.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

JulieAzel626: Nadie_AZ: I take it the racist was taken alive.

Very much so, and the Sheriff said pube beard was just having a bad day. That's all.


I guess he really took losing his job as banjo player for Mumford and Sons pretty hard.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
With the price of ammo these days, killing all Asians would be prohibitively expensive.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

capn' fun: So... He got all shooty because he couldn't get laid? In not just one, but several Atlanta massage parlors...?

Did he know that he could have used the money he spent on his Freedom Wand on... Twice?

Fat. Fugly. And stone cold stupid. The Arian Brotherhood is going to have him in pigtails and a push-up bra about 2 hours after his intake.


Do they regularly go mano-a-mano with the Trinitarians in the yard?
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tucker and Fox News pouring gasoline on the fire.

https://twitter.com/justinbaragona/st​a​tus/1263633745975881729?s=19
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's ambitious.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He seems well adjusted
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Umm. There are a lot of Asians. Like... a LOT of them.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't believe it.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why we have the death penalty.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wasn't just an "incel", he was violently dedicated to it.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You heard it on twitter.  It must be true.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has fox linked this guy to antifa yet?
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: But I was ASSURED by certain Farkers that the racial angle was just a "narrative" by the "liberal" "media"

Are they racist shiatbags who are full of shiat?


At this point, I'm not going to believe a Twatter report that he said ANYTHING unless it was 'I want a lawyer."
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: But I was ASSURED by certain Farkers that the racial angle was just a "narrative" by the "liberal" "media"

Are they racist shiatbags who are full of shiat?


If it's on Twitter it must be true!
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was having a genocidal kind of day ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JulieAzel626: Tucker and Fox News pouring gasoline on the fire.

https://twitter.com/justinbaragona/sta​tus/1263633745975881729?s=19


Jesus. They want a goddamn race war. Whats next, smashing windows and painting swastikas on Chinese businesses? They want a farking krystallnacht?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: All Asians, Jethro? That's pretty ambitious, there's billions of them.


He was going to run for the white house next and nuke china.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I learn something new every day. I didn't realize "all Asians" can only be found in strip mall massage parlors. Makes me confused as to all of these other "Asians" I see in my neighborhood and work all the time.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any farkers here speak Korean who can translate/corroborate the Chosun article? Or are we just hopping aboard the Hot Take Express again?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just saw the cop video, that guy was making excuses for that little bastard. What did they buy him for dinner?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Deathfrogg: They want a farking krystallnacht?


That's what Jan. 6th was according to Arnold.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Atlanta shooter: "I'm going to kill all Asians."

GOP: "Gosh, what could have meant by that? I guess we'll never know what was going through his mind or why the poor guy was having such a bad day!"
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gulper Eel: Any farkers here speak Korean who can translate/corroborate the Chosun article? Or are we just hopping aboard the Hot Take Express again?


The link you get when you click on "English" is...inconclusive.
 
