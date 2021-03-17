 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   To the shock of absolutely no one, the Sheriff who claimed the mass shooting in Georgia was because of the shooter's "very bad day" also promoted a series of racist Covid t-shirts   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
22
    More: Followup, United States, Police, Jay Baker, Constable, Sheriff, Capt. Jay Baker of the Cherokee Sheriff, Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Facebook page  
•       •       •

469 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Mar 2021 at 10:03 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"In a Facebook page associated with Capt. Jay Baker of the Cherokee Sheriff's Office, several photos show the law enforcer was promoting T-shirts with the slogan "COVID-19 imported virus from CHY-NA." "Place your order while they last," Baker wrote with a smiley face on another March 30 photo that included the racist T-shirts.


Oh, oh my, but, just this morning I was told that the racism was just a narrative! How can this be?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Again: America MUST address it's Sheriff problem. Even in LA county, they act with the impunity of a renegade Duke.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to be surprised. But....
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, just farking arrest this piece of shiat now before he murders someone.
He's a lying, racist cop.
He will murder someone eventually
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Yeah, just farking arrest this piece of shiat now before he murders someone.
He's a lying, racist cop.
He will murder someone eventually


He's come close a couple of times for different reasons.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh look.   another skinheaded, empty-eyed, shiat-for-brains white male D-student in law enforcement.   What a shock.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And he worked for Blackwater. What are we gonna hear next, he has a KKK robe in his closet? This guy gotta go.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Again: America MUST address it's Sheriff problem. Even in LA county, they act with the impunity of a renegade Duke.


They were originally the capturing slaves attempting to escape.
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In a revelation that surprises absolutely no one, a Georgia sheriff turns out to be a racist piece of shiat.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hey look, a bald white guy but this time no goatee.
 
calufrax
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just goes to show how insidious Antifa is...
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Now does that look like the face of a racist?

...oh wait.

Racist f*ckstick.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
These people are not well. I do not like living amongst them.
 
morg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What's with CHY-NA? Why the mispelling and the hyphen?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

morg: What's with CHY-NA? Why the mispelling and the hyphen?


It's so that the company that prints his shirts doesn't catch it it's a workaround for a software censoring system
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Sheriff's "I wasn't aware that my media guy and one of my former deputies are racist scumbags" is the biggest load of bullshiat. If he didn't see the racism it's because he's one too.
 
minorshan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Again: America MUST address it's Sheriff problem. Even in LA county, they act with the impunity of a renegade Duke.


Yup.

And why this guy should have been played by a rat.

/NTTAWWRats
 
WTP 2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
and i thought he was making fun of how Trump pronounced China...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Because we tolerate micro aggressions leads people to believe we'll tolerate this. We're not "the good ones". Let's join our black and brown bothers and sisters on Juneteenth. I'll organize a thing.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: morg: What's with CHY-NA? Why the mispelling and the hyphen?

It's so that the company that prints his shirts doesn't catch it it's a workaround for a software censoring system


Nope, it's because that's how their orange god pronounces it because he's an idiot.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

robodog: waxbeans: morg: What's with CHY-NA? Why the mispelling and the hyphen?

It's so that the company that prints his shirts doesn't catch it it's a workaround for a software censoring system

Nope, it's because that's how their orange god pronounces it because he's an idiot.


😂
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Again: America MUST address it's Sheriff problem. Even in LA county, they act with the impunity of a renegade Duke.


especially in la county
complete scum

also orange county
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.